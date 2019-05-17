Rupee slides further to Rs150 against USD; stock market down 2.4pc in intra-day trade
The rupee continued to fall to record lows on Friday, after the government agreed in principle to a $6 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The rupee, which lost 3.6 per cent on Thursday to close at 146.2 against the US dollar in the interbank market, dropped further on Friday, dealers said, selling at Rs149.50 in the interbank market and Rs150 in the open market.
The fall reflects the IMF's condition for a “market-based exchange rate mechanism, which will see limited intervention by the central bank now,” said Saad Hashmi, chief economist and research director at Topline Securities in Karachi.
The stock market also declined on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index down 2.4pc by 11:15am.
While the exact conditions of a final IMF deal are still unknown, Sunday's Staff-Level accord, which must still be approved by the Fund's board in Washington, said a “market-determined” exchange rate would help the financial sector.
That pointed to less support from the State Bank of Pakistan, which at present underpins the rupee in a de facto managed float system.
Late on Thursday, the SBP issued a statement saying the sharp fall in the rupee “reflects demand and supply conditions in the foreign exchange market” and would help in correcting market imbalances.
However, the drop presents a political problem for the government, which came to power last year promising to build a new social welfare system and vowing not to seek what would be Pakistan's 13th bailout since the 1980s.
With the economy facing a sharp slowdown in growth, the government is expected to have to raise taxes or impose heavy spending cuts to reduce its ballooning budget deficit at a time when household budgets are increasingly squeezed.
While many analysts see the rupee as overvalued and say the SBP has wasted billions defending it, a weaker currency is likely to fuel inflation, which is already over 8pc, with power and fuel prices hit especially hard.
Hashmi noted market talk that oil imports were already facing payment pressure.
The SBP, which is due to announce its latest interest rate decision on Monday, said late on Thursday that its foreign exchange reserves fell $138 million in the week ending May 10 to $8.846 billion, less than needed to cover three months of imports.
India 1US dollar- 68 rupees
Real worried faces in the picture shown above. Hope Rupee settle down without further jump
Welcome to the new world order, time to re-prioritise our goals and ambitions. Time to move away from China as wanted by Americans. This is the thing to do if we want to survive as a nation. Enough of chest thumping and false bravado. Lets accept the fact that our previous rulers have ruined the country, time to rebuild and a new beginning.
It is not the Rupee that is losing its worth, it is us the Ordinary Pakistani people who are losing their importance. So we are worthless people, in the eyes of the Elite.
Even MOU with IMF has not been finalised. It is just an announcement now. I shudder to think what will happen when the IMF Deal is actually finalised in paper. Brace for extremely tough times ahead
Good job. Imran Khan!
200 hoga anbhi to..wait till this year.
folks, there's still time to make a fortune. buy more dollars!!
Depreciation of rupee will make the export booming. That will pump more dollar in forex reserve.
Looks like IK will complete DOUBLE century soon. Best of luck Sir.
By selling off Sharif & Zardi's properties we could raise more than $ 6 billion !!!!
Pakistan must be revamped in all sectors and aspects. The fundamentals of the constitution must be looked into.
The cookie is crumbling
Tough times now and tougher times ahead. But dollar is reaching true value after years of govts propping up the value artificially.
Looks like Corruption Mafias and the creators of Corruption Mafias are on the same page and systematically sabotaging IK. More powerful sources that are way above the law are equally responsible for where we stand as a nation. Tough times ahead for commoners like us.
Will settle down at PKR180/- to the USD. The govt has factored in this value in their budget
@Chengez K, How does that help the economy? $6 billion barely covers 2 months of imports. Also, not all $6 billion of their properties are unlawfully acquired. Most of it has been lawfully acquired (especially by the Sharif clan, owing to their industries, etc).
All is well.
Complete uncertanity and no one is held responsible for all this mess and turmoil in market. Pakistan needs a geniune savor and Inshallah it will happen one day.
@AM, Please give us name of a Pakistani product that has worldwide demand? We import more than export. See the article on export and import under various governments since 2001 published yesterday in the Dawn.
