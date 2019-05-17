Rupee slides further to Rs150 against USD; stock market down 2.4pc
The rupee continued to fall to record lows on Friday, after the government agreed in principle to a $6 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The rupee, which lost 3.6 per cent on Thursday to close at 146.2 against the US dollar in the interbank market, dropped further on Friday, dealers said, selling at Rs149.50 in the interbank market and Rs150 in the open market.
The fall reflects the IMF's condition for a “market-based exchange rate mechanism, which will see limited intervention by the central bank now,” said Saad Hashmi, chief economist and research director at Topline Securities in Karachi.
The stock market also declined on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index shedding 804.5 points to close at 33,166.6, down 2.4 per cent.
The market opening at 33,971 remained today's high, whereas the benchmark KSE-100 Index hit a day's low at 33,006 points. As many as 63.3 million shares — worth Rs2.7 billion — of the benchmark index companies changed hands during the session.
According to a Topline Securities advisory, the fall in the index level is due to devaluation of rupee against dollar for last two working days, expected hike in policy rate in the next monetary policy meeting on Monday, and selling pressure from mutual funds [net selling of US$14m in 4 sessions].
While the exact conditions of a final IMF deal are still unknown, Sunday's Staff-Level accord, which must still be approved by the Fund's board in Washington, said a “market-determined” exchange rate would help the financial sector.
That pointed to less support from the State Bank of Pakistan, which at present underpins the rupee in a de facto managed float system.
Late on Thursday, the SBP issued a statement saying the sharp fall in the rupee “reflects demand and supply conditions in the foreign exchange market” and would help in correcting market imbalances.
However, the drop presents a political problem for the government, which came to power last year promising to build a new social welfare system and vowing not to seek what would be Pakistan's 13th bailout since the 1980s.
With the economy facing a sharp slowdown in growth, the government is expected to have to raise taxes or impose heavy spending cuts to reduce its ballooning budget deficit at a time when household budgets are increasingly squeezed.
While many analysts see the rupee as overvalued and say the SBP has wasted billions defending it, a weaker currency is likely to fuel inflation, which is already over 8pc, with power and fuel prices hit especially hard.
Hashmi noted market talk that oil imports were already facing payment pressure.
The SBP, which is due to announce its latest interest rate decision on Monday, said late on Thursday that its foreign exchange reserves fell $138 million in the week ending May 10 to $8.846 billion, less than needed to cover three months of imports.
Comments (127)
India 1US dollar- 68 rupees
Real worried faces in the picture shown above. Hope Rupee settle down without further jump
Welcome to the new world order, time to re-prioritise our goals and ambitions. Time to move away from China as wanted by Americans. This is the thing to do if we want to survive as a nation. Enough of chest thumping and false bravado. Lets accept the fact that our previous rulers have ruined the country, time to rebuild and a new beginning.
It is not the Rupee that is losing its worth, it is us the Ordinary Pakistani people who are losing their importance. So we are worthless people, in the eyes of the Elite.
Even MOU with IMF has not been finalised. It is just an announcement now. I shudder to think what will happen when the IMF Deal is actually finalised in paper. Brace for extremely tough times ahead
Good job. Imran Khan!
200 hoga anbhi to..wait till this year.
folks, there's still time to make a fortune. buy more dollars!!
Depreciation of rupee will make the export booming. That will pump more dollar in forex reserve.
Looks like IK will complete DOUBLE century soon. Best of luck Sir.
By selling off Sharif & Zardi's properties we could raise more than $ 6 billion !!!!
Pakistan must be revamped in all sectors and aspects. The fundamentals of the constitution must be looked into.
The cookie is crumbling
Tough times now and tougher times ahead. But dollar is reaching true value after years of govts propping up the value artificially.
Looks like Corruption Mafias and the creators of Corruption Mafias are on the same page and systematically sabotaging IK. More powerful sources that are way above the law are equally responsible for where we stand as a nation. Tough times ahead for commoners like us.
Will settle down at PKR180/- to the USD. The govt has factored in this value in their budget
@Chengez K, How does that help the economy? $6 billion barely covers 2 months of imports. Also, not all $6 billion of their properties are unlawfully acquired. Most of it has been lawfully acquired (especially by the Sharif clan, owing to their industries, etc).
