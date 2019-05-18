DAWN.COM

Funeral prayers of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son offered in Lalamusa

Dawn.comMay 18, 2019

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Railways MInister Sheikh Rashid were among those who attended the funeral prayers of Usama Kaira. — DawnNewsTV Screengrab
The funeral prayers of Usama Kaira — son of PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira — were offered on Saturday at Link School's ground in Lalamusa area of Gujrat.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari attended the funeral prayers. The PPP had already announced the suspension of all its political activities planned for Saturday. Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid also attended the funeral prayers.

Kaira’s son and his friend were killed yesterday in an accident near Lalamusa local government academy. The body of Usama Kaira will be buried at a local graveyard in Lalamusa.

Osama Qamar Kaira, 20, a BS honours third year student at the Government College University, Lahore, and his friend Hamza Butt were on their way home from Kharian when Osama lost control over the steering and the car rammed a roadside tree. Both the friends died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams and motorway police recovered the bodies of the deceased by cutting the front portion of the car. They shifted the bodies to a local trauma centre.

Osama was the youngest son of the former information minister.

