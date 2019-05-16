DAWN.COM

PM forms body to control rupee devaluation

Shahid Iqbal | Syed Irfan Raza
May 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: A day when the value of the US dollar against the rupee touched an all-time high, Prime Minister Imran Khan set up a committee to control devaluation of the local currency and capital flight from Pakistan.

The committee headed by Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh was formed on Wednesday during a meeting in which members of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) apprised the prime minister about various factors involved in capital flight and devaluation of the rupee against the dollar. The governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is a member of the committee.

The committee has been tasked to ascertain whether the provision of carrying $10,000 by anyone who travels abroad from Pakistan can be slashed down to $3,000 as proposed by the ECAP.

Talking to Dawn after the meeting, ECAP president Malik Bostan said he along with a delegation called on the prime minister and gave him proposals on how the government could control devaluation of the rupee.

He said the prime minister attentively heard their proposals and assured them that he would take action in the light of their recommendations.

Dollar rate comes down by Rs2 after currency dealers hold meeting with prime minister

Mr Bostan quoted the prime minister as saying that Pakistan had to face humiliation before the world when the value of its currency fell against the dollar.

Mr Bostan said he told the premier that there was no shortage of foreign exchange in Pakistan, but it required proper management. “We informed the prime minister that during the last 23 years $160 billion was sent abroad from Pakis­tan while total foreign debts of the country stood at $100bn.”

The ECAP president said most of capital flight cases were being reported from Peshawar and Quetta and held the unchecked Afghan transit trade responsible for the problem.

He said when transit trade with Afghanistan started, there was no commercial bank in the neighbouring country and therefore local exporters were allowed to bring currency from Afghanistan and later they had to deposit the money in the banks in Pakistan. “But even after opening of banks there, local exporters bring money from Afghanistan, but do not deposit it in banks in Pakistan. Instead, they send foreign exchange to Dubai and European countries,” he said.

By taking action in this regard, he said, $2bn could be injected into the local economy.

The delegation also suggested to the prime minister to reduce imports by banning import of those products which were produced in the country as well. “By doing this we can cut our import bill from $5bn to $10 billion annually,” Mr Bostan said.

The delegation said every Pakistani who travelled abroad was allowed to take $10,000 with him and this amount could be reduced to $3,000. “In this way we can save another $2bn every year,” Mr Bostan added.

Meanwhile, President of the Forex Dealers Association Shaikh Allauddin said a number of measures were suggested to reduce the outflow of dollars from the country.

The meeting was also attended the SBP governor, chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue and director general of the Federal Investigation Agency.

Just after the meeting, exchange companies issued new exchange rates and the dollar rate was slashed by Rs2 to sell at Rs144.

During the first session the dollar went up as high as Rs146.50 in the open market while the most of the exchange companies were not selling dollars — only buying. The dollar was short in the market and not available even at Rs146.50.

“Yes, Rs144 is a forced price of dollar,” said ECAP secretary general Zafar Paracha who did not attend the meeting. He said the dollar was not easily available while the exchange companies were not in a position to provide any big amount of dollars.

The inter-bank currency market remained unchanged at Rs141.50 but the bankers said it was controlled by the State Bank. The dollar rate may shoot up if the State Bank allows banks to freely trade the dollar without influencing the market.

The rate in the inter-bank is considered official exchange rate but the open market rate fluctuations and shortage of dollars sometimes compel the State Bank to change the exchange rate.

The SBP usually uses banking rates for devaluation of the rupee.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2019

Khurram
May 16, 2019 07:40am

Good to know there is no shortage of foreign reserve.

Neha
May 16, 2019 07:46am

Pakistan has been too laissez-faire in its economic policies. It's time to go a bit socialist and bring the country back on its rails. Most nations in distress have to follow austerity and financial discipline. Just loans will not help in stemming the downslide.

Zia Uddin
May 16, 2019 07:48am

In 1958 (while a student at the University of Karachi) I got permission from the State Bank of Pakistan to purchase a book for $2.75 (two dollars and seventy five cents). One thing which must immediately stop is the accounts receivable payment in foreign countries by the exporters. This money in dollars must come to Pakistan. This can be easily done by only opening the letter of credit in dollars in Pakistan.

Sriniwas
May 16, 2019 07:54am

Now people should relax because a body is forned to control tyhe devaluation.

ALIG
May 16, 2019 07:56am

Artificially controlling the rupee isn't the solution and in fact is a dirty hack and Ishaq dar / PMNL are responsible for it, who wasted billions of loans in that fake trickery.

Pakistan needs to take tough decisions, if we didn't then we will never solve our problem. Take tough steps and reform every institute, that's the way forward.

