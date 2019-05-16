DAWN.COM

May 16, 2019

Pakistan asks US, Iran to exercise 'restraint', resolve issues through talks

Dawn.com | APUpdated May 16, 2019

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal addresses a new conference. — AFP/File
Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal addresses a new conference. — AFP/File

Pakistan on Thursday urged the United States and Iran to exhibit "restraint" and resolve the issues that have ratcheted up tensions between them through negotiations, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a weekly news conference in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal termed the recent developments in the Persian Gulf as "disturbing".

He said Washington's decision to deploy an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Gulf has "added to the tension[s] and the existing precarious security situation in the Middle East".

"Any miscalculated move can transmute into a large scale conflict," the FO spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Editorial: Can Pakistan help ward off a potentially catastrophic regional conflict amid US-Iran rift?

The remarks come a day after the US ordered all nonessential government staff to leave Iraq, and Germany and the Netherlands both suspended their military assistance programs in the country in the latest sign of tensions sweeping the Persian Gulf region over still-unspecified threats that the Trump administration says are linked to Iran.

Recent days have seen allegations of sabotage targeting oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, a drone attack by Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthi rebels, and the dispatch of US warships and bombers to the region.

At the root of this appears to be President Donald Trump's decision a year ago to pull the US from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, embarking on a maximalist sanctions campaign against Tehran. In response, Iran's supreme leader issued a veiled threat on Tuesday, saying it wouldn't be difficult for the Islamic Republic to enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels.

UAE to release 572 Pakistani prisoners

Dr Faisal during the news briefing also announced that the UAE government has decided to release 572 Pakistani prisoners who were incarcerated in its jails.

He said that the Pakistani mission in the Emirates is in touch with local authorities in order to expedite the inmates' release and deportation.

Answering a question, the spokesperson said the nation would also hear a "good news" regarding the release of Pakistani prisoners from jails in Saudi Arabia very soon.

He revealed that the US had deported 50 Pakistanis through a chartered flight on Wednesday.

US Iran Rift
Pakistan

Mike
May 16, 2019 03:41pm

From when did FO of Pakistan start advising US?

Recommend 0
Samrat
May 16, 2019 03:43pm

So now Pakistan think of itself as a mediator ?

Recommend 0
Leo
May 16, 2019 03:43pm

Better set your own house in order before you advise others.

Recommend 0
Gaur
May 16, 2019 03:44pm

I thought depreciation of PKR was the major concern !

Recommend 0
Anuj
May 16, 2019 03:44pm

Says Pakistan !

Recommend 0
mady
May 16, 2019 03:47pm

Hope you are not planning to visit USA on this.

Recommend 0
Hwh
May 16, 2019 03:54pm

Great! Pakistan is not able to solve it's own problems and advising others.

Recommend 0
Aditya
May 16, 2019 03:57pm

Pakistan just focus on IMF loans.

Recommend 0
Indian kashmiri
May 16, 2019 03:58pm

As if they will hear you

Recommend 0
Citi
May 16, 2019 04:06pm

Forget advising them. Take care of the 61 deported from USA and 615 prisoners from UAE. Learn to look into our own in-house garbage. Clean up and then start advising others.

Recommend 0
Pramesh
May 16, 2019 04:09pm

Ok

Recommend 0
Ravi
May 16, 2019 04:15pm

You are talking to wall. No one listens to pakistan.

Recommend 0
sangun
May 16, 2019 04:21pm

Sounds hilarious when an irresponsible bankrupt nation tries to advice a superpower

Recommend 0
aslam khan
May 16, 2019 04:22pm

US must be real scard after warning from Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Mel
May 16, 2019 04:25pm

Sincerely, does USA will look at this ?

Recommend 0
Sweets
May 16, 2019 04:26pm

FO which is good for statements but no actions.

Recommend 0
Indian Common man
May 16, 2019 04:27pm

Does your opinion have any impact?

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 16, 2019 04:27pm

What has sieve to do, to collect rain water? We are already bitten hard with so many attacks from neighbors that, we have lost our wits to advise others.

Recommend 0
R S SHARMA
May 16, 2019 04:29pm

Yes now both countries must start talk immediately without fail. OTHERWISE....

Recommend 0
Truth
May 16, 2019 04:40pm

And do you think USA will listen to you ?

Recommend 0
Bipul
May 16, 2019 04:46pm

Great. Somalia has also asked them to do the same.

Recommend 0
ExMohajirinUK
May 16, 2019 04:47pm

Good advise, but who will listen?

Recommend 0
Sehar
May 16, 2019 04:49pm

Pakistan advice is what they are waiting for

Recommend 0
Slimebay
May 16, 2019 04:59pm

Ohh really...Does they care about Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Moth
May 16, 2019 05:00pm

Why US care about miscalculation. The conflict is in Middle East and South Asia and not in the US neighborhood.

