Five-star Woakes wraps up England rout of Pakistan
Chris Woakes took five wickets as England beat Pakistan by 54 runs to win the fifth one-day international at Headingley on Sunday.
Victory, in their final match before the World Cup hosts and favourites name their tournament squad on Tuesday, saw England to a 4-0 series win after the first match was washed out.
Woakes took three wickets for no runs in nine balls as Pakistan slumped to six for three in pursuit of a target of 352.
Babar Azam (80) and captain Sarfraz Ahmed (97) then kept England at bay but both batsmen were run out and any lingering hope Pakistan had went with them.
Woakes needed just three balls to have Fakhar Zaman out, caught by Joe Root at second slip, out for a duck.
Abid Ali (five) was then lbw to Woakes.
Woakes then nipped one back to have Mohammad Hafeez lbw for nought, although replays suggested umpire Paul Reiffel's verdict may have been overturned if Pakistan had reviewed the decision.
“Winning 4-0 against a very strong Pakistan team is really good for us, going into a crucial World Cup,” man-of-the-match Woakes told Sky Sports.
'Tough selection'
England will have to reduce their 17-man squad to 15 for the World Cup and captain Eoin Morgan told BBC Radio's Test Match Special: “I could pick 17 at the moment. It is going to be an extremely tough selection.”
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who top-scored for his side with 97, said: “Result-wise it is not ideal for the World Cup. But the way the batsman are batting we are ready for the World Cup. We have taken some positives but we need to sort out our bowling and fielding.”
After Pakistan's top-order collapse Babar carried on from his 115 in a three-wicket defeat at Trent Bridge on Friday with a 59-ball fifty. But a fourth-wicket partnership of 146 ended in frustrating fashion for Pakistan.
Sarfraz prodded at an Adil Rashid delivery and set off for a single. But wicket-keeper Jos Buttler moved quickly from behind the stumps to throw the ball to the bowler's end where Rashid, with Babar trying to regain his ground, flicked the ball onto the stumps from behind his back without looking to complete a run-out.
Rashid, in front of his Yorkshire home crowd, then dismissed Shoaib Malik with a diving left-handed catch off his own bowling.
Safaraz was denied what would have been his third ODI hundred in bizarre fashion.
Buttler, having stopped the ball with his boot, saw the rebound fall kindly to run out Sarfraz, who narrowly failed to ground his bat in time.
Pakistan were eventually all out for 297 in the 47th over.
Earlier, England were set for a huge score at 191 for two off 25 overs.
But several batsmen got themselves out, including Test skipper Root, who top-scored with 84, and Morgan, making his return to the side.
Root and Morgan put on 117 in 18 overs but it still needed tailender Tom Curran's unbeaten 29 to take England past 350.
Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim took three for 53, while fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi had four for 82 after striking at both ends of the innings. But the last over saw Curran hit a six and then ramp an outrageous four off successive Hasan Ali deliveries.
Morgan, back after a one-game ban for slow over-rate offences, hit five sixes — including one onto the roof of the Old Pavilion Stand off Mohammad Hasnain — before a mistimed pull off Afridi was caught by Abid.
Root was even closer to a century when he holed out off Hasnain, having faced 73 balls including nine fours.
Teams
England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain
So Pakistan are 0-3 down, and as I write this, England are scoring at more than 7 runs an over even after 37 overs. Well, well, well..
Before sneering at India ALL the time, and as this is the World Cup season, why don’t we compare Pakistan’s ODI performance against the top teams versus India's ODI performance ….OVERSEAS … in their last tours respectively: (I am leaving out West Indies / Sri Lanka tours for obvious reasons...they don't count.)
INDIA IN SOUTH AFRICA: India won ODIs 5-1; PAKISTAN IN SOUTH AFRICA: Pakistan lost ODIs 2-3.
INDIA IN AUSTRALIA: India won ODIs 2-1; PAKISTAN IN AUSTRALIA: Pakistan lost ODIs 0-5.
INDIA IN NEW ZEALAND: India won ODIs 4-1; PAKISTAN IN NEW ZEALAND (2017-18): Pakistan lost ODIs 0-5
INDIA IN ENGLAND: India lost 1-2 PAKISTAN IN ENGLAND: Pakistan losing 0-3 so far.... we'll know the final scoreline tonight.
Tell me, in what respect has Pakistan fared better than India overseas in recent times? Championship Trophy? It was 1-1 between the two teams, and 2-0 in India's favour in Asia Cup.
Last change for Green.....
Pak 2 down already - looks like they have given up on the series.
Pakistan - Deep trouble, three down for 6, although the last one was rather unlucky.
So, now do you have a problem with your batting coach?!
PAK 10/3 (4.1) CRR: 2.4 REQ: 7.46 Why so much under pressure????? Are they professionals????
A challenging total for greenshirts to chase against England in England to win the last and final match of the five match "warm-up" ODI series against the hosts, just before the start of the 2019 World Cup Cricket tourney in England and Wales on May 30, 2019.
