Today's Paper | May 17, 2019

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira's son killed in a road accident

Nadir GuramaniUpdated May 17, 2019

This photo taken on an unspecified date shows PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira with his son Usama. — Photo courtesy author
A picture shows the car destroyed by the accident in which PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira's son was killed. — Photo courtesy author
The teenage son of senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira, Usama, was killed in a road accident in Lalamusa on Friday.

Kaira, according to reports, was informed of the accident involving his teenage son during a press conference after which he rushed to Lalamusa. The news of the boy's death was confirmed by PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor.

The deceased was a student in Government College Lahore.

Condolence messages poured in soon after news of the tragic accident spread. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari issued a statement, saying he was "deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of [Kaira's] young son".

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep sorrow over the death of Kaira's son and prayed that the deceased's soul rests in peace. He also offered his condolences to the family and prayed that they bear the loss with fortitude, Radio Pakistan reported.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said that the "loss of a young child is unbearable" and prayed for the deceased. He assured that the "Bhutto family and the PPP stands by the Kaira family in this hour of grief".

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif also issued a condolence statement and prayed that the departed soul rests in eternal peace and that the bereaved family would be able bear the irreparable loss.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a statement, offered his condolences to Kaira and his family, and "expressed his heartfelt grief on sad demise of Osama Kaira".

“May Allah gives strength to bereaved parents and family to bear this irreparable loss," he said in a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari expressed deep sympathy with the family and said: "What a terrible tragedy for any parent to bear. May Allah give Kaira and his family the strength to bear this massive loss."

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said that the party was "devastated by the news" and that it was a "terrible loss for any parent and family".

MNA Mohsin Dawar said he was "deeply saddened" to hear of Usama's tragic death and offered his condolences to the Kaira family.

AXH
May 17, 2019 07:00pm

Sincere condolences to Kaira and his family. No parent should loose their child.

Recommend 0
Life
May 17, 2019 07:01pm

I am sorry to hear that. RIP.

Recommend 0
Naeem
May 17, 2019 07:05pm

My condolences to Kaira Sahib. This is heart breaking.

Recommend 0
Ali
May 17, 2019 07:05pm

So sad

Recommend 0
Bala, Chennai,India.
May 17, 2019 07:06pm

Very sad.

Recommend 0
Ehsan
May 17, 2019 07:10pm

May he Rest In Peace and may the Almighty bless the family strength bear this irreplaceable loss

Recommend 0
Sameer
May 17, 2019 07:12pm

May he find peace. Such a young soul.

Recommend 0
Shampee
May 17, 2019 07:14pm

Inna lillah e wa inna lillah e rajioon

Recommend 0
Ednan
May 17, 2019 07:17pm

Very sad news.

Recommend 0
AW
May 17, 2019 07:26pm

RIP. A great tragedy for Qamar Zaman Kaira and his family. Prayers

Recommend 0
saeeds
May 17, 2019 07:26pm

Young death make every eye cry. So sad.

Recommend 0
Farhan Khan
May 17, 2019 07:34pm

May he RIP.

Recommend 0
Sid
May 17, 2019 07:34pm

How did the accident happen? What were the circumstances?

Recommend 0