All is well.
Complete uncertanity and no one is held responsible for all this mess and turmoil in market. Pakistan needs a geniune savor and Inshallah it will happen one day.
@AM, Please give us name of a Pakistani product that has worldwide demand? We import more than export. See the article on export and import under various governments since 2001 published yesterday in the Dawn.
The enemy is not outside
@ExMohajirinUK, well said sir. But very few r ready to digest this fact
Welcome to Naya Pakistan.
True value of Rupee must be realized which was artificially inflated by the previous governments especially PML N . This had to happen . PML N was lying and deceiving Pakistani people for 5 yers through their inept and corrupt policies not to mention the finance ministry led by a corrupt criminal Ishaq Dar who practically has no knowlede of Economics or finance. What he was and good at was stealing billons from Pakistan for his family and Nawaz Sharif . Unfortunately we the people now have to pay the price. You simply cannot kick the can down the road any more. It is the middle class and the poor who will have to pay the price . Just like Sharifs they can always go to London for treatment and so does Ishaq Dar . They simply never cared about Pakistan except their pocket books and their family. Same holds true for Zardari. It is an uphill battle but with hpnest and right leadership we will right this ship.Unfortunately tough decisions have to be made. Tough pill to swallow.
IK and the PTI can organize dharnas against the forex traders and previous governments and that might stabilize rupee. Fooling people from a container top is much easier than running a country.
As IK said many times since 1960s the economy is falling continuously. Think who were in the government in 1960s and earlier? The people who migrated from India (Mohajirs) used to hold key posts in the government who were honest and sincere with Pakistan. Since these people have been thrown away and looters, corrupt mafia have taken over Pakistan is drowning. Let see where its stops.
How many in the government doing inside trading by buying $$$ thereby further driving prices up.
Before IMF board approves the deal, it has to reach min 170 landmark.
Just a beginning. Long way to go.
Selected government playing havoc to the poorer and with the country.
Where are those people who said "No worries just wait for CHINA and CPEC then IMF will borrow loans from Pakistan." It's just funny that wherever China invest that country/development goes bankrupt. Examples Srilanka Ports, Venezuela, djioubuti etc.
Umpire is to be blamed more than Niazi for the economic mess country is in .
@MirzaCanada, The thing that seperated us from western developed states is what questions we ask our representatives in election. It is easier to blame IK., Ns or previous. Leaders. What was the role of the ministry officials. If there was corruption what were the law enforces and media doing.
Letting the rupee settle down to its correct value is the way forward. It will curb the trade deficit by slowing down non-essential imports and will provide stimulus to local exports. I don't know why our national pride is pegged to the value of dollar. Its a corrective measure, beneficial for long-term economic growth, should have been done long time ago.
@MirzaCanada, - you are right. Worldwide supply is there but demand is undesirable.
The effect of IMF recommended reforms have started.Imports will become expensive and the fuel prices will pinch common man immediately. It will be a while before exports catch up.IMF assistance to be used during this time, and all reforms recommended should be implemented honestly .Then the economy will overcome difficulties and things will ease,in 2-3 years. If authorities try to bypass the reforms,the problems will continue and one more assistance maybe needed.
Where is a anticorruptionpakistani? I would like to see blind followers of IK who have disappeared from this forum.
8.8 billion dollars is enough for three months imports. IMF loan of six billion will cover imports for another two months. Then what next?
State of Pakistan is such that, even if you mock, that is considered as an compliment.
Before cpec Pakistan was in good situation.after cpec this was the situation.
but £-rs - is 180 now, was 186+
IK once rightly said, "I will make them cry".. and crying are the people of Pakistan.
@Ashfaq, your understanding of the situation is to the point.
If it's 149.50 in interbank and 150 in open market, then chances are that it has found its natural value... for now at least.
So, the laws are nature being displayed.
What goes up, must come down, eventually.
After all the good times, come hardships. After all hardships come good times.
Good opportunity to earn 33% return in one month, invest in dollar...
@Fastrack, you were full of false bravado 2 hours back about FATF. Seems you are woken up now.
