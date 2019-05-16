DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

9 suspected militants killed in security forces' operation in Balochistan's Mastung

Syed Ali ShahUpdated May 16, 2019

Email

The body of a suspected militant is shifted following the joint operation. — DawnNewsTV
The body of a suspected militant is shifted following the joint operation. — DawnNewsTV

Security forces claimed to have killed nine suspected militants during a raid in Balochistan's Mastung district on Thursday.

Sources in the Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) said that personnel of CTD and other law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation against suspected militants in Qabo Mehran area of Mastung.

During the ensuing exchange of fire with the militants, four security personnel also sustained injuries, the sources added. The injured security men were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Security forces also recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the possession of the suspected militants.

A senior security officer who declined to be named told DawnNewsTV that the slain militants were affiliated with an outlawed organisation. Their bodies were transported to Quetta for postmortem examination.

Mastung is considered to be one of the sensitive areas of Balochistan. Security forces have conducted operations there against the militants in the past as well.

The operation comes just over two days after a police vehicle in Quetta was targeted through an improvised explosive device in the Satellite Town area. Four policemen were martyred in the attack — which was claimed by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan — and a fifth who was seriously injured succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Security in the provincial capital and other parts of Balochistan was beefed up in the aftermath of a recent wave of terrorist incidents in the province.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Hamed A. Jarwar
May 16, 2019 08:26pm

They are men making a living with the gun. No more no less.

Recommend 0
Rahul
May 16, 2019 08:27pm

Great , Keep your country clean from terror.

Recommend 0
S Khan
May 16, 2019 08:44pm

Well done, get rid of all of them, these foreign assisted terrorists

Recommend 0
Abhi
May 16, 2019 08:49pm

Suspected creates doubts

Recommend 0
Dk
May 16, 2019 08:49pm

Suspected?

Recommend 0
brmurr
May 16, 2019 09:09pm

There’s more where they came from. Pakistan has made sure of that for decades. You can’t embrace them on one day, then ignore them the next.

Recommend 0
brmurr
May 16, 2019 09:19pm

@S Khan, I think that you really mean is - homegrown. The world knows the truth, you can continue denying it for the rest of your life, it won’t change anything.

Recommend 0
Hafeez, Canada
May 16, 2019 09:24pm

Well done... clean Pakistan of these thugs..

Recommend 0
Dr. Faazil Ahmed
May 16, 2019 09:45pm

Great job. We need to eliminate these disruptive elements

Recommend 0
Vikash
May 16, 2019 10:11pm

Did they have actionable evidence this time?

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
May 16, 2019 10:34pm

Nice job. Each citizen must keep an eye and say when they see any security violation.

Recommend 0
Dr. Sethi
May 16, 2019 10:54pm

Violence is not the answer, sit down and have dialogue

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The marriage age debate

The marriage age debate

It is worth recalling Quaid-i-Azam’s position on the Child Marriage Restraint Act of 1929 once more.

Editorial

May 16, 2019

Tax amnesty again

Past tax amnesty schemes in Pakistan have been little more than revenue-generating exercises.
May 16, 2019

Gulf tensions

Pakistan is in a sensitive position as deep relations with the US and a long border with Iran.
May 16, 2019

Everyday sexism

CRICKETER Shahid Afridi seems to have ruffled quite a few feathers since the release of his autobiography. ...
Updated May 15, 2019

NA unites for Fata

Currently, three bills on the creation of South Punjab province are lying before committees to be debated and concluded.
Updated May 15, 2019

Another execution

IN 2013, Sialkot-native Imran Haider was arrested in Jeddah for carrying 500g of heroin. For the next six years, he...
May 15, 2019

Mind your language

ACERBIC verbal sparring among rivals is considered par for the course in politics, but when flippant remarks run the...