Nobody
May 16, 2019 07:56am

Settle Kashmir issue, bring defense budget to manageable amounts, open cross border trade and have a prosperous future. I know it’s easier said than done but still it’s the key to salvation. Pakistan can export lot more to India than China because of common culture, food and language and don’t ignore the 200 million Muslims of India.

Baazigar
May 16, 2019 07:58am

First agenda " how to blame everything on previous governments " .

Life
May 16, 2019 08:08am

Quite impractical suggestions from Malik Bostan probably a lip service or he is a better politician than anyone he was talking to in the meeting.

JustWasif
May 16, 2019 08:09am

Everything is out of control.

Ali from India
May 16, 2019 08:15am

Artificial Control of dollar price, the same that was done by Mr. Dar

Kris
May 16, 2019 08:15am

Does SBP have excess dollar reserves in its coffers to sell? Otherwise it's better to let the market discover a fair exchange rate.

Pervez
May 16, 2019 08:24am

The only way IK can control devaluation is by improving the economy, to do that he has to increase exports reduce imports and attract FDI. Hope the members of the "body" do not take fact finding trips to Europe and the US.

Rahul
May 16, 2019 08:24am

Prosperity in cost to depriving citizens from travelling, spending, choice of purchase will only make future skills and knowledge worse. Forcing steps to curb imports to promote low quality manufactured goods will hamper industry more as they will never evolve to produce international quality goods. It's like PK is taking steps for closed economy rather than solution coming to increase exports.

Rashmikant Patel
May 16, 2019 08:26am

It going to be 1 $ = 160$ end of year

Wali
May 16, 2019 08:27am

The reality of the way economy works is slowly dawning on PM. Nothing can be easier than standing on top of a container and thinking all can be achieved in 90 days

Nahar01
May 16, 2019 08:29am

No worries.. it’s naya Pakistan

Hasan
May 16, 2019 08:29am

Have faith in this government. Let them settle in. It's just been a year only.

Athar
May 16, 2019 08:29am

Good action

Gulf news
May 16, 2019 08:33am

Government must not interfere in the evaluation of dollar. Let it stable at the original price., after all ending subsidy and making market free from the government interference is the need of hour.

Paul
May 16, 2019 08:34am

No one can prevent the apreciation of us dollar, the global economy is in disorder, it will build anxiety every where. So more dollar will purchase in forex market. So other currencies will lose its value.

Shiva
May 16, 2019 08:37am

Good . maintain rupee artificially at 144 and spend dollars to maintain artificial value so that you can go for IMF loan again

Tamza
May 16, 2019 08:37am

Eliminate holiday travel overseas. Control Sharif and Zardari ‘medical travel’. Repatriate illegal foreign accounts.

krish
May 16, 2019 08:39am

Dollar to touch around 220 in the next 12 months. This will be done in stagger of 20-25 rupees every 3-4 months.

Reality
May 16, 2019 08:43am

No shortage of foreign exchange!!! That's really very entertaining. Or is it IMF injection of 6bn talking? Of 160bn outflow in 23 years how much were spent on imports, esp oil? This is just an empty talk to shore up confidence in PKR. PMLN did a better job of controlling the forex rate.

Mateen
May 16, 2019 08:46am

Another body? Just bodies, no final outcome.

Ahmed
May 16, 2019 08:49am

No currency dealer is selling dollars at government control price.

Owais Mangal
May 16, 2019 08:51am

That's local business man talking. I hope there is more high level interaction of local business man and PM.

Shah H. Khan, Peshawar
May 16, 2019 08:54am

Dar can bring it down.

Lahore Vivek
May 16, 2019 08:54am

One hand accepting IMF mandate on rupee devaluation and another hand showing gimmicks to commoners !!

Vishal Gupta
May 16, 2019 08:56am

Untill ur relation with india will not improve ur economy will not improve

Meesaq Zaidi
May 16, 2019 08:57am

IT is good that technocrats will monitor rupees rate and take care upward/downwards value.

Buddhist
May 16, 2019 09:02am

These methods may help the economy on short run but they are very bad method as they are not generating any money but just trying to collect the money to increase temporary reserves, why would a businessman want to deal in PKR when he knows it is even more unstable against dollar. This will hit hard on exports and will incur huge loses on local export industries if PKR devaluations will not stop. IMF bailout is going to affect everyone and everyone will need to cough up some money in some forms of taxes.