@TOMATO, -- Well analyzed. So, in a nutshell, that Champions Trophy win was indeed a fluke, real fluke, and Pakistan's lower World ODI rating is well established barring any aberrations we might see in the next tournament.
By the way, where are those whose names have become so familiar in these columns?!
Pakistan team falling like pak currency against pond.it has very worst situation. Captainship, coach and selection managent show out of skill.very pathathic and poor efficency from all side on the peak of world cup.
Shaheen and hasnion leaked 152 runs in 18 overs. Why are they in team
@TOMATO, Please note that Arithmetic’s “ Rule of Three “ is not applicable in cricket. Here every thing depends on wicket conditions. On paper India is a very strong batting side but if they loose Kohli early in the innings, their chances of survival will be greatly diminished.
@TOMATO, Old records don’t matter. World Cup in England is different ball game altogether for which IPL skills won’t work. Indian team has out of form and worn out players this time.
@LOUDSPEAKER,
So we don't win the World Cup, if Kohli gets out early. Does that make Pakistan's performance better than India's?
This is a difficult target requiring 240 runs in 30 overs at the scoring rate of 8 per over. Current scoring rate is slightly below 6.
England spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid are not allowing Pakistani batsmen to take any liberties. Required run rate has gone up to 9 per over. Indeed a very difficult target yet very good cricket to watch.
@TOMATO, Pakistan plays all its matches 'away'! Having said that, India is a better one day team no doubt. Pakistan's unpredictability is so much exciting for the game.
“ Misfortune never comes alone but in battalions “ First Babar and now Sarfaraz. What a piece of brilliant fielding by wicket keeper Jos Buttler ! Honestly speaking England fully deserve to win.
@TOMATO, nobody sneered at India, it’s you who out of nowhere brought this comparison I don’t know why. There is no doubt the over the last few years Indian performance has been phenomenal overseas and Pakistan’s pretty much below ordinary. We have always appreciated any team performing well. Best of luck to India for the World Cup.
At least win one game and prevent a whitewash....
@LOUDSPEAKER, they beat us hands down in the last 2 Odis without kohli
England whitewash on the card..
@Khurram, - Let us talk about Pakistan and their records so far!
Pakistan is a cricketing superpower and will win 110%
@Khurram,
That's for the future and remains to be seen. But if recent performance doesn't matter, on what basis do you guys make fun of India? That Pakistan will have a better record ....sometime in future?
At this stage of the game taking singles will not help, Pakistani batsmen should go for big shots.
Having viewed the ODI series, I don't think Pakistan's bowling is good enough to tackle top class batsmen. Also, fielding and team work highlighted major flaws that will act as our weaknesses and prevent us going forward in the forthcoming ODI world cup. Our hope to lift trophy is very bleak - better luck next time!
ENGLAND ....4 -0
No one guide the Pakistan batting side not to hit high before the power play starting fron 41st over.Today Asif got out and in the 40th over when the fielders were placed near the boundry.
Sarfraz shojld open the inning with Fakhar or come one down.
If Pakistan wants to win games regularly, Fakhar, Sarfraz, Asif and Imad should be in top 4 batting order.
Ideally, there should be 7 batsmen like them for Pakistan to regularly win matches (Sharjeel is one, who could join later as opene r).
As long as Pakistan would have ball wasters, safarshies and selfish players in team, Pakistan would never going to be top limited overs consistent team.
Pakistan totering with 9 wickets down and still 76 runs needed. Who is stuttering..not just stuttering but tottering.
Probably Pakistan is the worst team in this world cup.As far as I remember this team has never entered into such a big competition with this kind of broken spinal chord and also after two consequitive white wash defeat.What,s the wrong in this team??
So it is white wash?
So we cant defend when we score 350 odd runs and we can chase when required.to score 350 odd. Well on the batting friendly English pitches 350 is going to be the normal day's work. i think the Pak fans are in for a hard time in the coming world cup. i am not expecting the unexpected from this team, it just cant happen in every competition we play in.Best of luck to the team and also to the die hard supporters.
Whitewashed.....
So pakistan lost 4-0 to the number one team but each match was extremely close and showed a fight by the team, especially pakistani batsmen. Despite losing the series, there are a lot of positives to take away and small tweaks will result in a big change in results in the WC.
Pakistan need to improve their bowling and fielding massively and fast if they want a respectable World Cup..
English conditions = reverse swing - why aren’t Pakistan bowlers able to deliver on this?
It’s time to let go the old guard and let youngsters fight it out Fakhar is too predictable and bowling coach needs to earn his pay now.
@Vorshal Handa, Third Umpire’s decision that went against Abid Ali is wrong too. Chris Woakes’ s delivery was slightly missing the leg stump and the batsman should have been given the benefit of doubt. It’s really impossible for any team to fight back and survive after loosing two wickets for just 6 runs on the board due to umpire’s irresponsible decisions.
@TOMATO, does not matter b4 world cup. Our Shaheens will rise on the occasion. Their batting is is looking better and they gained valuable lessons for new flat pitches of England!