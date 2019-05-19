DAWN.COM

England bat against Pakistan in fifth and final ODI

AFPMay 19, 2019

Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) celebrates with Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) after taking the wicket of England's Eoin Morgan. — AFP
England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the fifth and final one-day international at Headingley on Sunday.

England, in their final match before the World Cup hosts and favourites announce their 15-man squad for the tournament, made four changes to the side that beat Pakistan by three wickets in their series-clinching win in the fourth ODI at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Morgan returned after serving a one-game ban for a slow over-rate with back-up batsman and leg-spinner Joe Denly missing out.

Jason Roy, fresh from a century at Trent Bridge made while his baby daughter was suffering with illness, was left out with fellow opener Jonny Bairstow returning on his Yorkshire home ground.

Meanwhile England also made changes to their fast-bowling line-up, with Chris Woakes and David Willy returning in place of Mark Wood — who has played just one game this series — and Jofra Archer.

“We're looking to bat first to replicate losing the toss in the World Cup,” said Morgan at the toss.

“We don't want our two quick bowlers, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, playing two games in three days so we are resting them today.”

Pakistan, looking for their first victory in a series where they are currently 3-0 behind, made two changes to their side.

Abid Ali came in for opener Imam-ul-Haq, who suffered a painful blow while batting at Trent Bridge and Shaheen Shah Afridi replaced fellow fast bowler Junaid Khan.

That meant there was again no place for left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who has been suffering with chicken pox.

Teams

England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

