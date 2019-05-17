DAWN.COM

Rupee slides further to Rs150 in open market; stock market down 2.4pc in intra-day trade

ReutersMay 17, 2019

The stock market declined on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index down 2.4pc by 11:15am. — AFP/File
The rupee continued to fall to record lows on Friday, after the government agreed in principle to a $6 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The rupee, which lost 3.6 per cent on Thursday to close at 146.2 against the US dollar in the interbank market, dropped further on Friday, dealers said, selling at Rs149.50 in the interbank market and Rs150 in the open market.

The fall reflects the IMF's condition for a “market-based exchange rate mechanism, which will see limited intervention by the central bank now,” said Saad Hashmi, chief economist and research director at Topline Securities in Karachi.

The stock market also declined on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index down 2.4pc by 11:15am.

While the exact conditions of a final IMF deal are still unknown, Sunday's Staff-Level accord, which must still be approved by the Fund's board in Washington, said a “market-determined” exchange rate would help the financial sector.

That pointed to less support from the State Bank of Pakistan, which at present underpins the rupee in a de facto managed float system.

Late on Thursday, the SBP issued a statement saying the sharp fall in the rupee “reflects demand and supply conditions in the foreign exchange market” and would help in correcting market imbalances.

However, the drop presents a political problem for the government, which came to power last year promising to build a new social welfare system and vowing not to seek what would be Pakistan's 13th bailout since the 1980s.

With the economy facing a sharp slowdown in growth, the government is expected to have to raise taxes or impose heavy spending cuts to reduce its ballooning budget deficit at a time when household budgets are increasingly squeezed.

While many analysts see the rupee as overvalued and say the SBP has wasted billions defending it, a weaker currency is likely to fuel inflation, which is already over 8pc, with power and fuel prices hit especially hard.

Hashmi noted market talk that oil imports were already facing payment pressure.

The SBP, which is due to announce its latest interest rate decision on Monday, said late on Thursday that its foreign exchange reserves fell $138 million in the week ending May 10 to $8.846 billion, less than needed to cover three months of imports.

Business

Chetan
May 17, 2019 12:24pm

Real worried faces in the picture shown above. Hope Rupee settle down without further jump

ExMohajirinUK
May 17, 2019 12:24pm

Welcome to the new world order, time to re-prioritise our goals and ambitions. Time to move away from China as wanted by Americans. This is the thing to do if we want to survive as a nation. Enough of chest thumping and false bravado. Lets accept the fact that our previous rulers have ruined the country, time to rebuild and a new beginning.

Ashfaq
May 17, 2019 12:24pm

It is not the Rupee that is losing its worth, it is us the Ordinary Pakistani people who are losing their importance. So we are worthless people, in the eyes of the Elite.

Fastrack
May 17, 2019 12:25pm

Even MOU with IMF has not been finalised. It is just an announcement now. I shudder to think what will happen when the IMF Deal is actually finalised in paper. Brace for extremely tough times ahead

