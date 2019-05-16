DAWN.COM

Dollar hits historical high at Rs148 intraday in interbank market

Dawn.com | Talqeen ZubairiUpdated May 16, 2019

The value of the US dollar against the rupee touched another all-time high for the second consecutive day, reaching approximately Rs148 in the interbank market during trading before closing at Rs147.10.

The greenback's was valued at Rs141.5 yesterday, but climbed roughly Rs6.50 to hit a historical peak today, with speculation rife in the forex market that the rupee may slide further.

Read more: Pakistan reaches agreement with IMF, to receive $6 billion over 3 years

The fall in the rupee's value comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan set up a committee, headed by Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh, to control devaluation of the local currency and capital flight from Pakistan.

ECAP secretary general Zafar Paracha told Dawn that the dollar is not easily available in the market, and exchange companies are not in a position to provide any large amount of dollars.

Read more: Govt announces crackdown as dollars vanish in open market

The dollar had gained Rs2.25 against the rupee in the open market yesterday amid strong speculation that the rupee would depreciate significantly after the signing of a bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF had spoken of a “market determined exchange rate” in its statement on the programme, and the financial markets have not responded favourably to the announcement.

“Fears of further devaluation as a result of the agreement with the IMF have depressed the currency market and the rupee may lose more against the greenback in the coming days,” Secretary General of Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Zafar Paracha had said on Monday.

Explore: Govt announces crackdown as dollars vanish in open market

The resulting speculation in the forex market has seen small and large investors looking towards the greenback.

"The potential for higher rate of dollar is visible in the inter-bank money market," a banker was recently quoted as saying.

Most of the currency dealers and experts have already expressed their disappointment over the undisclosed conditions agreed between the IMF authorities and the government.

The rate in the interbank is considered the official exchange rate but the open market rate fluctuations and shortage of dollars sometimes compel the State Bank to change the exchange rate. The SBP usually uses banking rates for devaluation of the rupee.

Comments (175)

Shib
May 16, 2019 11:07am

Mafia is in full action...RIP

Recommend 0
aslum shaikh
May 16, 2019 11:09am

Keep "all-time high" copied, you will need it daily now

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 16, 2019 11:13am

Where is the looted money? Why so much leniency on the Corruption Mafias? The more powerful sources also known as the "System" were very quick at demolishing the real stakeholders of Urban Sindh. Why same efficiency is not shown while dealing with others. Why special privileges for some so called elite class? Sorry state of affairs.

Recommend 0
Sweets
May 16, 2019 11:14am

Tomorrow it will be 150, the next day 151 and soon 200. Adding more problems to middle-class, their wages and daily earnings will not increase but consumables, fuel, interest rates, loans, medicines will be more expensive. Oil prices are rising with US and Iran conflict. Trade war between US and China will have effect on all economies.

Recommend 0
Minhaj Khokhar Silicon Valley
May 16, 2019 11:14am

The meeting of PM with the money changers gave them more fuel to speculate. The PM does not know the history of currency dealers in Pakistan. They never are patriotic. Ask State Bank and the FIA, how many of these dealers have been raided on how many occasions. Unless and until, the Gov't decides to MANAGE the currency, we should see huge fluctuations of rupee. This will result in more economic chaos.

Recommend 0
SM
May 16, 2019 11:16am

Govt is helpless. IK government is only talk, no ideas or vision. Has he ever mentioned a roadmap other than slogan of Naya Pakistan and Looted Money.

How does he intend to get the "looted money" back. Has the government contacted Swiss government and Swiss banks for info on accounts? What was their response. Going by past history, Swiss banks do not cooperate unless you show "actionable evidence" against their clients considering their whole banking system is build to the guarantee of confidentiality.

Easy to talk about bringing back money but almost impossible to do so. All he can do is sell some buffaloes

Recommend 0
Jamil
May 16, 2019 11:17am

hope that the exchange rate will stabilise with the passage of time.we should not panic.

Recommend 0
Asif
May 16, 2019 11:17am

A clear failure by the government.

Recommend 0
Eye Candy
May 16, 2019 11:20am

No writ of the government can be seen. anywhere. PTI govt is clueless. No consistent policies. Tabdeeli has shattered all the hopes.

