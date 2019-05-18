Strike in Quetta against terror attacks, price hike

QUETTA: A complete strike was observed on Friday in the city in response to a call of the opposition parties in the Balochistan Assembly against recent terror attacks in Quetta and Gwadar, price hike and the government’s inability to resolve people’s problems.

All shops, markets, shopping plazas, business establishments and shopping malls remained closed throughout the day in Quetta. Even medical stores and bakeries were shut.

However, the sasta bazaar and fruit and vegetable markets observed partial strike.

The city wore a deserted look and vehicular traffic remained thin. However, people also stayed indoors because of Ramazan.

Heavy contingents of security forces, including police, Frontier Corps and Anti-Terrorism Force, were deployed at all important government buildings and educational institutes. Police and FC personnel patrolled in the city and on its outskirts. No untoward incident was reported from any part of the city.

Opposition parties in the Balochistan Assembly, including the Balochistan National Party-Mengal, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, staged a protest demonstration in front of the Quetta Press Club.

The opposition leaders and workers were carrying placards and banners. They chanted slogans against the government. They had gathered in the Liaquat Park and later took out a procession, which was converted into a public meeting.

Among others Aslam Raisani, Akhtar Hussain Langove, Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Maulana Abdul Khaliq Marri, Lashkri Raisani, Senator Usman Kakar, Dr Hamid Achakzai, Wali Kakar, Naseer Shahwani, Abdul Rahim Kakar spoke at the public meeting.

The opposition leaders said the government had failed to resolve the problems of the people who were facing high inflation and terrorist attacks. They said that they had been raising the public issues in the Balochistan Assembly, but the government had done nothing to give any relief to the poor people.

The opposition leaders said the government had also failed to maintain law and order in the province, which was worsening with the passage of time.

They said despite the passage of 10 months the government had not released funds to the opposition legislators for development in their constituencies. They claimed that 80 per cent funds of the current Public Sector Development Programme would lapse.

The opposition parties demanded that Levies Force be not merged with police in Quetta, Lasbela and Gwadar. They announced that they would continue their protest until the issues were not resolved. In its second phase the protest would be launched in other towns and cities of Balochistan, they added.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2019