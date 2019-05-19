DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Five-star Woakes wraps up England rout of Pakistan

AFPUpdated May 19, 2019

Email

Sarfaraz Ahmed walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 97. — AFP
Sarfaraz Ahmed walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 97. — AFP
Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) celebrates with Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) after taking the wicket of England's Eoin Morgan. — AFP
Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) celebrates with Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) after taking the wicket of England's Eoin Morgan. — AFP

Chris Woakes took five wickets as England beat Pakistan by 54 runs to win the fifth one-day international at Headingley on Sunday.

Victory, in their final match before the World Cup hosts and favourites name their tournament squad on Tuesday, saw England to a 4-0 series win after the first match was washed out.

Woakes took three wickets for no runs in nine balls as Pakistan slumped to six for three in pursuit of a target of 352.

Babar Azam (80) and captain Sarfraz Ahmed (97) then kept England at bay but both batsmen were run out and any lingering hope Pakistan had went with them.

Woakes needed just three balls to have Fakhar Zaman out, caught by Joe Root at second slip, out for a duck.

Abid Ali (five) was then lbw to Woakes.

Woakes then nipped one back to have Mohammad Hafeez lbw for nought, although replays suggested umpire Paul Reiffel's verdict may have been overturned if Pakistan had reviewed the decision.

“Winning 4-0 against a very strong Pakistan team is really good for us, going into a crucial World Cup,” man-of-the-match Woakes told Sky Sports.

'Tough selection'

England will have to reduce their 17-man squad to 15 for the World Cup and captain Eoin Morgan told BBC Radio's Test Match Special: “I could pick 17 at the moment. It is going to be an extremely tough selection.”

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who top-scored for his side with 97, said: “Result-wise it is not ideal for the World Cup. But the way the batsman are batting we are ready for the World Cup. We have taken some positives but we need to sort out our bowling and fielding.”

After Pakistan's top-order collapse Babar carried on from his 115 in a three-wicket defeat at Trent Bridge on Friday with a 59-ball fifty. But a fourth-wicket partnership of 146 ended in frustrating fashion for Pakistan.

Sarfraz prodded at an Adil Rashid delivery and set off for a single. But wicket-keeper Jos Buttler moved quickly from behind the stumps to throw the ball to the bowler's end where Rashid, with Babar trying to regain his ground, flicked the ball onto the stumps from behind his back without looking to complete a run-out.

Rashid, in front of his Yorkshire home crowd, then dismissed Shoaib Malik with a diving left-handed catch off his own bowling.

Safaraz was denied what would have been his third ODI hundred in bizarre fashion.

Buttler, having stopped the ball with his boot, saw the rebound fall kindly to run out Sarfraz, who narrowly failed to ground his bat in time.

Pakistan were eventually all out for 297 in the 47th over.

Earlier, England were set for a huge score at 191 for two off 25 overs.

But several batsmen got themselves out, including Test skipper Root, who top-scored with 84, and Morgan, making his return to the side.

Root and Morgan put on 117 in 18 overs but it still needed tailender Tom Curran's unbeaten 29 to take England past 350.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim took three for 53, while fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi had four for 82 after striking at both ends of the innings. But the last over saw Curran hit a six and then ramp an outrageous four off successive Hasan Ali deliveries.

Morgan, back after a one-game ban for slow over-rate offences, hit five sixes — including one onto the roof of the Old Pavilion Stand off Mohammad Hasnain — before a mistimed pull off Afridi was caught by Abid.

Root was even closer to a century when he holed out off Hasnain, having faced 73 balls including nine fours.

Teams

England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (38)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
TOMATO
May 19, 2019 05:37pm

So Pakistan are 0-3 down, and as I write this, England are scoring at more than 7 runs an over even after 37 overs. Well, well, well..

Before sneering at India ALL the time, and as this is the World Cup season, why don’t we compare Pakistan’s ODI performance against the top teams versus India's ODI performance ….OVERSEAS … in their last tours respectively: (I am leaving out West Indies / Sri Lanka tours for obvious reasons...they don't count.)

INDIA IN SOUTH AFRICA: India won ODIs 5-1; PAKISTAN IN SOUTH AFRICA: Pakistan lost ODIs 2-3.

INDIA IN AUSTRALIA: India won ODIs 2-1; PAKISTAN IN AUSTRALIA: Pakistan lost ODIs 0-5.

