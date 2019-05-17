PM approves ambitious youth support programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved in principle an ambitious programme aimed at providing job opportunities, education, soft loans and professional skills to the youth of the country.

The prime minister took the decision at a meeting held in connection with the programme called “Wazir-i-Azam Kamyab Naujawan Programme” (WAKNP).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar briefed the meeting on the programme. He said such youth support programmes had also been launched in the past but due to lack of an effective and comprehensive strategy these could not bear fruit. “Under Wazir-i-Azam Kamyab Naujawan Programme, a number of schemes will be introduced to provide job opportunity, education and professional skills to the youth,” he added.

Imran, Japanese ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

He said that under a strategic youth development roadmap, a national youth development framework had been devised. A National Youth Council has also been formed in the country.

The prime minister was informed that it was for the first time in the country’s history that PM’s Youth Plus Portal had been established to get feedback and suggestions from the youth for development and progress of the country. A National Youth Development Index will also be formed under the programme.

The meeting was told that more than 40 different sectors had been pointed out in which youth would benefit in collaboration with provincial governments.

“Under the programme, several schemes are being launched for the youth, including youth economic development economic scheme, PM’s green youth movement, PM startup Pakistan, internship programme, Hunarmand programme and Kamyab Naujawan employment exchange programme,” Usman Dar said.

He said a youth database would be established in the light of information and surveys by educational institutions and universities for the establishment of Prime Minister’s Employment Exchange Platform. The platform will be linked with all government departments so that young people could be employed on vacant posts.

Under the PM’s startup programme, soft loans will be given to the youth for establishing small businesses.

The meeting was told that following the approval of WAKNP, it would soon be sent to the federal cabinet for a final nod.

Japanese envoy meets PM

Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda called on Prime Minister Khan at the PM Office on Thursday and discussed with him areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Japan.

The prime minister appreciated Japan’s role as Pakistan’s key development partner over the years and highlighted the areas of investment, human resource development, information technology, tourism and agriculture to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

Mr Khan said his government was determined to overcome the current economic challenges through peace-oriented, investment-friendly, development-focused and people-centered strategies. “Pakistan is ready to welcome Japanese businesses in all the sectors of economy,” he added.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory in bilateral relations. The Japanese ambassador assured Mr Khan of his government’s full support in enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan.