Think positive. Before it was $6 B @ PKR 124 and now $6B @ PKR 155... you automatically got few thousand crores extra without even asking for...IK & team are very clever..
This is all a huge conspiracy against Imran Khan. Everybody is responsible for the economic crash except the PM, his cabinet and his lovers. All those who ruled Pakistan since 1947 are responsible. Those who cannot even purchase flour during Ramadan are responsible. Those who cannot pay their gas bills after the 140% increase by Imran Khan are responsible. Those who dare to support any non-PTI political voice are responsible. IMF is responsible. Donald Trump is responsible. You are responsible if you think I am non-serious. I hope this makes PTI supporters happy. Or will it? I am not terribly good at giving credit.
@AM, Boom in export depends on the increase of import. Do not forget this. Do you think you export more than you import ???
Nawaz Sharif & Ishaq Dar had the PKR at around 100 for four and half years. Since they left the PKR has lost 50% value in just 18 months.
Solution is very simple just sell out the nukes, all will be fine in just few months.
Pakistan 150 for 1 Imran Khan : 150*, Hafeez Shaikh : 0. Last wicket out : Asad Umar:0(8 month) Run out by IMF
One thing to remember, IMF has not yet "given" the monies. Pakistani Government has already agreed to "receive the monies’ at any cost.
And we NRI`s are suffering that Indian Rupee is getting stronger. I am waiting for past 3 month for any devaluation in Indian rupee so i can remit money. Least this is giving good opportunity for overseas Pakistanis.
Nobody seems to know the actual value. The small time traders who are blamed seem to have a better idea than the government and the sbp. Blaming traders for the rupee value is like blaming the local vegetable vendors for the absurd prices.
Is Pakistan self sufficient in food consumed by commoner? I wonder if you have to import food grains and vegetables by using this precious dollar!
@joe, Why blame Imran Khan for every thing?
What is the rumour on exchange range 170/180/190/200 ?
Don't worry Pakistan will become richest country of the world when CPEC will be implemented.
At time of break up of Pakistan in 1971, the US dollar was equal to Rs 4.75. Just imagine how far Pakistan has fallen!
@ExMohajirinUK, Agreed. Ppl have been lied that only one or two projects like cpec etc will stabilize the country. It needs development in all frontiers. Cut down military expenditure and unnecessary big projects and government have to plan economy stabilization first
Ishaq Dar spent $8bn foreign reserves to keep USD exchange rate between $100-$105 for 4 years. Consequences? Imports skyrocketed; balance of payment went out of control and foreign reserves depleted. With low foreign reserves left to manipulate exchange rate, Miftah Ismael had no other option but to let PKR devalue. Interim government had no option but to let PKR further devalue. Had Imran Khan refused to form a week government, Ishaq Dar would be badly exposed.
Now PTI can either spend IMF loans to manage exchange rate like Ishaq Dar (perhaps IMF barred this); create further mess and shift the burden onto the next government OR let rupee find its natural exchange rate but curb speculation and third part exchange rate manipulation and make STRUCTURAL REFORMS causing all this mess. This requires unpopular decisions and any political government avoids such decisions and keeps economy in bad shape constantly.
@MirzaCanada, , "Please give us name of a Pakistani product that has worldwide demand?" Nukes
Strange, that 90% of the Pakistanis blame all precedent governments for their present predicament... In reality, no former, present or future government was, is or will ever be or been administering the country . It is the unseen strings that are being pulled by people who proclaim themselves as the guardians of Pakistan. In reality it is the opposite, just thumping own chest with all the false proclaimations maybe good to elevate oneself for its fan base in its locality, unfortunately it is not synced with the internationally acknowledged facts ... .......... Time for Pakistanis to stand up and start to question, ask for an accountability and hold these guardians responsible for their acts. If you keep burying your head in the sand the day is not far when there will be nothing left around when u lift your head out .... wake up Pakistan
@Zincalala,
The money comes over 3 years.
@AM, what will export???
Nero played the fiddle while Rome burned.
@Vijay,
Hold down your horses. World isnt bollywood and works by your wishful thinking.