INDIA IN NEW ZEALAND: India won ODIs 4-1; PAKISTAN IN NEW ZEALAND (2017-18): Pakistan lost ODIs 0-5

INDIA IN ENGLAND: India lost 1-2 PAKISTAN IN ENGLAND: Pakistan losing 0-3 so far.... we'll know the final scoreline tonight.

Tell me, in what respect has Pakistan fared better than India overseas in recent times? Championship Trophy? It was 1-1 between the two teams, and 2-0 in India's favour in Asia Cup.

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
May 19, 2019 06:17pm

Last change for Green.....

Recommend 0
LOVE YOUR COUNTRY
May 19, 2019 07:31pm

Pak 2 down already - looks like they have given up on the series.

Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
May 19, 2019 07:37pm

Pakistan - Deep trouble, three down for 6, although the last one was rather unlucky.

So, now do you have a problem with your batting coach?!

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
May 19, 2019 07:39pm

PAK 10/3 (4.1) CRR: 2.4 REQ: 7.46 Why so much under pressure????? Are they professionals????

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 19, 2019 07:46pm

A challenging total for greenshirts to chase against England in England to win the last and final match of the five match "warm-up" ODI series against the hosts, just before the start of the 2019 World Cup Cricket tourney in England and Wales on May 30, 2019.

Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
May 19, 2019 07:56pm

@TOMATO, -- Well analyzed. So, in a nutshell, that Champions Trophy win was indeed a fluke, real fluke, and Pakistan's lower World ODI rating is well established barring any aberrations we might see in the next tournament.

By the way, where are those whose names have become so familiar in these columns?!

Recommend 0
Farhan saeed
May 19, 2019 08:05pm

Pakistan team falling like pak currency against pond.it has very worst situation. Captainship, coach and selection managent show out of skill.very pathathic and poor efficency from all side on the peak of world cup.

Recommend 0
Damn fund
May 19, 2019 08:33pm

Shaheen and hasnion leaked 152 runs in 18 overs. Why are they in team

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
May 19, 2019 08:34pm

@TOMATO, Please note that Arithmetic’s “ Rule of Three “ is not applicable in cricket. Here every thing depends on wicket conditions. On paper India is a very strong batting side but if they loose Kohli early in the innings, their chances of survival will be greatly diminished.

Recommend 0
Khurram
May 19, 2019 08:41pm

@TOMATO, Old records don’t matter. World Cup in England is different ball game altogether for which IPL skills won’t work. Indian team has out of form and worn out players this time.

Recommend 0
TOMATO
May 19, 2019 08:55pm

@LOUDSPEAKER,

So we don't win the World Cup, if Kohli gets out early. Does that make Pakistan's performance better than India's?

Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
May 19, 2019 08:57pm

This is a difficult target requiring 240 runs in 30 overs at the scoring rate of 8 per over. Current scoring rate is slightly below 6.

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
May 19, 2019 09:11pm

England spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid are not allowing Pakistani batsmen to take any liberties. Required run rate has gone up to 9 per over. Indeed a very difficult target yet very good cricket to watch.

Recommend 0
NeutraView
May 19, 2019 09:20pm

@TOMATO, Pakistan plays all its matches 'away'! Having said that, India is a better one day team no doubt. Pakistan's unpredictability is so much exciting for the game.

Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
May 19, 2019 09:26pm

“ Misfortune never comes alone but in battalions “ First Babar and now Sarfaraz. What a piece of brilliant fielding by wicket keeper Jos Buttler ! Honestly speaking England fully deserve to win.

Recommend 0
Aysha
May 19, 2019 09:27pm

@TOMATO, nobody sneered at India, it’s you who out of nowhere brought this comparison I don’t know why. There is no doubt the over the last few years Indian performance has been phenomenal overseas and Pakistan’s pretty much below ordinary. We have always appreciated any team performing well. Best of luck to India for the World Cup.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
May 19, 2019 09:28pm

At least win one game and prevent a whitewash....

Recommend 0
The_real_dr_salaria
May 19, 2019 09:36pm

@LOUDSPEAKER, they beat us hands down in the last 2 Odis without kohli

Recommend 0
Dr. Mizaa
May 19, 2019 09:44pm

England whitewash on the card..

Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
May 19, 2019 09:45pm

@Khurram, - Let us talk about Pakistan and their records so far!

Recommend 0
A shah
May 19, 2019 09:50pm

Pakistan is a cricketing superpower and will win 110%

Recommend 0
TOMATO
May 19, 2019 09:52pm

@Khurram,

That's for the future and remains to be seen. But if recent performance doesn't matter, on what basis do you guys make fun of India? That Pakistan will have a better record ....sometime in future?

