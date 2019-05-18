DAWN.COM

May 18, 2019

Modi meditates as India mega polls near end

AFPUpdated May 18, 2019

Seated on a bed and propped up by a pillow, Modi was pictured inside the cave after having walked on a red carpet to the Kedarnath shrine dedicated to Hindu deity Lord Shiva. — Twitter/BJP4India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a spiritual break Saturday to a famous Himalayan pilgrimage site in an apparent last-ditch effort to woo Hindu voters as India's acrimonious marathon election wound to a close.

On the eve of the seventh and final day of voting in the world's biggest democratic exercise, Modi, 68, meditated at a holy cave wrapped in an orange robe in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

Seated on a bed and propped up by a pillow, Modi was pictured inside the cave after having walked on a red carpet to the Kedarnath shrine dedicated to Hindu deity Lord Shiva.

He also shared pictures that he took enroute to the shrine on Twitter where he boasts 47.3 million followers.

He had to take special permission from the national poll watchdog for the trip as election rules prohibit any campaigning 48 hours before voting, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency said.

Modi, who is seeking a second term after leading his right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in 2014, has pitched himself as a Hindu nationalist to curry favour with the country's majority community, which makes up around 80 percent of the 1.3 billion population.

His hectic campaign which started in March has seen him address three rallies a day on average, criss-crossing the length and breadth of the geographically diverse nation which is officially secular and home to a sizeable Muslim minority.

“PM Modi addressed 142 public rallies, held four roadshows and according to conservative estimates he directly addressed about 15 million people in these rallies,” BJP president Amit Shah said Friday.

On his trip Saturday, Modi also reviewed reconstruction projects after floods in Uttarakhand in 2013 killed some 6,000 people.

Some 900 million people are eligible to vote in the election, with results due on May 23.

Anti-BJP alliance

Opinion polls predict that the BJP may lose seats this time despite its formidable campaigning machine, meaning it might need a coalition to form a new government.

Modi's main rival is Rahul Gandhi, 48, of the Congress party, the scion of India's famed Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.

The two parties have thrown almost daily barbs at each other, accusing each other of corruption, nepotism and fake nationalism.

On Saturday, Gandhi met Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister of southern Andhra Pradesh state who has been trying to cobble an opposition alliance against Modi.

At their meeting in New Delhi, they discussed the “impending need to bring together all parties which are against the BJP”, PTI reported, quoting sources.

As in previous elections, the polling has been marked by violence, most recently in West Bengal state where tens of thousands of security forces have been deployed following street clashes between BJP and rival supporters of the regional Trinamool Congress party.

The gargantuan election has also seen a flood of “fake news”, including photoshopped images and edited video clips, with both main parties using legions of people to manage social media.

“Our base case remains that a coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will secure a parliamentary majority after voting ends on 19 May,” Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy, said Friday in a report.

“The likelihood that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party wins a majority by itself is falling (10%, from 15% previously)."

India Elections 19
India Election 2019

Comments (20)

Kariyappa
May 18, 2019 10:27pm

He Deserves The Break... Before Starting The Second Term...

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 18, 2019 10:29pm

And the cunning, crooked, cruel and wicked drama continues to mislead the world.

Adeel Saleem
May 18, 2019 10:30pm

Modi a big actor

Akram
May 18, 2019 10:30pm

Embarrassing leader. Dangerous person.

M. Saeed
May 18, 2019 10:40pm

So, Chowkidar Modi has now become, Jadugar Modi?

Combaticus
May 18, 2019 10:43pm

This dude is perfect for the Instagram generation!

Irfan Ali
May 18, 2019 10:47pm

Deep meditation

Sandeep Rathod
May 18, 2019 10:49pm

Today is Budha poornima and also many people including srilanka practise medication of Lord Budha..

ADHITYA RAM
May 18, 2019 10:54pm

Modhiji we believe you

Raju
May 18, 2019 10:58pm

Modi the Hard worker will win

HashBrown®
May 18, 2019 10:58pm

A special meditation break to get away from the world - while he made sure the whole thing was caught on camera and posted up on twitter. What a comedy.

MeinHuPakistani
May 18, 2019 11:01pm

Nice,

Pritesh
May 18, 2019 11:02pm

He takes photographer with him while he meditates.... Hehe

Sheraz Ali
May 18, 2019 11:02pm

Full drama leader..

Karachitee
May 18, 2019 11:03pm

I thought it only happened in Pakistan.

Bipul
May 18, 2019 11:03pm

Yoga and meditation helps reinvigorate mind and body. You need not be a Hindu to practice it. It's practiced worldwide.

Javed
May 18, 2019 11:04pm

He is such a drama and a conman, get strength from promoting communalism and further diving the precarious Indian society.He is so abominable !!

Saad
May 18, 2019 11:05pm

As a Pakistani I want to ask, why is this news on Dawn?

Al Akbar
May 18, 2019 11:07pm

What's new,he has been going there every year.

Vayuputra
May 18, 2019 11:09pm

Does meditation need to be done in isolation or among all media frenzy,glare and photo shoots??? Modi should stop doing all this drama for votes.