Recommend 0
Bobby Khan
May 16, 2019 11:21am

Quickly reaching rupees 200 round figure. No problem for us though because we survive on loans. Getting loans are our ultimate achievement.

Recommend 0
Aamir
May 16, 2019 11:21am

I am so frustrated with this government. Poor performance on all fronts!

Recommend 0
Jaleel
May 16, 2019 11:22am

Even our stock exchange is taking a bashing. Today It has lost 700 points already. Dark days ahead.

Recommend 0
Khaled
May 16, 2019 11:22am

It will be 160 before Eid

Recommend 0
blunt
May 16, 2019 11:22am

This is the CHANGE people "voted" for. Thanks PTI.

Recommend 0
Wob
May 16, 2019 11:23am

@Shib, Imran Khan and MQM mafia.

Recommend 0
Majnu786
May 16, 2019 11:23am

This is what happens when IMF conditions are accepted to get a bailout. Don't forget dollar depreciation also drops the GDP size,Raises the total amount of debt(both of which are calculated in dollars) and causes hyper inflation(due to necessary imports such as crude oil that is also calculated in dollars).

Recommend 0
F35
May 16, 2019 11:24am

At `150 IK should resign.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
May 16, 2019 11:24am

Brace for more upto 200

Recommend 0
Alien1
May 16, 2019 11:24am

it would touch 180 soon.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
May 16, 2019 11:25am

So much for the meeting between the currency dealers and the pm.

Recommend 0
Zubair
May 16, 2019 11:27am

Gifts of Naya Pakistan, where dollars and inflation price increase on rapid pace, while no increase in exports at all.

Recommend 0
Arif
May 16, 2019 11:27am

PTI government is a failure in all department.

Recommend 0
Hasan
May 16, 2019 11:28am

Where is the government? There is financial chaos everywhere

Recommend 0
Vikas
May 16, 2019 11:30am

And on the very day PMIK himself makes a committee to stop exactly this from happening. The fact is demand is high and supply is low. The market in such a situation is difficult to control cutting demand is the only option as the supply of dollars is unlikely to go up with no exports and lesser visas in future to Pakistanis affecting remittances.

Recommend 0
Ujla sitara
May 16, 2019 11:31am

Feeling bad for students in foregin, their parents have to pay lot extra now. Hopefully they don't have to come back.

Recommend 0
khan
May 16, 2019 11:33am

This IMF deal is going to have huge impact on price inflation

Recommend 0
topbrass
May 16, 2019 11:33am

IMF is not pushing for the devaluation as being portrayed. They are just asking the Government to allow the PKR to settle according to free market rate

Recommend 0
M Hassan, Stockholm
May 16, 2019 11:34am

One of main reasons Pakistan's huge trade deficit. Besides Pakistans's low GDP growth for many years. BD Taka very stable, 84 Taka = one dollar. BD GDP continues to be 7% to 8%.

Recommend 0
Jack
May 16, 2019 11:35am

Recently CM Punjab doubles the incentives and benefits for all Punjab government employees, so they got safeguard against this rising inflation which cause by dollar, but what about us whom worked in private sector, is this what we pay tax for so in hard time all burden come to us only, even include the burden of their lavish life style.

Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
May 16, 2019 11:35am

Naya Pakistan is proving to be worst nightmare

Recommend 0
Khan
May 16, 2019 11:36am

It’s 150!! Just called exchange to buy some for enduse.. very sad state of affairs. All thanks to PMLN

Recommend 0
Nobody
May 16, 2019 11:36am

It’ll stabilise around 170 IF their is no more economic and security surprises.

Recommend 0
Mar
May 16, 2019 11:38am

“Fears of further devaluation as a result of the agreement with the IMF have depressed the currency market and the rupee may lose more against the greenback in the coming days,”

Its a green signal brothers and sisters, its time to convert all equity in to dollar.

Recommend 0
Hafeez
May 16, 2019 11:39am

@Shib, it is called market

Recommend 0
Just Do It
May 16, 2019 11:39am

Next target is 151.3 rupee

Recommend 0
CHETAN VYAS
May 16, 2019 11:39am

it will hit 250 by dec. 2020

Recommend 0
Ahmed40
May 16, 2019 11:39am

This Government has to go if we want to save Pakistan and fresh elections are needed

Recommend 0
Zacki
May 16, 2019 11:41am

Pti's incompetence really showing now. This will hurt the poor the most. So much for ehsas and riasat e medina.