Sunnyboy
May 16, 2019 09:03am

Where are his economic advisors? IK can not control the value of PR.The value of money is determined by the demand for it, just like the value of goods and services. Value of the currency depends on demand, treasury notes and foreign exchange reserves. There is no appetite on the part of International banks to buy Pakistani Rupees because it has very little value. Let market forces determine the exchange rates. It is good opportunity to start producing industrial and consumer goods for export because it will attract customers because of lower competitive prices.

Colaking
May 16, 2019 09:12am

It means you are still trying to control the $. Now with emotional tools.
No PM can hold meetings every day. A wrong signal.
FE brokers can now blackmail the entire nation ????

Siddiqui
May 16, 2019 09:13am

What a joke. Spent all these years and ran the election campaign criticizing Ishaq Dar and PMLN for controlling the devaluation. And after destroying the economy with your own stupidity in last 10 months, now going back to doing what Dar was doing. Hence proved, Daronomics > Bajwanomics.

Vayuputra
May 16, 2019 09:17am

IMF is demanding rupee devaluation and he is preventing it.How will Pakistan get IMF bailout than? Contradictory stands.

abdul sheikh
May 16, 2019 09:18am

PM should form body to control rupee overvaluation.

Omar
May 16, 2019 09:19am

It feels like the govt. is like firefighters who are fighting a four alarm fire left by arsonists (PPP and PML(n)).

Asma
May 16, 2019 09:23am

Very poor ideas were presented in this meeting which will only be bad for the public

Torus Makto
May 16, 2019 09:26am

so the rest of ordinary pakistanis to pay the price for actions of the afghan transit from quetta and kp, wah re khan tera insaf

Hope786.
May 16, 2019 09:30am

What is this IK, good for himself, what can he do with his own vision? May be a committe should be formed to teach him governance of the country! What a waste it has bee, talk is just cheap...

Awalmir
May 16, 2019 09:36am

So this government decided to do what exactly Ishaq Dar was doing. At least he didn't damage the economy as much as this incompetent government did.

Javed
May 16, 2019 09:37am

Currency valuation is controlled by market forces, not government bodies. We have not understood this in 72 long years.

Awalmir
May 16, 2019 09:37am

So this government decided to do what exactly Ishaq Dar was doing. At least he didn't damage the economy as much as this incompetent government did.

Tamur
May 16, 2019 09:38am

Can artificial control of the dollar rate by government agencies help the country. We have seen the effect last 5 years and yet government wants to continue. The IMF may object and holdback. Curbing unnecessary import and restricting amount travelers can carry are good measures.

Tamur
May 16, 2019 09:39am

@Khurram , Can you trust this government they are know for retracting whatever they say.

Sameer
May 16, 2019 09:42am

This is not news. It will be news when Imran can force the corrupt bureaucracy and money traders to reverse dollar to Rs.138.

Vikas
May 16, 2019 09:42am

@Asma, yes these ideas will be bad for the public but Pakistanis have no choice. Times are bad and going to get worse and so the people will have to go through bad times. Take it as a sacrifice for indulging earlier in borrowed money.

Waseem
May 16, 2019 09:46am

These people have new clue.. The shortage of dollars in market is due to dollar mafia that is hoarding all the dollars... Pakistan has also lost 70% of labor force in middle east countries like Dubai and Saudia Arabia and foreign remittances has been in a steady decline. With declining exports, no investment in the country you can never get rid of the dollar shortage in the country.

Putting the burden on a normal Pakistani citizen / businessman to carry only 3,000 dollar with him when he leaves the country is just laughable. This is nickle and dimming will not help and be beneficial to any one in long run.

Vikas
May 16, 2019 09:57am

At least the Rupee is being controlled by cutting and suffocating demand and not throwing borrowed dollars into the system. Hope it works. Sacrifices are needed.

Fraz
May 16, 2019 10:06am

@Vishal Gupta, thank you. Maybe both sides should take steps instead of one sided >_>

Qamar
May 16, 2019 10:11am

Mr Khan it is a country not a cricket team. The selectors body should know that the decision of your selection is wrong

Awan
May 16, 2019 10:19am

@Omar, Could you stop blaming the previous governments for the stupidity of this government.?. The whole cabinet of Imran Khan is infact the former PPP cabinet. The current finance minister is from PPP. So stop blaming the previous governments when Imran Khan is infact selecting his cabinet from them.

N Abidi
May 16, 2019 10:19am

After 10 yrs of Darr's gimmick economic, from pmln school , of economic delusion, pak in real time dealing with real economics issues! Thus,after adult's in them room are seriously,PTI , taking steps to fix the big economic craters left by Darr's voodoo economics!

SkyHawk
May 16, 2019 10:27am

Very good steps taken by Pakistani government.

