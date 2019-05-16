Pakistan asks US, Iran to exercise 'restraint', resolve issues through talks
Pakistan on Thursday urged the United States and Iran to exhibit "restraint" and resolve the issues that have ratcheted up tensions between them through negotiations, Radio Pakistan reported.
Addressing a weekly news conference in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal termed the recent developments in the Persian Gulf as "disturbing".
He said Washington's decision to deploy an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Gulf has "added to the tension[s] and the existing precarious security situation in the Middle East".
"Any miscalculated move can transmute into a large scale conflict," the FO spokesperson was quoted as saying.
Editorial: Can Pakistan help ward off a potentially catastrophic regional conflict amid US-Iran rift?
The remarks come a day after the US ordered all nonessential government staff to leave Iraq, and Germany and the Netherlands both suspended their military assistance programs in the country in the latest sign of tensions sweeping the Persian Gulf region over still-unspecified threats that the Trump administration says are linked to Iran.
Recent days have seen allegations of sabotage targeting oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, a drone attack by Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthi rebels, and the dispatch of US warships and bombers to the region.
At the root of this appears to be President Donald Trump's decision a year ago to pull the US from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, embarking on a maximalist sanctions campaign against Tehran. In response, Iran's supreme leader issued a veiled threat on Tuesday, saying it wouldn't be difficult for the Islamic Republic to enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels.
UAE to release 572 Pakistani prisoners
Dr Faisal during the news briefing also announced that the UAE government has decided to release 572 Pakistani prisoners who were incarcerated in its jails.
He said that the Pakistani mission in the Emirates is in touch with local authorities in order to expedite the inmates' release and deportation.
Answering a question, the spokesperson said the nation would also hear a "good news" regarding the release of Pakistani prisoners from jails in Saudi Arabia very soon.
He revealed that the US had deported 50 Pakistanis through a chartered flight on Wednesday.
Comments (65)
From when did FO of Pakistan start advising US?
So now Pakistan think of itself as a mediator ?
Better set your own house in order before you advise others.
I thought depreciation of PKR was the major concern !
Says Pakistan !
Hope you are not planning to visit USA on this.
Great! Pakistan is not able to solve it's own problems and advising others.
Pakistan just focus on IMF loans.
As if they will hear you
Forget advising them. Take care of the 61 deported from USA and 615 prisoners from UAE. Learn to look into our own in-house garbage. Clean up and then start advising others.
Ok
You are talking to wall. No one listens to pakistan.
Sounds hilarious when an irresponsible bankrupt nation tries to advice a superpower
US must be real scard after warning from Pakistan.
Sincerely, does USA will look at this ?
FO which is good for statements but no actions.
Does your opinion have any impact?
What has sieve to do, to collect rain water? We are already bitten hard with so many attacks from neighbors that, we have lost our wits to advise others.
Yes now both countries must start talk immediately without fail. OTHERWISE....
And do you think USA will listen to you ?
Great. Somalia has also asked them to do the same.
Good advise, but who will listen?
Pakistan advice is what they are waiting for
Ohh really...Does they care about Pakistan?
Why US care about miscalculation. The conflict is in Middle East and South Asia and not in the US neighborhood.
Why do Pakistani ministers advice foreign countries. No one cares. First set right your own country and get out of the international isolation
"Any miscalculated move can transmute into a large scale conflict," -- Only repeating what has already been said.
Is anybody hearing?
The sound is just echoing.... ALAS
Man, mind your own business, it’s not like they will listen to you, work on your own issues, quit talking like you your words hold any water.
And they will comply !
That is hilarious. Pakistan mediating meanwhile dollar reaches 148 mark.
@Mike, that was brotherly advice to Iran and friendly advice to US, as Pak will be next super power due to game changer projects
Really world is counting the weightage of your opinion?
I wonder why indians are so concerned? Maybe focus on your own problems
@Mike, Pakistan is a sovereign country and saviour of US .Were there no help from Pakistan ,Americans would have perished just like USSR in Afghanistan .
Really?? who cares about your statements?
Best to just finish that gas pipeline and forget about the USA.
Good entertainment.
@Gaur, 'I thought depreciation of PKR was the major concern !'
Everything else is major concern except Pakistan.
Yes Sir. Your wish us US command
Speaking out of turn.
Yes sir sure sir will do sir..
Pakistan is very lucky to have such (advice giving ) learned politicians...
Good advise but for consumption of Pakistanis only
Fix your problems first before becoming a statesman and giving useless advice.
Dont joke!!!!
look who is talking!!
@Mike, Pakistan would be better advised to formulate where it will stand in the national interest.
Although it is good that UAE government has decided to release 572 Pakistani prisoners who were incarcerated in jails, but so many pakistani deserving to be behind bars, is bad & embarrassing for pakistan.
No one has patience to talk. Need action. World has seen many talks with same result.
I think foreign office have no work left to do.
FO spokeman must immediately visit WASHINGTON AND Tehran and meet Top officials
@Haziq, that is miscalculation
When Pakistan opens its mouth World stops and listens
Even Congo, Somalia don’t need your advice
Giving advice is part of IMF bailouts package?
Sounds very serious and he means it i guess
~rols
The best way to succeed in the world is to act on the advice you give to others. But whose side is Pakistan on by the way?
Indians are unhappy as they cannot buy Iranian oil because of sanctions.
Please tell both countries that pakistan is a nuclear state.
@PKMKB,Ha Ha ....Tell Dollar also,may be it will slide down
He is playing statesman inside Pakistan.
US refusing visas to your officials and you are busy advising them on foreign relations. I admire your thought process.
Now US and Iran have no other option.
Pakistan should stand with Iran... period.