Could be good for exports. Focus on software exports. Educate youths in artificial intelligence and Machine learning. Improve relations with US and India. Turn this situation into your strength. Call Indian IT companies to setup their development centres in Pakistan. China did that. Why not Pakistan. Pakistanis are talented people.
There should be discussion on how Dollar can become cheaper It is easy to criticize but hard to give a solution
AU the wisest person in Pakistan
@AM, but there are no industries in Pak to export like manufacturing companies
@AM, fools paradise ! What do Pakistan make which can possibly experiance boom with depreciation in Rupee. We are a nation, which literally cannot make a needle ourselves. Common man will be crushed as we import everything.
Are you sure SBP defended an artificial Forex rate or PMLN Government led by Mr. Dar?
I remember, when Mr. Riazuddin Acting Governor made an effort to remove market imbalances, Mr. Dar strongly criticized him and a new governor was appointed?
Sell stocks and buy USD.
@Rajesh, wow, what an educated comment! Do you know what cpec is?
@Economizer, your figure if $8 billion has no basis . In the past IK would say devaluation mean your government is corrupt - he can not have both ways.
Here is my two cents on PTI government’s incompetency, ill preparedness, indecisiveness and cluelessness.....
At the start of PTI government, with the exception of growth driven temporary current account deficit, most other economic indicators were very good - eg first time after a long period of time GDP growth was above inflation.
Re the current account deficit - one of the key credit rating agencies S&P (during last FY) stated:
'...the report acknowledges that current account deficit was mainly due to sharp surge in imports of machinery and fuels caused by robust domestic demand and implementation of energy and infrastructure related projects.
The report expects that the external imbalances are temporary and will reverse in next two years. .......’
Please sell US$ now,it will come down and those holding now or buying now will regret.Pakistan Pak Rupees will stabilize around Rs120 to One US$ shortly.
People still not understanding. This was some day need to be done. It was protecting by taking lot of loan by previous result is now we don't hv moneyfor loan. So we can't protect ruppee. It was wrong policy of previous government.
Time to delve deeper and ask questions. What's this about political leaders having alternate homes/ properties outside country? Is the sense of belonging is low in Pakistan? Why industries vanished? Why this sense of clinging onto someone like US for so long and now China? Why land reforms never happened? Why modern education didn't reach the masses? Why a security state mindset? Why normal relations of trade and exchanges missing with neighbours? I feel the answer to economic woes lie in the answers to these questions.
There is nothing wrong is massive devaluation. Most countries have done so in the past. The currency was overvalued, that's all, now exports would rise, Pakistani products would be competitive in the market. Pakistan just needs to make some product worth exporting. Chinese goods would be expensive, so this is a very good sign.
Good going should settle at 160 or higher.
Shorts would make hey in the derivative market.
@Indian kashmiri, 1 Pak Rupee=0.49 Indian Rupee...
Naya Pakistan
Thanks, IK. You are the champion ... please bring this further down... Naya Pakistan
Please return us our Purana Pakistan.
India Rs 68 = 1$, BD 85= 1 $, and Pak Rs 150= 1$. The most prominent reason is the trade imbalance wider gap in Pak, the huge circumtancial imports for CPEC project, the unavoidable expenditures on western border , the after affects of mega corruption and bad governance by previous two governments lead by COD alliance.. There’s one positive aspect in devaluation the Pak products will be much affordable in export markets, and exports can boost up by extra 50% if exporters may try to obtain more orders from their customers. Obviously some domestic inflation of 2% may be felt due to a little higher price of gasoline, diesel, but if better environment in oil related tension is diffuse in coming days the ease on oil prices can help absorb the domestic inflation. An awareness about preferring local products is imperative, and people must understand to shun imported products when almost same quality is at home. There’s no need to fix imported doors & windows in houses when locals are there.
@Azhar, "Everybody is responsible for the economic crash except the PM, his cabinet and his lovers. All those who ruled Pakistan since 1947 are responsible. "
You are very true, even if you meant it cynically.
Pakistan should learn from India how to control & manage it's currency depreciation.
Appointing top financial functionaries connected to international institutions instead of elected representatives is a controversial step. The latter are responsible to their constituents for their actions. The former, no matter how brilliant in economics will return to their lucrative jobs abroad after completing their short tenure. Does anyone know where Shaukat Aziz is now?