The enemy is not outside
@ExMohajirinUK, well said sir. But very few r ready to digest this fact
Welcome to Naya Pakistan.
True value of Rupee must be realized which was artificially inflated by the previous governments especially PML N . This had to happen . PML N was lying and deceiving Pakistani people for 5 yers through their inept and corrupt policies not to mention the finance ministry led by a corrupt criminal Ishaq Dar who practically has no knowlede of Economics or finance. What he was and good at was stealing billons from Pakistan for his family and Nawaz Sharif . Unfortunately we the people now have to pay the price. You simply cannot kick the can down the road any more. It is the middle class and the poor who will have to pay the price . Just like Sharifs they can always go to London for treatment and so does Ishaq Dar . They simply never cared about Pakistan except their pocket books and their family. Same holds true for Zardari. It is an uphill battle but with hpnest and right leadership we will right this ship.Unfortunately tough decisions have to be made. Tough pill to swallow.
IK and the PTI can organize dharnas against the forex traders and previous governments and that might stabilize rupee. Fooling people from a container top is much easier than running a country.
As IK said many times since 1960s the economy is falling continuously. Think who were in the government in 1960s and earlier? The people who migrated from India (Mohajirs) used to hold key posts in the government who were honest and sincere with Pakistan. Since these people have been thrown away and looters, corrupt mafia have taken over Pakistan is drowning. Let see where its stops.
How many in the government doing inside trading by buying $$$ thereby further driving prices up.
Before IMF board approves the deal, it has to reach min 170 landmark.
Just a beginning. Long way to go.
Selected government playing havoc to the poorer and with the country.
Where are those people who said "No worries just wait for CHINA and CPEC then IMF will borrow loans from Pakistan." It's just funny that wherever China invest that country/development goes bankrupt. Examples Srilanka Ports, Venezuela, djioubuti etc.
Umpire is to be blamed more than Niazi for the economic mess country is in .
@MirzaCanada, The thing that seperated us from western developed states is what questions we ask our representatives in election. It is easier to blame IK., Ns or previous. Leaders. What was the role of the ministry officials. If there was corruption what were the law enforces and media doing.
Letting the rupee settle down to its correct value is the way forward. It will curb the trade deficit by slowing down non-essential imports and will provide stimulus to local exports. I don't know why our national pride is pegged to the value of dollar. Its a corrective measure, beneficial for long-term economic growth, should have been done long time ago.
@MirzaCanada, - you are right. Worldwide supply is there but demand is undesirable.
The effect of IMF recommended reforms have started.Imports will become expensive and the fuel prices will pinch common man immediately. It will be a while before exports catch up.IMF assistance to be used during this time, and all reforms recommended should be implemented honestly .Then the economy will overcome difficulties and things will ease,in 2-3 years. If authorities try to bypass the reforms,the problems will continue and one more assistance maybe needed.
Where is a anticorruptionpakistani? I would like to see blind followers of IK who have disappeared from this forum.
8.8 billion dollars is enough for three months imports. IMF loan of six billion will cover imports for another two months. Then what next?
State of Pakistan is such that, even if you mock, that is considered as an compliment.
Before cpec Pakistan was in good situation.after cpec this was the situation.
but £-rs - is 180 now, was 186+
IK once rightly said, "I will make them cry".. and crying are the people of Pakistan.
@Ashfaq, your understanding of the situation is to the point.
If it's 149.50 in interbank and 150 in open market, then chances are that it has found its natural value... for now at least.
So, the laws are nature being displayed.
What goes up, must come down, eventually.
After all the good times, come hardships. After all hardships come good times.
Good opportunity to earn 33% return in one month, invest in dollar...
@Fastrack, you were full of false bravado 2 hours back about FATF. Seems you are woken up now.
Think positive. Before it was $6 B @ PKR 124 and now $6B @ PKR 155... you automatically got few thousand crores extra without even asking for...IK & team are very clever..