Recommend 0
Mah
May 16, 2019 11:41am

''Up, Up, and Away!''.

Recommend 0
Mah
May 16, 2019 11:42am

@Shib, You mean Imran and PTI .....

Recommend 0
Bharat Jha
May 16, 2019 11:44am

Why don't people questions PTI actions or rather inactions and how long he will cry and pass blame on Nawaz Sharif

Recommend 0
Govind_Indian
May 16, 2019 11:44am

Better for exports of Pakistan. This would help to reduce the deficit

Recommend 0
Kamal Mansoor
May 16, 2019 11:44am

Feel sad

Recommend 0
Shiva
May 16, 2019 11:49am

In all honesty, this is not such a bad thing for an economy that is in crisis. It automatically forces the country to tighten its belts. Even if it goes to 200, it is all still under control. The real problem will arise if there is a sudden shock. Eg. hyperinflation (>100% inflation) or if the rupee just goes to 1000 both of which seem unlikely at this point with IMF support.

Recommend 0
Abid
May 16, 2019 11:51am

This govt has no control.

Recommend 0
Kashif Sekha
May 16, 2019 11:55am

What a game damaging poor people and nation being played by PM. What he promised and doing quite opposite. Instead of recovering looted wealth providing better support. When in Jail they are released with welcome back procession.this Pm is sitting breaking ground another drama. Shame Shane.

Recommend 0
Humble
May 16, 2019 12:03pm

Why are we so much dependent on greenback money?

Recommend 0
Razzak
May 16, 2019 12:03pm

There is difference in CRICKET and Govt, Hope we get Our lessons.

Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
May 16, 2019 12:09pm

This GOV is running here & there like an headless chicken,

Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 16, 2019 12:09pm

While PTI Govt is not doing ideal job, the blame goes back to last 15 years of economic mess of loans, subsidies, corruption.

Recommend 0
Mumbai_Man
May 16, 2019 12:14pm

@CHETAN VYAS,
Can you shutup Your comments are not needed. Lets not criticize or laugh. We can also be in the same situation

Recommend 0
Abdel Rahman
May 16, 2019 12:16pm

Pakistan's economy is in a terrible way and the government cannot control this currency slide at all now. They should all resign immediately.

Recommend 0
Abdel Rahman
May 16, 2019 12:18pm

@Majnu786, do you mean dollar appreciation or depreciation?

Recommend 0
F35
May 16, 2019 12:21pm

IK looks like a marble player playing cricket for the first time: its a different ball game

Recommend 0
Zincalala
May 16, 2019 12:24pm

Wait for CPEC to be completed. It will be 150 dollars for 1 Pakistani rupee.

Recommend 0
Tamza
May 16, 2019 12:26pm

In 2007 when rate was [i think] PKR 66/USD i did a fundamentals analysis and determined that the rate should [have been] PKR 12/USD. The longer you ‘mess with reality’ the deeper the correction. The REAL culprits were the ones who stole money then and converted to USD - exchange mafia etc -

There needs to be a DEEP review of all wealth vs tax filings; any discrepancy leads to confiscation, with burden of proof on the taxpayer.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
May 16, 2019 12:30pm

One US$ will reduce to Rs120 in the next 18months.Pakistan basic economy is strong due to Agriculture,Natural resources and manpower.Now the honest top leadership is there,the economy will strengthen and all corrupts playing against the current government will fail.The general public must not fall in the trap of corrupts.

Recommend 0
usman786
May 16, 2019 12:31pm

unless any action is taken by IK

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 16, 2019 12:33pm

In my view, corrupt politicians and greedy businessmen are behind this dollar rise thorough their cronies and fake news. Because, we don't have laws that can punish such greedy people who initiate such speculations - this is courtesy of AAZ, NN, SS and their family members, who are controlling the money mafia.

