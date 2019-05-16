DAWN.COM

KP doctors' province-wide strike continues for second day

Sirajuddin | Dawn.comMay 16, 2019

Doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue their province-wide protest for a second day. — DawnNewsTV
Doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday continued for a second day their province-wide strike calling for the registration of a first information report (FIR) against provincial health minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan and his security guards for allegedly thrashing an assistant professor at the surgical ward.

On Tuesday, Dr Khan and assistant professor Dr Ziauddin Afridi traded heated words and physical blows at Khyber Teaching Hospital following a meeting chaired by Prof Nausherwan Burki, during which Dr Afridi allegedly threw eggs at Prof Burki and was subsequently removed from the conference by police.

The health minister's guards allegedly beat up the surgeon, who was then taken to the operating theatre for treatment of head and neck injuries.

An FIR was lodged against Dr Afridi and three others for throwing eggs at Dr Burki. However, no action was taken against Dr Khan. The health minister maintained that he had acted in "self defence".

In a press conference on Wednesday, Dr Hisham said he had gone to the hospital to apologise to Dr Burki and had confronted Dr Afridi for his actions. He alleged that Dr Afridi had a "sharp object" in his hands which prompted the health minister's guards to physically assault the KTH assistant professor.

Dr Afridi, on the other hand, alleged that Dr Hisham had used abusive language and ordered his guards to beat him up.

Meanwhile, the chief minister took notice and ordered an inquiry into the incident, and the hospital administration also banned Dr Afridi from entering Khyber Medical College.

The KP Doctors Council called a strike yesterday demanding the removal of Dr Khan from his post and the registration of an FIR against him.

Dr Alamgir, a member of the KPDC told DawnNewsTV that all out patient departments (OPDs) across KP and private clinics have been shut in protest against the health minister.

Doctors gathered at Lady Reading Hospital and began their protest demonstration, entering the OPD of the hospital and forcibly shutting its services down.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai in a press conference today said that doctors should call off their protest as it is affecting citizens who are already in pain and told them to put forth their demands, if any.

A police source told DawnNewsTV that the medico-legal report presented to them was prepared by colleagues of the injured doctor. Police will decide whether or not an FIR should be registered once the authenticity of the medico-legal examination and its report is determined.

Comments (22)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 16, 2019 03:25pm

No justice, no peace.


Shahbaz Shafi
May 16, 2019 03:28pm

Legislation needs to be in place to stop doctors, police and other life saving/emergency staff from going on strikes


Baba
May 16, 2019 03:31pm

This is Naya Pakistan and police of the province is highly professional considered by PM IK


Samrat
May 16, 2019 03:45pm

Do they look like doctors !!???


Azam Khan
May 16, 2019 03:46pm

It's pathetic that supposedly most educated lot of the society resort to such a behaviour. Here Dr Afridi clearly appears to be at fault. How can these young doctors stand by Dr Afridi who allegedly insulted Dr Burki. Dr Burki is a senior respectable physician who is volunteering his time to help health care sector in Khyber. Dr Afridi should be banned from practicing for 10 years & expelled from his current institution. I appeal to the common sense & decency of these young striking doctors to distance themselves from the most deplorable behaviour of Dr Afridi.


Bandha
May 16, 2019 03:53pm

A doctor throws eggs at a colleague and is beaten up by the guards for carrying a sharp objects. The doctors close down health services to punish the poor. The rich get their healthcare via the private sector. This hijacking of health system by doctors for any issue has gone way too forward.


f k y
May 16, 2019 03:59pm

These docs are an utter disgrace to the community


Awais Qarni Rajput
May 16, 2019 04:04pm

Its a totally inhuman action of the doctors against to the poor public. Doctors should have to opt a legal way to register FIR against health minister but not call in protest with shout downing the opds.


Gaur
May 16, 2019 04:32pm

None of them look like doctors.


SKB
May 16, 2019 04:48pm

@f k y, And the profession. Most I see are Professors. Both teaching and Medicine profession.


Zahid Latif
May 16, 2019 05:02pm

These unions of educated professionals whether it be lawyers, doctors or journalists are never too late to show their power and blackmail governments. They want things done their way or else they will stop their services. This is not only inhumane but alo u just and uncalled for. There are other ways to solve issues.. This is illiteracy at its best.


reality check
May 16, 2019 05:02pm

@Awais Qarni Rajput you should give another go to the news, as their demand was police was not lodging FIR


K. Aksay Gul
May 16, 2019 05:10pm

KP Doctors Council wants health minister removed, -- He is just one man. He can be sacrificed.


Shahbaz Shafi
May 16, 2019 05:16pm

@Baba, How is the KP police related to this matter? may be you need to read the previous article on this story


Dr. Usman
May 16, 2019 05:20pm

That's the justice given by Pti


Zulmai khanK
May 16, 2019 05:52pm

where is Sheryar Afridy then?


ahsan7979
May 16, 2019 05:52pm

We have 2 parties saying 2 different things. Need to find the truth before taking action.


Javed
May 16, 2019 06:07pm

@Shahbaz Shafi, that would be extremely unjust.


Javed
May 16, 2019 06:10pm

@Azam Khan , cultural disrespect cannot justify physical violence.


Javed
May 16, 2019 06:11pm

@f k y, they are from the community, not imported.


Imran A.
May 16, 2019 06:33pm

I wonder if any of them are quacks.. what difference does it make? They all sell chemicals and not cures at the end of every diagnosis.


naji
May 16, 2019 06:37pm

Govt must change the service rules & structure of all Govt and Semi Govt doctors as essential services. Doctor's strike supposed to be an offense on public and govt' just like police and other essential services. Govt must stop unionization or even association of doctors in all hospitals in Pakistan. Change or withdraw 18th amendment immediately, before murder of thousands of innocent and poor Pakistani.



