Imad proud of Pakistan's efforts against England

AFPUpdated May 16, 2019

Imad maintains that the tourists' morale is still intact despite their recent losses to England. — AFP/File
All-rounder Imad Wasim believes Pakistan have gained much from their one-day international series against World Cup hosts England despite having yet to win a match.

England head into Friday's fourth ODI in Nottingham 2-0 up with two to play after a no result washout at The Oval was followed by 12-run and six-wicket wins at Southampton and Bristol respectively.

Pakistan, however, have made England work hard for those wins, with all four completed innings in the series so far topping 350 runs.

“If you take some positives, we have played really well in both games,” Imad said on Thursday.

“Credit to England. They have batted really well, it's fine margins,” added Imad, who insisted the tourists' morale was still intact despite their recent losses.

"I think the team is confident. We're going to put up a good fight again. Yes, they (England) are (tough to bowl at), that's why they are the number one (ODI) team in the world. But we take pride in our bowling as well and we have some plans, hopefully we can execute them next time.”

Trent Bridge has a deserved reputation as a batsman-friendly ground, with England posting the highest two ODI totals in history in Nottingham — 481 for six and 444 for three.

“White-ball cricket is not a bowler's game but credit to the groundsmen and the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board), the wickets they are preparing are unbelievable... It's like a batting paradise,” said left-arm spinner Imad.

“It's going to be a belter for both teams. You have to find a way to contain and try to take wickets.“

M. Saeed
May 16, 2019 10:21pm

Imad is right. So far, Pakistan has played really well. But, England with home ground advantage have balanced all the commendable efforts of Pakistan batting. It had been almost anybody's game in the two matches, with slight tilt to English side.

Jorge G. Williams
May 16, 2019 10:26pm

Good to show positive attitude There is win and lose in game and England in their home grounds are hard to beat. Keep up the good work , hopefully next match will be a win

Jorge G. Williams

Spain

Raj
May 16, 2019 10:28pm

Good practice for Pakistan before the World Cup.

Hamed A. Jarwar
May 16, 2019 10:29pm

He will be right when the series is 2-1.

Mansoor
May 16, 2019 10:41pm

When our batting clicked, our famed bowling seems lacking bite.Fit Shadab and a look at Husnain as Amir becomes history

A4
May 16, 2019 11:50pm

Great batting by Pakistan. Augurs well.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 16, 2019 11:58pm

Imad Wasim cannot turn the ball an inch, has no batting technique and a below average fielder. Yet he is an automatic selection in the team. Then we wonder why we are losing ODIs so frequently?

Sayyar Khan
May 17, 2019 12:11am

Perfect pitches for Indian Batsmen for the World Cup.

