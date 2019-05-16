DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India's Election Commission curtails campaign in West Bengal after violence

APMay 16, 2019

Email

Trinamool Congress leader and Chief Minister of West Bengal state Mamata Banerjee speaks at an election rally at Anchana in Mathurapur, about 60 kilometers south of Kolkata, India, on Thursday. — AP
Trinamool Congress leader and Chief Minister of West Bengal state Mamata Banerjee speaks at an election rally at Anchana in Mathurapur, about 60 kilometers south of Kolkata, India, on Thursday. — AP

India’s Election Commission cut off campaigning early in the eastern state of West Bengal after days of clashes in the final stretch of the country’s marathon elections, a drastic and unprecedented action in the world’s largest democracy.

The three-member body said in the order on Thursday that “growing incidents of disruption and violence” were creating a “fear psychosis” among voters, and ordered campaigning to cease by 10pm on Thursday, a day before it had been scheduled to end.

Normally campaigns run up to 48 hours before polls open, according to Indian law.

On Tuesday, rival political supporters fought with sticks and rocks during a rally for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which is trying to wrest seats from Trinamool Congress, a powerful regional party that currently governs West Bengal.

Violence was also reported in the state during last Sunday’s polls.

The commission is invoking for the first time Article 324 of the Indian Constitution, which gives it superseding powers over India’s Parliament and state lawmakers to conduct free and fair elections.

“But it may not be the last in cases of repetition of lawlessness and violence,” Chandra Bhushan Kumar, a deputy election commissioner, told reporters Wednesday.

Nine parliamentary constituencies vote Sunday in the seventh and last round of India’s staggered, weeks-long national election, which has been a highly acrimonious campaign that has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi blame opposition parties for the country’s ills.

Both Modi and Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal’s chief minister, were holding last-minute campaign events Thursday.

India Elections 19
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Surya Kant
May 16, 2019 06:17pm

Unfortunately violence had been part of election culture of Bengal.

Recommend 0
Vayuputra
May 16, 2019 06:39pm

Good move by EC. But EC should have imposed immediate ban on election campaigning.

Recommend 0
B N Sharma
May 16, 2019 06:43pm

It is because a wrong person is chief minister of west bengal.

Recommend 0
Ali kazmi
May 16, 2019 07:23pm

@B N Sharma,

No, because wrong person is the PM.

Recommend 0
Pervez
May 16, 2019 07:28pm

This time we can't blame Modi.

Recommend 0
Slimebay
May 16, 2019 07:31pm

@Ali kazmi, : Solve your internal issues first.

Recommend 0
Ali kazmi
May 16, 2019 07:51pm

@Surya Kant ,

Violence is a part of election culture of RSS.

Recommend 0
Prakash
May 16, 2019 08:09pm

@Ali kazmi, Seems like , you know RSS more than we do

Recommend 0
SM
May 16, 2019 08:17pm

The BJP is fighting elections in rest of the states. Why violence is happening in West Bengal only.

Recommend 0
Hwh
May 16, 2019 09:16pm

We have a EC which is absolutely functional. And we conduct election not selection.

Recommend 0
Asif Ali
May 16, 2019 09:21pm

There is no violence in other states, run by BJP.

Recommend 0
bhujang patil
May 16, 2019 09:22pm

Both, Narendra Modi and Mamta Banerjee chose to stay single and work in public service. Both of them are in their 60s now.

Modi looks so energetic and enthusiastic.

Mamta looks angry and sad,
like her whole life has now gone by, and she has nothing to hold onto in her golden years.

Recommend 0
Arzal
May 16, 2019 09:41pm

Who ever drafted the EC Act in India must be praised. I have no complaint in their decision to act with out any prejudice

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 16, 2019 10:26pm

@SM, "Why violence is happening in West Bengal only."

Do you think you should be posing this question to us??

Recommend 0
Zak
May 16, 2019 11:26pm

West Bengal should be independent like Bangladesh.

Recommend 0
Zak
May 16, 2019 11:27pm

@B N Sharma, It is because wrong man is Prime Minister.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The marriage age debate

The marriage age debate

It is worth recalling Quaid-i-Azam’s position on the Child Marriage Restraint Act of 1929 once more.

Editorial

May 16, 2019

Tax amnesty again

Past tax amnesty schemes in Pakistan have been little more than revenue-generating exercises.
May 16, 2019

Gulf tensions

Pakistan is in a sensitive position as deep relations with the US and a long border with Iran.
May 16, 2019

Everyday sexism

CRICKETER Shahid Afridi seems to have ruffled quite a few feathers since the release of his autobiography. ...
Updated May 15, 2019

NA unites for Fata

Currently, three bills on the creation of South Punjab province are lying before committees to be debated and concluded.
Updated May 15, 2019

Another execution

IN 2013, Sialkot-native Imran Haider was arrested in Jeddah for carrying 500g of heroin. For the next six years, he...
May 15, 2019

Mind your language

ACERBIC verbal sparring among rivals is considered par for the course in politics, but when flippant remarks run the...