Recommend 0
Indian
May 16, 2019 12:35pm

Friends give him time. He does not have a magic wand to cure all economic problems in just one year! You have elected him for 5 years and judge him after 5 years.

Recommend 0
Amir Khan
May 16, 2019 12:37pm

Everyone jumping to conclusion here. Remember initial assessment was that Pakistan need around 12 billion dollors to support balance of payments. With IK this was reduced to half no one is giving credit for that. Also imagine if we needed 12 billion dollars how tough conditions would be. We cannot run a small house the way NS and Zardari run this country. They made us bankrupt. If people want to bring them back they are welcome .

Recommend 0
ExMohajirinUK
May 16, 2019 12:41pm

Funny and Sad that no one mentions about the Selectors of this Selected Government.

Recommend 0
Milan
May 16, 2019 12:41pm

Its very good opportunity for Export of goods and services from Pakistan. It will bring valuable foreign exchange for the country. Pakistani expats should be encouraged to send more money to home country. I am sure you Govt is already doing it.

Recommend 0
Aslam
May 16, 2019 12:42pm

I remember when Pakistani rupee was stronger than Indian rupee.

Recommend 0
Abhi
May 16, 2019 12:42pm

Cpec completion will solve all economic problem. Wait

Recommend 0
Aslam
May 16, 2019 12:44pm

What happened to Pakistan? The "elites" ate it...all of it.

Recommend 0
Nitin
May 16, 2019 12:52pm

I knows only 1 INR = 2.1 PKR....

Recommend 0
Moona
May 16, 2019 12:52pm

@SM, There is no looted money. It was all an eyewash.

Recommend 0
Maria
May 16, 2019 12:54pm

@Ahmed40, and bring back the corrupt Pml and ppp. No thanks

Recommend 0
Moltke
May 16, 2019 01:06pm

@Mumbai_Man, We have already been in the situation before in 1991. But Indian policymakers corrected course & the pain we endured back then was limited. I'm happy with the way things are panning out.

Recommend 0
Truth
May 16, 2019 01:08pm

In India Forex and rates are determined by RBI/ central bank of India, and exchangers need to follow that rate. however in Pakistan i am shocked to find this is run by exchange houses, which are not organised.

Recommend 0
Babol
May 16, 2019 01:09pm

Heading towards Double Century

Recommend 0
Sabir, Punjab Pakistan
May 16, 2019 01:11pm

Imran Khan is just like modi all talks no action.

Recommend 0
Truth
May 16, 2019 01:15pm

@Humble , because almost everything in pakistan is imported and payment needs to be done in USD

Recommend 0
aisha
May 16, 2019 01:16pm

Internal mafia's harming Pakistan. The intelligence services should find out who is behind all this to destabilise the country.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 16, 2019 01:16pm

What a great, gruesome, gigantic and grave tragedy?

Recommend 0
Kamal
May 16, 2019 01:17pm

I was a fan of IK but had no idea of his incompetency at such height. Usually conscientious rulers resign at this plight of economy, but Pakistan is an exemption.

Recommend 0
Truth
May 16, 2019 01:17pm

@Amir Khan, because IK has already taken more than 10 billion in credit and cash from other nations already. Totals more than what was required.

Recommend 0
Sohail
May 16, 2019 01:19pm

This is how the 'Free Market' works.

Recommend 0
Simba
May 16, 2019 01:22pm

What happened to the oil reserves that were supposed to be found a month ago. Last month IK said they have almost found them and in 2 weeks there will be big announcement.

Recommend 0
aisha
May 16, 2019 01:22pm

Propaganda onTV talk shows and mafia playing the stock market internal enemies because they do not want restructuring they want corruption as usual.

Recommend 0
Jeetesh Dash
May 16, 2019 01:23pm

$ 38 Billion X Rs.150 / 19.7 Crore Pakistani's = Rs.29000 deficit budget per person . Am I actually talking sense ? Where from did we develop such a load on our children ? Do we want them to keep cursing us even before we are gone ?

Recommend 0
aisha
May 16, 2019 01:27pm

I thought Pakistanis were brave and wanted to fight and defeat the mafias. When the going gets tough fight harder to succeed and bring the country into the 21 century. The government should find out which mafia is behind this concerted destabilisation.

