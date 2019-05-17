DAWN.COM

May 17, 2019

LHC restricts officials from having 'even a cup of tea' paid for by public funds

Rana BilalUpdated May 17, 2019

The court said that government officials should not even have a cup of tea that is paid for by public money until the next hearing. ─ APP/File
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued an interim order putting a temporary stay on the use of treasury funds by government officials and politicians for personal reasons.

A petition filed by the Lawyer's Foundation for Justice stated that the treasury is the trust of the public and can only be used for public welfare. It said that politicians and government officials are the trustees of the treasury, and cannot use it for their personal matters, and observed that the founder of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam, had ordered that no tea be served during official meetings.

The petitioner requested the court to order government officials and politicians to stop using public funds for personal matters.

Justice Aminuddin Khan in his interim order in the case today issued a stay on the use of public funds for personal reasons by government officials until the next hearing on May 23. Notices were issued to the government and other respondents to the petition.

Until then, the court ordered that government officials should not even have a cup of tea that is paid for by public funds.

Nadeem
May 17, 2019 05:05pm

It is about time.

NAEEM FAKIR
May 17, 2019 05:13pm

Is the Lohar High Court now stepping in the National Politics?

