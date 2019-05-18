Iran urges ‘concrete actions’ by China, Russia to save nuclear deal

BEIJING: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday urged China and Russia to take “concrete actions” to safeguard the 2015 nuclear deal as he warned of a “dangerous” situation amid escalating tensions with the US.

A stand-off between Tehran and Washington has ratcheted up in recent days, with the US deploying an aircraft carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf last week over alleged threats from Iran.

“Iran and China need to think together and work together about preserving a multilateral global order and avoiding a unilateral global order,” Zarif said during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday evening.

On Wednesday, the US State Department ordered the evacuation of most personnel from the US embassy and consulate in Iraq over an alleged “imminent” threat from Iraqi militias with close links to Tehran.

With tensions rising, the UK warned British-Iranian dual nationals against all travel to Iran on Friday, citing the recent “arbitrary detention and mistreatment” of such citizens.

British insurer Lloyd’s of London has also widened its list of areas in and around the Gulf posing “enhanced risk for marine insurers” after a still-mysterious “attack” on tankers anchored off Fujairah, an Emirati port.

Zarif has called on the international community to save the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

Iran signed the deal with China, Russia, Germany, Britain, France and the United States. International sanctions were eased in return for curbs on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

But last year, President Donald Trump walked away from the accord. The US has since imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran.

“So far the international community has mostly relea­sed statements rather than taking action,” Zarif said.

“If the international community and other JCPOA member countries and our friends in the JCPOA like China and Russia want to keep this achievement, it is required that they make sure the Iranian people enjoy the benefits of the JCPOA with concrete actions,” he added.

The White House has sent mixed signals about its intentions in recent days.

In a Friday tweet, Trump lambasted the media for what he said was its “fraudulent and highly inaccurate coverage of Iran”, amid multiple US reports of infighting in Trump’s cabinet over how hard to push Tehran.

Zarif said last week that only Russia and China had supported Iran and helped it keep the nuclear deal going, and accused other parties to the agreement of letting Tehran down.

China was one of the eight global buyers — India, Turkey, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Italy and Greece — that was allowed to import Iranian crude oil before the US ended waivers in early May.

Zarif’s China trip comes after visits to Turkmenistan, India and Japan in the past week.

Despite Washington’s ca­­m­­­­p­aign of “maximum pres­sure” against Iran, the Isla­mic Republic has vowed to keep selling oil to its main customers, especially China, even if it requires using indirect means.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2019