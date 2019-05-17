Asia-Pacific Group raises questions over efforts against terror financing
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan faced harsh questioning on effectiveness of its efforts against money laundering and terror financing at the “face-to-face meeting” of the Asia-Pacific Group (APG) on money laundering, a regional affiliate of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
Read: Pakistani team off to China for APG meeting
A 10-member delegation led by Finance Secretary Mohammad Younas Dagha represented Pakistan at the two-day APG meeting in Guangzhou, China. It briefed the group about the country’s updated actions against currency smuggling, proscribed organisations and tightening of financial and corporate sector systems and operational effectiveness.
Information coming from China suggests that some participants of the meeting, particularly those from India, raised very tough questions about Pakistan’s seriousness to act against proscribed organisations and effectiveness of internal controls.
Pakistani delegation briefs FATF affiliate on latest actions against currency smuggling, proscribed organisations and tightening of financial systems
The Pakistani side reported arrests of key operatives of some proscribed organisations, putting more such organisations and their affiliates at the list of banned outfits, blocking their accounts and financial flows and taking control of their assets. The delegation reported that Pakistan had either complied with or was very close to accomplishing the milestones under the FATF action plan well before the September deadline.
The APG will submit to the FATF its analysis of the compliance report submitted by Pakistan on the basis of its deliberations and cross-questioning at the Guangzhou meeting and the progress made since the group’s on-site inspection in Islamabad and Karachi in March. The APG report will become the basis for the FATF to exclude Pakistan from its grey list or otherwise. At those on-site inspections, the APG had flashed contradictory situations and poor coordination among stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, in fighting money laundering and terror financing.
Since then, Pakistan has taken a series of measures with commitment from top civilian and military leadership to address all weaknesses pointed out by the international watchdog and its affiliates in the long- term interest of the state.
The APG meeting was told that Pakistan had put all proscribed organisations at high risk category by freezing their assets and accounts. The delegation explained Pakistan’s actions against proscribed outfits and strengthening of systems to block illegal flow of funds that could be used against any state or considered a threat to global financial systems.
It was explained that the government had recently revised its national risk assessment of the corporate sector, strengthened customs procedures on borders and inland movement of funds and assets and put nine more entities at the list of proscribed organisations. In this regard, internal control of the banking and non-banking financial institutions, insurance companies and stock exchanges has been strengthened to curb the possibility of money laundering and terror financing. The account opening is now subject to additional checks and scrutiny.
The delegation also reported the creation of a specialised directorate of Cross-Border Currency Movement (CBCM) in Islamabad to maintain a database of currency seizures. All model customs formations are required to report on a prescribed format each currency seizure on fortnightly basis. These reports are then shared with the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) and the Federal Board of Revenue on monthly basis or when called for. The CBCM directorate also has to maintain and update database of suspicious transaction reports (STRs) and ensure information sharing with law enforcement agencies, the FMU and the FBR on real time basis.
Read: Customs introduces policy to curb terror financing
Besides, the Data and Risk Analysis Cell has been created to conduct regular analysis of data pertaining to currency seizures, currency declarations, banking transactions, benami accounts, transaction, etc, and continuously update measures to combat money laundering. According to the Pakistani delegation, investigating officers have been designated to institute money laundering cases emanating from the STRs or currency seizures or from other sources and complaints filed in courts. It has been decided that investigation and prosecution of such cases will be conducted under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010, Customs Act of 1969 and Criminal Procedure Code 1898.
Last week, the government placed nine more entities on the list of proscribed organisations, taking the tally to 71. In March, law enforcement agencies had launched a major crackdown on Jaish-e-Mohammad, Jamat-ud-Dawa, Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation and other banned outfits and taken over control of their assets throughout the country under the international pressure increased through the Paris-based FATF.
Read: Govt bans 10 more organisations for alleged affiliation with proscribed outfits
The investigating officers have been directed to focus on the individuals’ personal and family association with any religious, political, social organisations or groups, travel history, past record and professional history while investigating money laundering cases in general and currency seizure cases in particular.
The investigation officers are also required to study motives and currency smuggling and its linkages with any of the associated offences such as trade-based money laundering, capital flight, hundi/hawala and examine if there is any linkage of terror financing related to transnational terrorist networks or United Nations-designated entities and individuals.
The possibilities of involvement of any foreign networks other than transnational terrorist networks have also been given top priority for investigation and to see if cash smuggling is used by the proscribed entities. The data from advance currency declarations from airports, airlines, ports and borders are also being gathered.
An APG delegation had last month expressed serious reservations over insufficient physical actions on ground against proscribed organisations to block flow of funds and activities and most of the recent activities were targeted to bridge those shortcomings.
Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2019
Comments (47)
Everything should be in black and white. If you leave anything in grey we are going to be in the grey list or may go ahead to be blacklisted.
What else you expect from India. It’s their agenda to harm us and say ‘we’r your well wishers’.
Well who else was going to question other than India. India has turned this into a political theatre void of any serious attempt to resolving the issue.
India at an anti-terror group is a big joke. Pakistan gave befitting replies. FATF can do what it likes. World investors are coming to Pakistan like never before.
If you are clean than why to be afraid from difficult questions??
What an embarrassment!
First remove India.
71 proscribed entities are operating but their accounts blocked. Whey the operators of these proscribed entities are not in jail?
As long as terrorists on the list are roaming around making speeches banning organizations won't cut ice with FATF.
We are making the same mistakes again and again by trying to imply FATF has been hijacked by Indians. If India is the only country disagreeing with us, why did 14 countries in the UN Security Council support listing Masood Azhar as a terrorist?
By tough question means, either the answer is not known or have any difficulty to explain. But the question is valid.
Pakistan has to understand that eliminating terrorism is more beneficial for its own country than others. Action must be taken by arresting and punishing the heads of various terror organisation. That is the only way to take decisive action.
Ex PM Nawaz Sharif had shared the same concern about some groups resulting in “Dawn leaks”, his ouster from Govt. and ultimately conviction on concocted charges. Had people listened to him afew years ago,it could have saved us the embarrassment of being interrogated by the world in general and India in particular.
The Pakistani economy is resilient enough to bounce back even in case we are blacklisted by FATF
I don’t think FATF Blacklisting matters much. It is just a cosmetic measure. Pakistan will surely continue its unstoppable March to prosperity
Some people may call genuine questions as tough questions. In such a economic condition Pak govt must do every bit to stay out of FATF black/grey listing,
No effect.
Proscribed organizations are still thriving.
Another trouble started
Now you know why the arrests were made
Until last week seven organizations were not banned and this FATF process is going on for last more than a year. Government does not seems to care.
Does not look good
If you don't have the answers, the questions will always be' tough'
Keep working!! We are going in the right direction!
Fatf is not at all an issue for pakistan.
Getting away with cosmetic measures to hoodwink like in the past may no longer be possible. It is in the interest of all Pakistani citizens that the entire financial system gets cleaned up, the best way to plug leakages.
Why dawn is giving importance to Indians at first place?
There are 71 proscribed organisations in the country. This is really a large number for the given size of the Nation and should in itself be a matter of serious concern.
@Fastrack, World investors meaning IMF?
Apparently the APG onslaught on Pakistan’s current efforts against money laundering for terror financing, is mainly orchestrated by the Indian delegates in the group for obvious reasons. Under such circumstances, despite its best efforts, the APG, may come out with a variant version of its report highlighting new. shortcomings in efforts of Pakistan to come out of the grey area. This is a real catch 22 situation for Pakistan, & accordingly requires close scrutiny of its approach of ground action which must have complete backup of statistical data showing effective results of its action On the ground. The APG, during their last meeting, gave Pakistan a list of 10 points of what has to be done in totality & for sure, would not accept anything partially completed.
Accordingly, it wants to see physical evidence of such tainted money seized by the govt. while being laundered. A well drawn up action plan w/all law enforcements On board is, therefore, the only answer to satisfy APG demands.
Anyone can raise questions. If u had seriously done something you can answers those questions easily. Dont blame india for everything.
It’s sheer stupidity to contemplate that Pakistan will be placed in FATF blacklist while under IMF Programme . Worst case scenario we will continue in grey list .
Your problems won't be over by cursing India
Why don't we focus on the findings? Either accept FATF or don't accept.
@Fastrack, Do you see IMF bailout and difference between requested and supposed to be granted?
@Fastrack, OK economist
@Fastrack, You sentence make so much more sense if you just remove "before"
-> World investors are coming to Pakistan like never
The truth will come out again and again unless truth is changed. Picture is completely transparent.
It s all on papers nothing on the ground
@Fastrack, Please name few investors and amount being invested.
@Anti Corruption Pakistani, First consult economist then comment.emotions and economy are two different things.
@Fastrack, usd/pkr will go to 180-200
@Abbas, From another article posted in DAWN today, it seems IMF has tied its programme to Pakistan completing the FATF requirements.
What about $6B in three years PTI is celebrating? Before planting trees you are ready for chewing mangoes?Pakistan needs a matured and serious government, not kids.
@Kashmiri, no we are not your well wishers.
Tough questions??? Are they expecting simple ones ?
@Kashmiri, we need to remember: Truth is bitter especially when it is not working in our favor.