Recommend 0
shan
May 16, 2019 01:28pm

Cannot understand what the Imran Khan supporters are fighting about now. He was made the PM, is sitting comfortable and has neither the team nor the competence. The continued ranting against media and aggression against patriotic Pakistanis who are worried about where we are heading will get the Imran Khan supporters nowhere. Better to put pressure on their leader and make him acknowledge the disastrous situation by listening and mingling with common people instead of the elite only - bureaucrats, businessmen and feudals

Recommend 0
AG
May 16, 2019 01:28pm

@Sabir, Punjab Pakistan , Imran Khan is just like modi all talks no action."

One us dollar is equal to 70 Indian rupees!

Recommend 0
Danish
May 16, 2019 01:28pm

Where are you? Now it's time to change. Before its too late .

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
May 16, 2019 01:28pm

@Sweets, you sound like indian

Recommend 0
Sumer
May 16, 2019 01:30pm

@F35, why not at 148?

Recommend 0
AG
May 16, 2019 01:30pm

@Amir Khan, We cannot run a small house the way NS and Zardari run this country. "

Please tell this to yourself when you go out to buy food, medicines, etc.... Hope you will be mentally relaxed by this....

Recommend 0
Waseem
May 16, 2019 01:31pm

This is pure manipulation to defame the current government... never heard of same rupee fall even when the situation was worse then the current.

Recommend 0
Feroz
May 16, 2019 01:34pm

What is the rate in the black market where tax evaders will be converting in a flight to safety ? I think the Rupee will fall and stabilize around 200 in Naya Pakistan. It looks like a government of the elites, by the elites and for the elites.

Recommend 0
Sumer
May 16, 2019 01:34pm

@Jeetesh Dash, I think you forgot to add one more zero...

Recommend 0
Reality
May 16, 2019 01:34pm

Two more runs required for IK to score 150 not out.

Recommend 0
NACParis
May 16, 2019 01:40pm

@aisha, Very simple. The opposition and the looters who are bent upon ruining the economy to come in power again to continue with their corrupt practices. It is very hard to digest that IMF agreement is only responsible for the decline as in Pakistan all big businessmen are dollar hoarders and working closely with money changers.

Recommend 0
Kashif
May 16, 2019 01:41pm

Naya Pakistan where nothing is in control

Recommend 0
Shiva
May 16, 2019 01:43pm

Demonetize is the answer

Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
May 16, 2019 01:50pm

The IK and the PTI government cannot fix the volatile rupee by holding meetings with the traders, they need to stalize the economy first.

Recommend 0
GM
May 16, 2019 01:53pm

Just wait for few weeks, you will get amazing price for dollar in Pakistan.....good days coming soon for pakistanis with dollars in naya Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Coffee_Wala
May 16, 2019 01:57pm

Economic hit men at work

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
May 16, 2019 02:00pm

Anybody surprised? Not me....

Recommend 0
shah Nadeem
May 16, 2019 02:01pm

Poor fiscal management

Recommend 0
Thiru
May 16, 2019 02:02pm

@F35, Why? All those complaining should step up to the plate and show they can do better. Don't be a backseat driver.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
May 16, 2019 02:04pm

Investor confidence has been shaken. Allowing the market to determine the rate as demanded will bring out the speculators. The Central Bank must intervene to keep the rate steady.

Recommend 0
Jameel
May 16, 2019 02:04pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, The 'System' is completely failed but it insists it works and better than any system yet. No system to daunt the current system.

Recommend 0
Amir Khan
May 16, 2019 02:06pm

@AG, This is exactly my point you cannot keep spending beyond your means.

Recommend 0
Thiru
May 16, 2019 02:07pm

@Kashif Sekha, Recovering looted wealth is not easy or pays well. UK and India have learnt that.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 16, 2019 02:13pm

1 US$ = 84 Bangladesh Taka.

Recommend 0
Jatin
May 16, 2019 02:19pm

Where is "All Weather Friend" ??

Recommend 0
A shah
May 16, 2019 02:23pm

But we have CPEC?

Recommend 0
shafiq
May 16, 2019 02:27pm

At the moment 1USD = 141.298 Rs

Recommend 0
Alam
May 16, 2019 02:31pm

Great job Imran Khan !