This is all a huge conspiracy against Imran Khan. Everybody is responsible for the economic crash except the PM, his cabinet and his lovers. All those who ruled Pakistan since 1947 are responsible. Those who cannot even purchase flour during Ramadan are responsible. Those who cannot pay their gas bills after the 140% increase by Imran Khan are responsible. Those who dare to support any non-PTI political voice are responsible. IMF is responsible. Donald Trump is responsible. You are responsible if you think I am non-serious. I hope this makes PTI supporters happy. Or will it? I am not terribly good at giving credit.
@AM, Boom in export depends on the increase of import. Do not forget this. Do you think you export more than you import ???
Nawaz Sharif & Ishaq Dar had the PKR at around 100 for four and half years. Since they left the PKR has lost 50% value in just 18 months.
Solution is very simple just sell out the nukes, all will be fine in just few months.
Pakistan 150 for 1 Imran Khan : 150*, Hafeez Shaikh : 0. Last wicket out : Asad Umar:0(8 month) Run out by IMF
One thing to remember, IMF has not yet "given" the monies. Pakistani Government has already agreed to "receive the monies’ at any cost.
And we NRI`s are suffering that Indian Rupee is getting stronger. I am waiting for past 3 month for any devaluation in Indian rupee so i can remit money. Least this is giving good opportunity for overseas Pakistanis.
Nobody seems to know the actual value. The small time traders who are blamed seem to have a better idea than the government and the sbp. Blaming traders for the rupee value is like blaming the local vegetable vendors for the absurd prices.
Is Pakistan self sufficient in food consumed by commoner? I wonder if you have to import food grains and vegetables by using this precious dollar!
@joe, Why blame Imran Khan for every thing?
What is the rumour on exchange range 170/180/190/200 ?
Don't worry Pakistan will become richest country of the world when CPEC will be implemented.
At time of break up of Pakistan in 1971, the US dollar was equal to Rs 4.75. Just imagine how far Pakistan has fallen!
@ExMohajirinUK, Agreed. Ppl have been lied that only one or two projects like cpec etc will stabilize the country. It needs development in all frontiers. Cut down military expenditure and unnecessary big projects and government have to plan economy stabilization first
Ishaq Dar spent $8bn foreign reserves to keep USD exchange rate between $100-$105 for 4 years. Consequences? Imports skyrocketed; balance of payment went out of control and foreign reserves depleted. With low foreign reserves left to manipulate exchange rate, Miftah Ismael had no other option but to let PKR devalue. Interim government had no option but to let PKR further devalue. Had Imran Khan refused to form a week government, Ishaq Dar would be badly exposed.
Now PTI can either spend IMF loans to manage exchange rate like Ishaq Dar (perhaps IMF barred this); create further mess and shift the burden onto the next government OR let rupee find its natural exchange rate but curb speculation and third part exchange rate manipulation and make STRUCTURAL REFORMS causing all this mess. This requires unpopular decisions and any political government avoids such decisions and keeps economy in bad shape constantly.
@MirzaCanada, , "Please give us name of a Pakistani product that has worldwide demand?" Nukes
Strange, that 90% of the Pakistanis blame all precedent governments for their present predicament... In reality, no former, present or future government was, is or will ever be or been administering the country . It is the unseen strings that are being pulled by people who proclaim themselves as the guardians of Pakistan. In reality it is the opposite, just thumping own chest with all the false proclaimations maybe good to elevate oneself for its fan base in its locality, unfortunately it is not synced with the internationally acknowledged facts ... .......... Time for Pakistanis to stand up and start to question, ask for an accountability and hold these guardians responsible for their acts. If you keep burying your head in the sand the day is not far when there will be nothing left around when u lift your head out .... wake up Pakistan
@Zincalala,
The money comes over 3 years.
@AM, what will export???
Nero played the fiddle while Rome burned.
@Vijay,
Hold down your horses. World isnt bollywood and works by your wishful thinking.
Could be good for exports. Focus on software exports. Educate youths in artificial intelligence and Machine learning. Improve relations with US and India. Turn this situation into your strength. Call Indian IT companies to setup their development centres in Pakistan. China did that. Why not Pakistan. Pakistanis are talented people.
There should be discussion on how Dollar can become cheaper It is easy to criticize but hard to give a solution
AU the wisest person in Pakistan
@AM, but there are no industries in Pak to export like manufacturing companies