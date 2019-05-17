DAWN.COM

May 17, 2019

Vawda distributes Rs30m among 1,000 NA-249 constituents under 'Self-Employment Scheme'

Dawn.comMay 17, 2019

Minister Faisal Vawda speaks to the media in Karachi on Friday at the launch of his 'Self-Employment Scheme'. — DawnNewsTV
PTI lawmaker Faisal Vawda on Friday, in his individual capacity, launched a "Self-Employment Scheme" for his NA-249 constituency in Baldia Town area of Karachi.

The federal minister, while addressing a cheque-distribution ceremony, said that the scheme has been introduced to provide business opportunities to jobless people in the constituency. In the first phase, Rs30 million will be distributed among nearly 1,000 people, he said.

He announced that the amount would be given as an interest-free loan. Vawda said that the Benazir Income Support Programme and other such programmes were good but the scheme introduced by him is better than the older schemes as it would help beneficiaries initiate their own livelihood, instead of lining up every month to get a small amount of cash.

Vawda said that the PTI was supporting people in line with "Islamic teachings" and helping people in earning their livelihood "without involvement of interest".

Earlier on Thursday night, Shahbaz Gill, spokesperson to the Punjab chief minister, took to Twitter to share a poster for Vawda's scheme, saying it would not use any funds from the federal or provincial governments. The amount has been arranged by Vawda and other philanthropists.