Recommend 0
Vs
May 16, 2019 02:31pm

Im a trader by Monday market opens up at 165 ,buy as much u can

Recommend 0
Hamza
May 16, 2019 02:33pm

very high inflation is waiting ahead for common man.... PM IK doesn't understands economics...his decisions has destroyed Pakistan's economy

Recommend 0
ahmed
May 16, 2019 02:38pm

what a flop this government has been. the only thing they have got is NS and Zardari corruption.

Recommend 0
Jav
May 16, 2019 02:40pm

I have converted 90% of my PKR to USD already. No trust in the system

Recommend 0
Mohan
May 16, 2019 02:41pm

@Govind_Indian, "Better for exports of Pakistan." Their exports bring no foreign exchange.

Recommend 0
Jav
May 16, 2019 02:48pm

I pity the parents of Pakistani kids studying in US Universities.

Recommend 0
Swams
May 16, 2019 02:48pm

Better to buy lots of dollars for future.

Recommend 0
Sureh Badshah
May 16, 2019 02:51pm

It Seems that incumbent government has no plan to steer Pakistan From this economic cauldron. After having Deal with IMF pakistani Rupee will further depreciate against the American dollar, It could hit 180 or 190 mark in next 2 to 3 years.

Recommend 0
Mike
May 16, 2019 03:01pm

@Aslam , When? Today is half of INR

Recommend 0
Mike
May 16, 2019 03:06pm

Bros...Be prepared for tough times. Interest rates will rise, Inflation will rise, External Debt repayment will push the dollar rate more. Imran might want to consult MMS for advise. It could also lead to social unrest

Recommend 0
MG
May 16, 2019 03:13pm

My sympathies to fellow Pakistanis for the situation. The problem is built over decades and takes at least another decade to bring it to normal if right policies adopted now. IK need support from general public. I notice that these is no competent team (think tank) in Pakistani Government who understand economy and steer it in right direction.

Recommend 0
On The Border
May 16, 2019 03:30pm

it will be 150 and will settle there

Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
May 16, 2019 03:30pm

@Waseem, Probably it is a conspiracy hatched my Nawaz, Zardari, Mariam and Dar to defame the best government Pakistan ever had.

Recommend 0
Fair_Point
May 16, 2019 03:33pm

IK is living in a fool's paradise. He has no idea how to manage the economy or govern the country. This guy will take Pakistan 25 years back in terms of the economic conditions of the average Pakistanis.

Recommend 0
GH
May 16, 2019 03:42pm

Why Pakistan not consider it is opportunity for increase exports

Recommend 0
Saleem
May 16, 2019 03:45pm

This history will be changed many times so how many times this news heading will be published?

Recommend 0
Kharkhowa Kalita
May 16, 2019 03:48pm

Anybody contemplating a unique conspiracy theory?

Recommend 0
ISHIKA
May 16, 2019 03:54pm

So with increase in the value of $, the actual amount of loans received in dollars goes down, but the amount to be returned including interest and principle goes up ! And IMF has not as yet approved the 6BN $ loan as yet

Recommend 0
Azam Kadeer
May 16, 2019 04:00pm

really bad move

Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
May 16, 2019 04:06pm

@Fair-Point He has already taken Pakistan back by 25yrs.Most of the foreign investment in stock market has been taken out and index came crashing down from 55000 to 34000 points.This is a loss of over a trillion rupees to national economy. Some yahoos are still beating the drum of corruption .It’s silly!

Recommend 0
Vikas
May 16, 2019 04:18pm

Hope Pakistan makes pop corns and does not import them. Otherwise watching this great entertainment show will lack the pleasure of pop corn. I’m loving it. Inflation here is 3 per cent and pop corn doesn’t seem to be on that list.

Recommend 0
Shoaib
May 16, 2019 04:19pm

He's (Imran Khan) got the whole world in his hand. He got the whole world in his hand. PTI will self destruct

Recommend 0
Shahid Hassan
May 16, 2019 04:29pm

We need to stop the daily currency movements to an extent as done successfully by our neighbors. The idea of a free float currency is good for certain countries but largely inappropriate in Pakistan . We cannot become Sweden overnight by following their economic policy . We need a mix of social , free market and build an economic model that suits a largely agrarian and limited industrial base . The Bangladesh model of micro finance and the Indian model of land reform and the Chinese model of continuous growth combined with the western models of knowledge based export will take its own form . We need consistency in our policy and no party should be blamed or get credit for the economic situation as that is the root of all our policy evils .

