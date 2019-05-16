DAWN.COM

Muslim man killed in new suspected India 'cow lynching'

AFPMay 16, 2019

According to Human Rights Watch some 44 people died in cow-related violence by Hindu vigilantes between May 2015 and December last year. — Reuters/File
Indian police said on Thursday they are probing a suspected fresh case of a Muslim man being killed by so-called Hindu cow vigilantes.

Cows are revered by Hindus and according to Human Rights Watch some 44 people died in cow-related violence by Hindu vigilantes between May 2015 and December last year.

Police said that a group of Muslim men transporting horses became involved in an altercation in a remote mountainous area of Indian-occupied Kashmir before dawn.

Nayeem Ahmed Shah, thought to be 50, was shot in the head and died on the spot, police said, while another man accompanying him, Yasin Hussain, was injured.

The attackers fled the scene after the firing, Hussain told reporters.

“We are investigating the angle of cow vigilantism,” inspector general of police for the region, M K Sinha told AFP, adding that seven suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

Angry locals, who say the shooting was carried out by Hindu vigilantes, protested and threw stones at police and damaged several vehicles, demanding the attackers be handed over to them.

Police fired tear gas before authorities imposed a curfew in the area and deployed hundreds of government forces personnel to prevent religious clashes and the violence from spreading.

Hindus consider cows sacred and their slaughter is banned across much of India, and in Muslim-majority IOK.

But beef is openly sold across many parts of occupied Kashmir where resentment against Indian rule is widespread.

Critics say that extremists have been emboldened by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming to power nationally in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2017, his government tried to ban the cattle trade for slaughter nationwide, only for it to be rejected by the Supreme Court.

Modi, 68, is running for a second term in elections that end on Sunday with results due four days later.

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Majnu786
May 16, 2019 09:15pm

Looks like any activity with a casualty belonging to certain community gets attention in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Jaleel
May 16, 2019 09:32pm

Before we point, where are Hindus in pakistan?

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 16, 2019 09:46pm

@Jaleel,
They are all over the country.

But why are you trying to find an excuse for this murder?

Recommend 0
Art KP
May 16, 2019 09:48pm

Today’s India is a divided nation, thanks to modi.

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
May 16, 2019 09:54pm

Incredible India.. what a shame.

Recommend 0
Slimebay
May 16, 2019 09:59pm

@Majnu786, : Well said.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
May 16, 2019 10:45pm

When the life of a cow takes precedence over the life of a man, you know there is a perverse sickness in society... R I P

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Amit
May 16, 2019 10:46pm

@Jaleel, Hardly any left.

Recommend 0
NSG
May 16, 2019 10:52pm

Laws in a country are for ever citizen. Not condoning the crime, but follow the rules.

Recommend 0
azam khan
May 16, 2019 10:54pm

Where on earth are the International Human Rights activists. Where are the human rights organisations.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 16, 2019 11:01pm

@NSG, "but follow the rules."

Don't confuse "rules" with rumours!

Recommend 0
Siddharth
May 16, 2019 11:23pm

@bhaRAT©, 75 lakh! This is all over remained.

Recommend 0