Recommend 0
Tamur
May 16, 2019 05:01pm

Why do Pakistani ministers advice foreign countries. No one cares. First set right your own country and get out of the international isolation

Recommend 0
K. Aksay Gul
May 16, 2019 05:07pm

"Any miscalculated move can transmute into a large scale conflict," -- Only repeating what has already been said.

Recommend 0
Soul Spoken
May 16, 2019 05:08pm

Is anybody hearing?

The sound is just echoing.... ALAS

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
May 16, 2019 05:09pm

Man, mind your own business, it’s not like they will listen to you, work on your own issues, quit talking like you your words hold any water.

Recommend 0
IndoPak
May 16, 2019 05:10pm

And they will comply !

Recommend 0
Himanshu
May 16, 2019 05:18pm

That is hilarious. Pakistan mediating meanwhile dollar reaches 148 mark.

Recommend 0
Thinking
May 16, 2019 05:19pm

@Mike, that was brotherly advice to Iran and friendly advice to US, as Pak will be next super power due to game changer projects

Recommend 0
Mahen
May 16, 2019 05:21pm

Really world is counting the weightage of your opinion?

Recommend 0
Victor
May 16, 2019 05:24pm

I wonder why indians are so concerned? Maybe focus on your own problems

Recommend 0
Haziq
May 16, 2019 05:25pm

@Mike, Pakistan is a sovereign country and saviour of US .Were there no help from Pakistan ,Americans would have perished just like USSR in Afghanistan .

Recommend 0
Kaz Raz
May 16, 2019 05:28pm

Really?? who cares about your statements?

Recommend 0
Justice
May 16, 2019 05:34pm

Best to just finish that gas pipeline and forget about the USA.

Recommend 0
Observer
May 16, 2019 05:36pm

Good entertainment.

Recommend 0
mady
May 16, 2019 05:38pm

@Gaur, 'I thought depreciation of PKR was the major concern !'

Everything else is major concern except Pakistan.

Recommend 0
R.Fernandes
May 16, 2019 05:38pm

Yes Sir. Your wish us US command

Recommend 0
Vikram Sood
May 16, 2019 05:41pm

Speaking out of turn.

Recommend 0
Kallu
May 16, 2019 05:42pm

Yes sir sure sir will do sir..

Recommend 0
JustSaying
May 16, 2019 05:43pm

Pakistan is very lucky to have such (advice giving ) learned politicians...

Recommend 0
MG
May 16, 2019 05:51pm

Good advise but for consumption of Pakistanis only

Recommend 0
Rajesh
May 16, 2019 05:55pm

Fix your problems first before becoming a statesman and giving useless advice.

Recommend 0
WayToGo
May 16, 2019 05:55pm

Dont joke!!!!

Recommend 0
STFUZak
May 16, 2019 06:03pm

look who is talking!!

Recommend 0
Javed
May 16, 2019 06:03pm

@Mike, Pakistan would be better advised to formulate where it will stand in the national interest.

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
May 16, 2019 06:04pm

Although it is good that UAE government has decided to release 572 Pakistani prisoners who were incarcerated in jails, but so many pakistani deserving to be behind bars, is bad & embarrassing for pakistan.

Recommend 0
Truth
May 16, 2019 06:10pm

No one has patience to talk. Need action. World has seen many talks with same result.

Recommend 0
Faran
May 16, 2019 06:11pm

I think foreign office have no work left to do.

Recommend 0
Babol
May 16, 2019 06:20pm

FO spokeman must immediately visit WASHINGTON AND Tehran and meet Top officials

Recommend 0
Moth
May 16, 2019 06:20pm

@Haziq, that is miscalculation

Recommend 0
Babol
May 16, 2019 06:22pm

When Pakistan opens its mouth World stops and listens

Recommend 0
Surgical strike
May 16, 2019 06:42pm

Even Congo, Somalia don’t need your advice

Recommend 0
Surgical strike
May 16, 2019 06:43pm

Giving advice is part of IMF bailouts package?

Recommend 0
Rols
May 16, 2019 06:56pm

Sounds very serious and he means it i guess

~rols

Recommend 0
omveer
May 16, 2019 07:01pm

The best way to succeed in the world is to act on the advice you give to others. But whose side is Pakistan on by the way?

Recommend 0
Hafeez, Canada
May 16, 2019 07:18pm

Indians are unhappy as they cannot buy Iranian oil because of sanctions.

Recommend 0
PKMKB
May 16, 2019 07:19pm

Please tell both countries that pakistan is a nuclear state.

Recommend 0
Al Akbar
May 16, 2019 07:30pm

@PKMKB,Ha Ha ....Tell Dollar also,may be it will slide down

Recommend 0
Hamed A. Jarwar
May 16, 2019 07:33pm

He is playing statesman inside Pakistan.

Recommend 0
chetsego
May 16, 2019 07:51pm

US refusing visas to your officials and you are busy advising them on foreign relations. I admire your thought process.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz
May 16, 2019 07:53pm

Now US and Iran have no other option.

Recommend 0
Ejaz
May 16, 2019 07:54pm

Pakistan should stand with Iran... period.

Recommend 0