Recommend 0
pervez
May 16, 2019 04:29pm

See the rising graph??? What are Imran bashers complaining about?

Recommend 0
John
May 16, 2019 04:31pm

@GH, "Why Pakistan not consider it is opportunity for increase exports"

At the moment Pakistan is only exporting "trained individuals".

Recommend 0
John
May 16, 2019 04:32pm

@Hamza , "very high inflation is waiting ahead for common man.... PM IK doesn't understands economics...his decisions has destroyed Pakistan's economy"

Hey but he is/was handsome.

Recommend 0
IndoPak
May 16, 2019 04:33pm

This should cease to be news anymore !

Recommend 0
IndoPak
May 16, 2019 04:34pm

@ISHIKA, who taught you maths ?

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria gonerhea Ahmad
May 16, 2019 04:35pm

How long you going to blame the previous government for making people poorer day by day.

Recommend 0
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
May 16, 2019 04:38pm

If IK wants lower dollar value against PK, the he should stop dollar flight from Pakkistan. Stop open purchase of foreign currency in open market.

Recommend 0
Mushahid
May 16, 2019 04:40pm

Team IK...the GIGO effect continues!

Recommend 0
ds
May 16, 2019 04:53pm

@Aslam , yes put it to your memory.

Recommend 0
F35
May 16, 2019 04:55pm

A leader must lead his people when they are in despair

Recommend 0
surinder p s singh
May 16, 2019 04:58pm

@shan, should have elected an educated leader

Recommend 0
Javed
May 16, 2019 05:01pm

Good for overseas Pakistani people and their family in Pakistan.Everyone knew this going to happen. Lot of people dealing in either Dihram or Dollar in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
vijay patel
May 16, 2019 05:07pm

1 usd= 200 is coming soon.

Recommend 0
Bhartendu Sinha
May 16, 2019 05:11pm

World's Best All-Rounder: 10 Reverse Swing Decisions in 1st year. Century ($100B) on International Debut. Soon followed by a Double Century (200 PKR/USD) record Domestic Score.

Recommend 0
Kanakasabhai
May 16, 2019 05:19pm

@Truth, No exchange rate is not determined by RBI and banks in India but by demand and supply. If there is speculation resulting in big variations RBI uses its huge reserves and asks banks to intervene to stabilise.

Recommend 0
chowkidar kamal
May 16, 2019 05:21pm

@CHETAN VYAS, " it will hit 250 by dec. 2020". You are too optimistic. It will hit 350 by the end of this year.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Sajjad
May 16, 2019 05:22pm

I think now Imran Khan forget that how much external debt increases with the devaluation of rupee against dollar.

Recommend 0
F35
May 16, 2019 05:23pm

really nightmare

Recommend 0
Mohd azeez
May 16, 2019 05:24pm

I think, PMIK wants to take us to 1992 when he won world cup and brought glory, then he will start delivering and play like slog overs and make world champions again, like world best country to do business, best education, world class sports facilities, all good things.

Recommend 0
chowkidar kamal
May 16, 2019 05:24pm

@Jatin, "Where is "All Weather Friend" ??" All Weather friend is smiling. They will get more in return for the CPEC loan.

Recommend 0
sabir
May 16, 2019 05:32pm

Previously people used to blame Nawaz and now army backed Imran Khan govt is there no one can question IMF loan or rupee depreciation or other chinese loans and its conditions. Its just a matter of time when rupee will be at 200 against dollar and all the commodities will get so expensive that middle class people will find hard to manage and BPL will rise from current 30% to 50%. But listen no one can question Imran as it is naya pakistan

Recommend 0
anonymous
May 16, 2019 05:42pm

Naya Pakistan Naya rate for dollar.!!

Recommend 0
Shubha
May 16, 2019 06:13pm

pakistan should change its currency to Chinese yuan, that way it will be more immune to market fluctuations.

