DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FIR registered against woman in Lahore for allegedly torturing child maid

Rana BilalMay 17, 2019

Email

Residents of the area had called the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau helpline to report that a child maid of around 10 years old was being tortured by her employer on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: YouthkiAwaz/File
Residents of the area had called the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau helpline to report that a child maid of around 10 years old was being tortured by her employer on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: YouthkiAwaz/File

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau on Thursday recovered a child maid, who is around 10 years old, from a house in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) where she was allegedly being tortured by her employer.

A first information report (FIR) was also lodged at the Kahna police station with an official of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau as the complainant. According to the FIR, residents of the area had called the bureau's helpline after they heard the child screaming and complained that a woman was torturing her young maid at the house.

The FIR was registered under Section 328(A) of the Pakistan Penal Code (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years by parent or person having care of it), Sections 34 (unauthorised custody) and 35 (cruelty against children) of the Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act 2004.

The employer — who was arrested by police — allegedly slapped and punched the child and beat her with a floor wiper.

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau was established by the Punjab government in 2004. The bureau's aim is to provide "care, rehabilitation, education and training to the destitute and neglected children".

The bureau also provides education, skill training and psychological help to destitute children. Child protection courts have also been established in order to address legal issues of custody etc.

Violence against children
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Nadine
May 17, 2019 06:46pm

In such cases public shaming of the offenders is important by making the offenders' name public after due process. That is possible only if the government officials do not take bribes from offenders.

Recommend 0
AK
May 17, 2019 06:51pm

She should be punished as per law in a speedy trial

Recommend 0
Ehsan
May 17, 2019 07:05pm

Parents should be held accountable for making a 10 year old child work

Recommend 0
Dipanjali
May 17, 2019 07:27pm

Is it a crime only when you abuse the child but not if you just employ such a young child? Are the parents of these children not taken to task for forcing the child to work at an age where they should only study and play ?

Recommend 0
anwarsher
May 17, 2019 07:31pm

The first step should stopping child labor.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 17, 2019

Dollar blues in the market

The last devaluation has not been fully factored into the price level of the dollar yet.
May 17, 2019

Taking to the streets

FOLLOWING JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman’s declaration of open season on the government, and mixed signals from the...
May 17, 2019

Palestine’s catastrophe

WEDNESDAY was observed as the 71st anniversary of the Nakba, the event the Palestinians remember as the...
May 16, 2019

Tax amnesty again

Past tax amnesty schemes in Pakistan have been little more than revenue-generating exercises.
May 16, 2019

Gulf tensions

Pakistan is in a sensitive position as deep relations with the US and a long border with Iran.
May 16, 2019

Everyday sexism

CRICKETER Shahid Afridi seems to have ruffled quite a few feathers since the release of his autobiography. ...