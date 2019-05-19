All eyes on Zardari House as Bilawal hosts 'informal get-together' for opposition in Islamabad

All eyes are on Zardari House in Islamabad where the top leadership of all opposition parties will put their heads together at an "informal gathering" on Sunday in yet another effort to forge a grand opposition alliance.

The most significant aspect of the Iftar-dinner being hosted by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is the participation of Maryam Nawaz, daughter of currently incarcerated Nawaz Sharif. Maryam last week was appointed vice-president ─ 1 of 16 ─ of the main opposition PML-N.

This will be the first formal interaction between the kin of the two former prime ministers and arch rivals of the past — Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto.

Maryam Nawaz's convoy, which includes Captain Safdar and Pervaiz Rasheed, has reached former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's residence prior to the gathering where a meeting is being held. Hamza Shahbaz is expected to join shortly.

What's on the menu?

While political analysts and media circles are giving importance to the Iftar-dinner being hosted by Bilawal, opposition leaders are trying to downplay the occasion, terming it "merely a get-together."

Expressing concern over the prevailing economic situation in the country in the wake of increase in oil prices and unprecedented devaluation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, leaders of almost all major opposition parties have announced or hinted at launching a protest campaign against the government soon after Eid.

PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said it is not a formal meeting with a formal agenda ─ "just a get-together of the opposition leaders as the party chairman (Bilawal) wants to establish a rapport with them".

However, he said, when "politicians meet, they do discuss politics" and "you can call it a tentative grand meeting of the opposition parties and it can be seen as a step towards a formal get-together in the near future."

The meeting is taking place at a time when PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif is in jail and his younger brother and party president Shahbaz Sharif in London.

Moreover, background interviews with a number of office-bearers and members of the opposition parties reveal that an internal discussion on the "mode of protest" is going on in all the parties.

With the religious parties announcing that they have decided to launch an anti-government movement soon after Eid, the two major opposition parties — the PPP and the PML-N — are still undecided on the timing.

Sources in the PPP told Dawn earlier that launching an anti-government campaign was discussed by senior party leaders on Friday during a meeting of the party's core committee in Islamabad.

The participants were unanimous that if they did not protest against recent government decisions to increase the prices of electricity, gas and oil, it would "politically damage" the PPP. Party members are, however, undecided on the timing and mode of protest.

PPP sources told DawnNewsTV that they would make efforts so that the opposition could be united on a few points. The sources said the gathering would discuss on which basis to launch an anti-government protest, and the PPP would also seek help from the PML-N for a bill on a separate province for South Punjab and Bahawalpur.

The PPP requested live coverage of a joint press conference at Zardari House at 9pm tonight, after the gathering.

Who's invited?

The dinner will be hosted by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Zardari. The PPP chairman's sister, Asifa, will be in attendance, along with the PPP core committee.

From the PML-N, Maryam, Captain Safdar, Ayaz Sadiq, Pervaiz Rasheed, and Hamza Shahbaz will attend.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will lead a party delegation at the dinner, sources said.

Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party chief, was also invited but unable to secure a flight on such short notice, sources said.

Awami National Party leader Asfandyar Wali, who was invited, will not be attending due to illness, but the party will be represented by Aimal Wali Khan and Zahid Khan, DawnNewsTV reported, citing party sources.

Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal was invited, but declined to attend.

JI Emir Sirajul Haq was invited to participate, but declined as he has other engagements. A delegation of top JI leaders, however, will represent the party at the gathering. Sources in the party told DawnNewsTV that the JI has decided not to become part of any anti-government drive against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leadership was not invited to participate in the meeting.

Govt's response

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday alleged that the purpose of the opposition parties' meeting was to determine a plan to secure ill-gotten wealth.

"The beneficiaries for whom this looted wealth was gathered will decide on a course of action to ensure security of this wealth," Awan alleged.

"They don't feel the pain of the people. At Iftar today, they will only think up plans to take care of their ill-gotten wealth abroad and how to protect Omni Group," she said.

The party tweeted on Sunday that "the people of Pakistan still remember the long list of their crimes that damaged Pakistan financially and morally".

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar in a tweet also pointed out that Maryam Nawaz had sidelined Hamza to lead the PML-N delegation at the Iftar. "It's obvious that PML-N has been reduced to being the personal property of the Sharifs. But what is interesting is that there is no concept of merit even within the Sharif family," he claimed.

"Hamza Shahbaz's 20-year-old political work goes to waste as Maryam sidelines him to lead PML-N's delegation," he said.