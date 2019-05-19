Thar coal project to help meet country’s energy needs: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the federal government will extend all possible assistance to ensure success of the Thar coal power project because it was in national interest.

During a meeting on exploration and utilisation of Thar coal, Mr Khan said the project would help meet the energy needs of the country.

The prime minister was informed during a briefing that the Thar coal field was the seventh largest coal reserve in the world and had the capacity to produce 100,000MW of electricity for the next 200 years.

Mr Khan was also briefed on a mining project by officials of the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company.

He was told about the social welfare projects launched by the Thar Foundation in the fields of education, health, vocational training and tree plantation.