SkyHawk
May 16, 2019 10:30am

Recommend 0
Syed Raza
May 16, 2019 10:31am

Create a committee to extend export either to control $

Doctor DJ
May 16, 2019 10:33am

Good news is it will boost export. But what export??

Manu
May 16, 2019 10:36am

Or Controlled rupee devaluation ?

MUMTAZ
May 16, 2019 10:48am

come on khan sb!!! You are PM, not suppose to meet with money exchanger, where is your team,they are suppose to fix such issues , if they are not capable enough ,kicked them out.

Minhaj Khokhar Silicon Valley
May 16, 2019 11:01am

There must be some control on currency fluctuations if Pakistan wants to stabilize exports. No exporter can truly do business not knowing at what price his/her product should be presented to the market. IMF's open-exchange policies have been proven wrong by Malaysia under Dr. Mahathir in July 1997. Initially, he was vilified but later even well-known economist Joseph Stiglitz recognized his excellent move of fixing the currency. He wrote, " Malaysia also recognized that success required an active role for government. It eschewed ideology, following or rejecting outsiders' advice on a pragmatic basis. Most tellingly, during the financial crisis of 1997, it did not adopt IMF policies - and as a result had the shortest and shallowest downturn of any of the afflicted countries.This success was, of course, not only a matter of economics: had Malaysia followed the policies recommended by the IMF, it would have torn apart the social fabric created over the preceding four decades."

Random Indian
May 16, 2019 11:06am

@Ali from India, There is a difference - earlier dollars were available at the artificially pegged price; today they aren't.

ST
May 16, 2019 11:08am

@Hasan, my dear, honeymoon period is over.

Minhaj Khokhar Silicon Valley
May 16, 2019 11:09am

Pakistan could not say no to IMF. In fact, it almost begged IMF's help. Very low foreign reserves and continued deficits of trade, current accounts, and budget forced Pakistan to seek IMF's help. What is the way forward? Currency dealers are part of the problem. Pakistan cannot fix the rate like Malaysia did back in 1997. But it sure should MANAGE if it wants to give stability to exporters. Pakistan needs major economic reforms including how currency dealers operate. Areas of reforms starts with Energy Sector. A complete new paradigm of doing business should be adopted to get rid of overcapacity charges, circular debts, and plant inefficiencies. Otherwise, these currency management will be only cosmetic. By the year 2030, just the over capacity charges of IPPs alone are going to be Rs 1.3 trillion. Therefore, continuing as is really heading towards a deeper abyss. Manage currency but also shift the economy to new areas while controlling the older for a stable shift.

Eye Candy
May 16, 2019 11:12am

Useless Committees. We must understand that no foreign investor will invest in pakistan with so much strict control. Consistent policies only matter to win investors confidence. PTI must choose its priorities, which seems unlikely. Plus under IMF, SBP will be given free hand. and as SBP controls all this forex reserves, it is unlikely USD price can be controlled after the new promise of SBP autonomy. Interbank rate as of now is PKR 147.

Jam
May 16, 2019 11:15am

So if its done by PMLN its called controlled economy, but now PTI does so its a good step, irony.

SM
May 16, 2019 11:21am

Meanwhile PKR reached 148 to a Dollar....

Misa
May 16, 2019 11:25am

This action is going to spread panic and cause further devaluation. Sometimes we need to know how to act silently.

Dr Amir Khan
May 16, 2019 11:28am

A group of people to bring $ rate under control without exports? Have some shame.

Dr Amir Khan
May 16, 2019 11:31am

Mistake...after mistake....after mistake.....we have reached to a horrible problem.

Jamshed
May 16, 2019 11:44am

The business community of Pakistan are manupalative thieves who have hidden wealth outside Pakistan.

They should not be trusted.

Arisar
May 16, 2019 11:45am

Government has already put capital controls and its going to tighten them further. Capital controls are counter productive. Capital controls erode trust. Policy makers need to appreciate the value of confidence and trust in the economy.

Mujahid
May 16, 2019 11:46am

According to my knowledge when ever one rush to purchase dollars for money making and saving then it's must be happen any body from you just visit currency exchange market within few minutes you find the reason. In short prior permission from the State Bank of Pakistan must be apply for us doller exchange & international transactions.

Shib
May 16, 2019 11:51am

It is enough now...People are getting sick of just lip service...Don't see action on ground and its results...Do the State needs to beg the Money Exchangers to control the value of PKR..If this is the case the government should better pack up their bags...Though I was a stanche supporter of IK...but getting disappointed....if this is how the state of affairs are being run...

point of view
May 16, 2019 11:52am

IMF impacts is visible now.