Recommend 0
AHA
May 16, 2019 06:19pm

I believe IK government is following the right course. You cannot expect magic from a 10 month old govt. It will take time to improve. There is no gain without pain. Wait and let the govt. work for 5 years. If my fellow countrymen have tolerated big corruption and mismanagement of last 30 years, just accept a little more pain, and play your own honest role. Why everyone blames IK? what wrong has he done? He is working day and night to solve this massive economy problem. If you cannot support him, at least don't condemn him. Let him work.

Recommend 0
AHA
May 16, 2019 06:22pm

@Swams, this is the mindset that makes dollar more expensive. Instead of hording, reduce reliance on it.

Recommend 0
Saddique
May 16, 2019 06:25pm

Naya Pak comes with New Dollar rate every Naya Day... we should learn thing or two from India instead of always fighting with them.

Recommend 0
Haseeb khan
May 16, 2019 06:26pm

@Jamil, who is going to finance "No panic", and until when.

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
May 16, 2019 06:31pm

It should reach 160 by end of this month as per IMF conditions.

Recommend 0
Rahul
May 16, 2019 06:35pm

@Aslam , That must have been a long time ago. Today Indian Rupee is trading at 70 rupee against USD.

Hmm.....wonder what is India doing right that Pakistan is not doing ?

Recommend 0
Rahul
May 16, 2019 06:36pm

@Sweets, Yes, this is what the trend looks like.

Recommend 0
Well wisher
May 16, 2019 06:42pm

There is a saying "things get worse before it gets better" don't lose hope. Two things are slowly but steadily shaping up. CPEC and huge oil discovery offshore. First will bring in investments and jobs in long run, second one will save precious money from going out. Trust yourself and hold on to the hope as light is clearly visible at the end of the tunnel. Any one in the govt in current situation would have done the same, no point blaming the current govt, they are trying there best.

Recommend 0
Rahul
May 16, 2019 06:43pm

@F35, Give him his full 5 year term to deliver as that is what he was elected for. Cant fix everything in 1 year.

Recommend 0
venki
May 16, 2019 06:44pm

If situations will be like this for another 3 months , the borrowed money from IMF will be evaporated in no time.

Recommend 0
Genius
May 16, 2019 06:48pm

Nawaz was corrupt BUT at least somehow kept Pakistani economy floating but IK is simply incapable to govern ! I see dollar will be 200 rs by end of the year !

Recommend 0
Prapur
May 16, 2019 06:57pm

When a person who has no administrative experience of any organization can’t run a province or City became PM of broken country this is bound to happen. PMIK lost all credibility for common citizens of Pakistan as he can’t contain inflation. All promises regarding Naya Pakistan are going in to drain within first year. Rahul Gandhi May be better than him as Pakistan PM. He has scheme called NYAY Rs. 72000 as minimum wage for a family, which is similar to IK Naya.

Recommend 0
Kharkhowa Kalita
May 16, 2019 06:58pm

Time to replace Rupee by Chinese Yuan and gradually accede to China within IK's five years, 72 Years of not so glorious history can be pushed to oblivion in no time, a win-win for both.

Recommend 0
Prapur
May 16, 2019 07:00pm

@Asif, Yes, Ramadan has brought lot of gifts for poor, keep fasting till you fall.

Recommend 0
Vikas
May 16, 2019 07:09pm

But Pakistan has two two "game changers" why is it worried. CPEC the old one and then the new one announced by none other than PMIK himself. The "soon to be" found (huge amounts of) Oil and Gas. I mean why are the markets and rupee so shaky and nervous. Don't they trust their PMIK that "soon to be" found Oil and Gas will be found "soon"?

Recommend 0
Justice
May 16, 2019 07:10pm

We have billions out there in stolen wealth where is it? Because the same people who stole are opposing pti while criticising our economy so pm Khan needs to pull a fast wicket out of the bag.

Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
May 16, 2019 07:33pm

its going to be always historical high since the rate has never come down

Recommend 0
Aby
May 16, 2019 07:36pm

Maulvis can't dictate economy. Fair value of 1$ is about RS 161 as per market rate. Exports will flourish due to it.

Recommend 0