Where is Chartered Accountant and the former finance Minister; Ishaq Dar of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan? Rising above politics, even his worst foes admit that he is one of the few overseas Pakistanis who can fix the rapidly foalling value of Pak Rs. against not only U.S. dollar but all other major currencies of the world. In the name of pure national interests, it will be great if he is reappointed and brought back to his old position and portfolio.
Make USD (or Yuan) as officially approved currency for all commercial activity.
Pakistani Government should focus on improve the relationship with US, Russia & India instead of China.
@ExMohajirinUK, time to dump dollar and buy only Pakistani products ... this is the only way to survive and prosper. Time to say "NO" to US hegmony!!
Those who bought $ on Friday will be richer on Monday!
Where are those culprits who chose this disastrously incompetent gang headed by IK, who lied through their teeth and are continually doing so?
@himmat, That is called dollarization and does not work.
IK go and coach a cricket team. Leave running the country to economists. Absolute chaos. The other day butchers were arrested for selling mutton at higher price. What about this mess IK, shouldn't you be held guilty for this mess?
@Atif Hafeez, how will you buy oil & gas?
@AM, looks on the paper but who will invest in a weak economy.
Time has come to revisit our policies ; must get rid of the black sheep in the camp. Erstwhile politicians and dictators have severely damaged the economy and image of the country worldwide. Moreover, time has changed now, it is imperative for Pakistan to think wise and act smartly. We can tie better relations with other countries including central Asian , Russia, ASEAN etc. It is time to think how much we have suffered while extracting aid from the US . Beggars cannot be chooser is the true maxim to narrate the 70 years long story of the Pakistan.
You got loan 6 Billions, people lost more than 50 Billions.
If things continue as they are right now, soon Dollar conversion will cross the average Pakistani batting total.
@Veer Singh, they had kept it artificially low
@Ashfaq, why just the elite? The whole world isn't elite! And what we sow is what we reap!
@Anwar Saleem, You Nawaz need to be blamed, did you look at the trade deficit figure, gap between import and export, people who are not aware of economics keep blaming IK
@Daemon, make it right 1INR =2.1PKR
@Vikas P, IK has obtained billions worth of oil with 3 years differed payment from KSA, UAE etc.
Pakistan getting poorer everyday
For this situation, responsible are all politicians, media, government officials also peoples of Pakistan who keep them self uneducated.
@Fuad Ahmed, Who elected them? Indian or Chinese?
The PKR is moving up from average T20 score to average ODI score.
R.S. Menon, Bangalore
The picture shows people are awaiting of any help from the sky!
Not good for economy
@Adnan Sadiq, even with this bankrupt situation you want better relations with other countries but not India. This mindset will further hasten your bankruptcy and by then it will be too late.
I think this USD parity draws the curtains on CPEC.
@Indian kashmiri, you write the comment and think just like 1 US dollar =1 Rupee.
Will this devaluation march continue on the weekend as well?
@kp, Do it before 23 , Modi will be back FII will buy stocks big time so there will be a inflow of $ and the INR would get stronger .
good news as More rupees fir 6bn dollar ,cheer up
@Sajid, Agreed. As long as the country was in the hands of Mohajirs it was progressing and developing rapidly. The corrupt, nefarious, low character so-called politicians have usurped the rights of poor people of Pakistan and destroyed the entire infrastructure. Now the need is to eradicate the current political system, create a new constitution and build new (preferably) presidential system.
Pakistan is spending a lot on army. Reduce the size by 50% and let ordinary citizens have food, medical care and education.
Soon Pakistan will become a country like Zimbabwe, Sudan, Venezuela
@Ali F, even Bollywood has more reserves in dollars than Pakistan.
@Prof Javaid Khan, Because he has been in the driving seat for the last nine months. Only incapable managers would blame their predecessors that is what IK and his blind supporters are doing.
@Bhaijan, I think you live in fools paradise most exported item made from imported materials than import are more dearer than how come you bring down your price imported materials ,power price ,transportation charge all combine than your product will be more costly than other .Right now Vietnam and other country getting more share in apparel in west .where you will stand