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
May 19, 2019 09:54pm

At this stage of the game taking singles will not help, Pakistani batsmen should go for big shots.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 19, 2019 09:55pm

Having viewed the ODI series, I don't think Pakistan's bowling is good enough to tackle top class batsmen. Also, fielding and team work highlighted major flaws that will act as our weaknesses and prevent us going forward in the forthcoming ODI world cup. Our hope to lift trophy is very bleak - better luck next time!

Recommend 0
Dr. Mizaa
May 19, 2019 09:57pm

ENGLAND ....4 -0

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
May 19, 2019 09:58pm

No one guide the Pakistan batting side not to hit high before the power play starting fron 41st over.Today Asif got out and in the 40th over when the fielders were placed near the boundry.

Recommend 0
Shazad
May 19, 2019 09:59pm

Sarfraz shojld open the inning with Fakhar or come one down.

If Pakistan wants to win games regularly, Fakhar, Sarfraz, Asif and Imad should be in top 4 batting order.

Ideally, there should be 7 batsmen like them for Pakistan to regularly win matches (Sharjeel is one, who could join later as opene r).

As long as Pakistan would have ball wasters, safarshies and selfish players in team, Pakistan would never going to be top limited overs consistent team.

Recommend 0
Visitor
May 19, 2019 10:16pm

Pakistan totering with 9 wickets down and still 76 runs needed. Who is stuttering..not just stuttering but tottering.

Recommend 0
Manzoor
May 19, 2019 10:19pm

Probably Pakistan is the worst team in this world cup.As far as I remember this team has never entered into such a big competition with this kind of broken spinal chord and also after two consequitive white wash defeat.What,s the wrong in this team??

Recommend 0
desi dimag
May 19, 2019 10:26pm

So it is white wash?

Recommend 0
waqar
May 19, 2019 10:29pm

So we cant defend when we score 350 odd runs and we can chase when required.to score 350 odd. Well on the batting friendly English pitches 350 is going to be the normal day's work. i think the Pak fans are in for a hard time in the coming world cup. i am not expecting the unexpected from this team, it just cant happen in every competition we play in.Best of luck to the team and also to the die hard supporters.

Recommend 0
Dr. Mizaa
May 19, 2019 10:30pm

Whitewashed.....

Recommend 0
RDX
May 19, 2019 10:40pm

So pakistan lost 4-0 to the number one team but each match was extremely close and showed a fight by the team, especially pakistani batsmen. Despite losing the series, there are a lot of positives to take away and small tweaks will result in a big change in results in the WC.

Recommend 0
Sid
May 19, 2019 10:50pm

Pakistan need to improve their bowling and fielding massively and fast if they want a respectable World Cup..

English conditions = reverse swing - why aren’t Pakistan bowlers able to deliver on this?

Recommend 0
Shah
May 19, 2019 10:51pm

It’s time to let go the old guard and let youngsters fight it out Fakhar is too predictable and bowling coach needs to earn his pay now.

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
May 19, 2019 10:58pm

@Vorshal Handa, Third Umpire’s decision that went against Abid Ali is wrong too. Chris Woakes’ s delivery was slightly missing the leg stump and the batsman should have been given the benefit of doubt. It’s really impossible for any team to fight back and survive after loosing two wickets for just 6 runs on the board due to umpire’s irresponsible decisions.

Recommend 0
khalid Chishti
May 19, 2019 11:05pm

@TOMATO, does not matter b4 world cup. Our Shaheens will rise on the occasion. Their batting is is looking better and they gained valuable lessons for new flat pitches of England!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The contest in Balochistan

The contest in Balochistan

Balochistan’s leadership seems convinced that Iran is using its economic influence for political purposes.

Editorial

May 19, 2019

Gas price hike

THERE is little doubt that the gas sector, particularly its pricing regime, is badly in need of reform and overhaul....
May 19, 2019

Crackdown on militants

IT is a predictable pattern: violence by militants followed by the state unleashing its might to eliminate them. So...
May 19, 2019

Journalistic ethics

On Friday, PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son was killed in a car accident, along with his friend.
May 18, 2019

Free market jitters

THE financial markets are extremely alarmed after two full days of an unsupported exchange rate that has seen the...
May 18, 2019

SC on Karachi

WHILE hearing a case regarding illegal encroachments in Karachi, the Supreme Court recently issued a detailed order...
May 18, 2019

KP doctors’ strike

AS doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue their province-wide strike for the fourth day, the government has once...