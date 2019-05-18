DAWN.COM

COAS briefed on border fencing, development progress in North Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated May 18, 2019

COAS Bajwa can be seen raising his fist in the midst of other Pakistan Army officials. — Photo courtesy: ISPR
COAS Bajwa can be seen raising his fist in the midst of other Pakistan Army officials. — Photo courtesy: ISPR

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited troops on forward posts along the Pak-Afghan border in Dawa Toi area of North Waziristan district, where he was briefed on the progress of border fencing, sanitisation operation, socio-economic development projects and rehabilitation of TDPs (Temporarily Dislocated Persons), according to a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military's media wing said that the COAS appreciated "the high morale of troops and their contributions for bringing about stability to the area".

The Army chief said that "while Pakistan continues to play its positive role towards the success of Afghan reconciliation process and peace in the region, we also stay ready for any unforeseen eventuality."

"For this, Pakistan is solidifying its border through fencing, construction of new forts and posts, and increase in strength of FC troops to effectively manage the border," he added.

"There are still challenges facing Pakistan but not as much as we have passed through in recent past. To continue the journey towards ultimate success we need to stay patient, determined and united," the ISPR statement quoted COAS Bajwa as saying.

