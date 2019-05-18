DAWN.COM

Funeral prayers of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son offered in Lalamusa

Dawn.comMay 18, 2019

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Railways MInister Sheikh Rashid were among those who attended the funeral prayers of Usama Kaira. — DawnNewsTV Screengrab
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Railways MInister Sheikh Rashid were among those who attended the funeral prayers of Usama Kaira. — DawnNewsTV Screengrab

The funeral prayers of Usama Kaira — son of PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira — were offered on Saturday at Link School's ground in Lalamusa area of Gujrat.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari attended the funeral prayers. The PPP had already announced the suspension of all its political activities planned for Saturday. Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid also attended the funeral prayers.

Kaira’s son and his friend were killed yesterday in an accident near Lalamusa local government academy. The body of Usama Kaira will be buried at a local graveyard in Lalamusa.

Osama Qamar Kaira, 20, a BS honours third year student at the Government College University, Lahore, and his friend Hamza Butt were on their way home from Kharian when Osama lost control over the steering and the car rammed a roadside tree. Both the friends died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams and motorway police recovered the bodies of the deceased by cutting the front portion of the car. They shifted the bodies to a local trauma centre.

Osama was the youngest son of the former information minister.

Ahmed bin Babar
May 18, 2019 03:25pm

RIP...

Guzni
May 18, 2019 03:37pm

May Allah grant Saber to parents. RIP. Great tragedy.

Arslan Sheikh
May 18, 2019 03:44pm

It's such a tragic incident. I pray the family gets the courage to bear this loss. Amen.

R,H.SULTAN
May 18, 2019 03:51pm

Deeply grieved.May, Allah[swt] bless the departed soul and give courage to parents/siblings etc to bear this loss[Aameen]

Justicefirst
May 18, 2019 03:55pm

We Pakistanis normally do not reach office in time but at traffic signal when it turns to green, everyone puts extra effort to cross before it turns to red.We are a smart nation.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
May 18, 2019 04:12pm

Extremely sad news. My heartfelt condolences to Mr. Kaira and his family on this terrible and irreparable loss. Inna Lillahey wa Inna Ilaihey rajeoun.

Well done
May 18, 2019 04:19pm

Sad loss of life. May Allah grant them both Jannat Al Firdaus and give the families patience at this immensely painful time. Let's pray for all who have left this temporary world.

Shakeel Ahmed
May 18, 2019 04:19pm

Sorry to hear this. RIP.

The wreck indicates excessive speed.

Yunis Idris Ahmed
May 18, 2019 04:20pm

Death of son's or daughters infront of parents is heartbreaking tragedy.

All stay protected in the umbrella of all mighty Aameen.

Deepest condolences to the family.

IWantHope
May 18, 2019 04:20pm

Allah forgive them

Saad
May 18, 2019 04:47pm

My heart goes out with the families of both young boys, may Allah grant them highest place in Janna Ameen!

Pakistan boy
May 18, 2019 04:49pm

May Allah give this young soul higher place in jannah

shakil ahmed
May 18, 2019 04:52pm

Really tragic. Share in the grief of Kaira family!