Mehezaban
May 16, 2019 12:05pm

Sadly the situation is such that a Sick person is being treated by bunch of Surgeons who have no prior experience and the lead surgeon performing the surgery is a person who once never believed surgery would solve the problem.

Jai
May 16, 2019 12:08pm

1 dollar = 200 pkr is on the horizon.

Mehezaban
May 16, 2019 12:12pm

CPEC was supposed to deliver a lot of goods to our people , we continue to support and invest in CPEC heavily with no visible returns ?

Abdel Rahman
May 16, 2019 12:19pm

Shame. PM has no idea what to do and his new State Bank Governor cannot control the rise in dollar and devaluation of rupee? So he has to set up a special team? Why? If they cannot manage why don't they resign and get lost?

Haramullah
May 16, 2019 12:27pm

State Bank has no idea how to control the currency, so new body formed to direct the State Bank. What kind of monitory policy this State Bank will make, who are incapable of controlling currency.

At the same time, if economy doesn't have any substance or fundamentals, what this body is going to do, I have serious doubts.

Mustafa
May 16, 2019 12:33pm

Bosan needs to go his suggestions are irrelevant and damaging a case of looking to do something but no idea how and the implications

ExMohajirinUK
May 16, 2019 12:41pm

Too little and far too late.

ExMohajirinUK
May 16, 2019 12:46pm

Imran can do one of the following:

  1. Conduct a dharna against IMF and Americans for the high dollar price.

  2. Blame it on India, stating India is purchasing more dollars from Pakistan's economy, hence the higher price of Dollar.

  3. Blame everyone else, including banks for not selling enough Dollars, creating high demand for dollars, hence the higher price.

If this is Tabdeeli then I think as a nation, we have had enough Tabdeeli for a generation in a span of 10 months. Requesting the real powers to kindly have some concern for the poor Pakistanis and do the needful. Your selection has proved to be wrong.

navira
May 16, 2019 01:08pm

Imran khan economy team has failed completely

SHAHID SATTAR
May 16, 2019 01:09pm

Poor PM of the country. All he can do is to form a body to look into the matter of the continuous downfall of the Rupee against the Dollar which he has accomplished in no time. RIP Dear Rupee.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 16, 2019 01:19pm

Too little, too late. What goes up, never comes down in South Asia in general and the " Land of the Pure" in particular.

Zincalala
May 16, 2019 01:20pm

Have patience. Let CPEC be completed. It will be 150 USD to 1Pakistani rupee.

Irfan Malhi
May 16, 2019 01:22pm

When will we learn. 21 IMF tranches going down and down. No ruler has the guts to stand up and lead the nation.. IMF mafia will make sure the loan is back to the Western coffers thru their hitmans and local officials and businessman. Please stop this nonsense you are not helping the nation but punishing the nation

Taimur
May 16, 2019 01:57pm

@Tamur, Do not agree with you. Travellers are already restricted. It is required to control "hundi" and other illegal means which PTI encouraged during Dharna. There should be control on dollar rate which current government seems to be ignoring to benefit certain mafias

Edison
May 16, 2019 02:06pm

Why is devaluation a humiliating experience? This is economic illiteracy. Imran Khan is worse than even Narendra Modi who himself is an economic dunce.

A devalued rupee means Pakistani exports will be cheaper in dollar terms and hence will increase in volume, thereby removing the imbalance between imports and exports. It’s simple supply and demand and that is why the IMF asks for it.

Hassan
May 16, 2019 02:12pm

We have agreed to allow the market to determine the rate so what is the point of forming a committee to control the rate? It is time they stopped pretending. I thought IK was all about being honest with the public?

Fahim Khan
May 16, 2019 02:22pm

Confusion will bring more confusion. Shame on installers of this government.

Salman
May 16, 2019 02:37pm

That body already exists

It's called The State Bank of Pakistan.

Riaz
May 16, 2019 03:27pm

Stop going to IMF and the rupee won't devaluate. You don't need a committee to tell you that.

Awalmir
May 16, 2019 03:30pm

First I thought just selling the buffaloes and cars would be enough to solve the financial crisis. Only later did I know that IK had no plan.

Ishrat salim
May 16, 2019 03:43pm

The govt should also visit the foreign exchange rules of state bank, which allows people to officially remit money up to 5 million dollar, without any question asked. This issue is never discussed nor studied nor solved, for reasons unknown.

raju
May 16, 2019 04:35pm

sometimes rookies manage economy better than elite economists.

SK
May 16, 2019 04:54pm

Pakistan has the world''s 3rd largest economy next door.

