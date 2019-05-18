DAWN.COM

No oil, gas reserves found at Kekra-1: Petroleum Division

Tahir Sherani | Dawn.comUpdated May 18, 2019

The cost of offshore drilling at Kekra-1 site was estimated at Rs15bn, according to an official of the Petroleum Division. — AFP/File
Offshore drilling at the Kekra-1 site near Karachi has found no reserves of oil and gas, according to an official of the Petroleum Division.

Hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that there is a chance of discovering "massive reserves at the site by next week", the Petroleum Division said that the drill did not yield the desired results.

"ExxonMobil, ENI, PPL and OGDC were conducting the drill at Kekra-1. More than 5,500-metre-deep drilling was conducted but oil and gas reserves were not found. The drilling work has now been abandoned," an official told DawnNewsTV.

"The cost of the drill was estimated at Rs15 billion," he added.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on petroleum division, Nadeem Babar, also confirmed to Geo News that the search did not find any reserves.

The development came after Prime Minister Imran on multiple occasions fuelled the hopes of Pakistan "hitting an oil and gas jackpot" — the latest of which came earlier today during his speech at a fundraising event in Peshawar for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

"A well is being dug near Karachi, and it seems that we would know within one week ... and it is possible that we could find such a massive gas reserve that Pakistan would never have to purchase gas from outside," the premier said.

Comments (5)

Kkl
May 18, 2019 11:07pm

I knew this. Entire system fooling people to live on empty hopes.

Recommend 0
Angry Pitbull
May 18, 2019 11:09pm

Where is the jackpot?

Recommend 0
Najam Ul Abideen
May 18, 2019 11:09pm

So hilarious!! That sums up the performance so far. A laughing stock indeed!

Recommend 0
Zuk
May 18, 2019 11:09pm

Dear PM now that the plan B is gone what is the plan C ?

Recommend 0
Raja_Idrees
May 18, 2019 11:09pm

I had that feeling because otherwise it was already a big news. Ashamed of this unprofessional behaviour.

Recommend 0

