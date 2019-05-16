PM forms body to control rupee devaluation
ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: A day when the value of the US dollar against the rupee touched an all-time high, Prime Minister Imran Khan set up a committee to control devaluation of the local currency and capital flight from Pakistan.
The committee headed by Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh was formed on Wednesday during a meeting in which members of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) apprised the prime minister about various factors involved in capital flight and devaluation of the rupee against the dollar. The governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is a member of the committee.
The committee has been tasked to ascertain whether the provision of carrying $10,000 by anyone who travels abroad from Pakistan can be slashed down to $3,000 as proposed by the ECAP.
Talking to Dawn after the meeting, ECAP president Malik Bostan said he along with a delegation called on the prime minister and gave him proposals on how the government could control devaluation of the rupee.
He said the prime minister attentively heard their proposals and assured them that he would take action in the light of their recommendations.
Dollar rate comes down by Rs2 after currency dealers hold meeting with prime minister
Mr Bostan quoted the prime minister as saying that Pakistan had to face humiliation before the world when the value of its currency fell against the dollar.
Mr Bostan said he told the premier that there was no shortage of foreign exchange in Pakistan, but it required proper management. “We informed the prime minister that during the last 23 years $160 billion was sent abroad from Pakistan while total foreign debts of the country stood at $100bn.”
The ECAP president said most of capital flight cases were being reported from Peshawar and Quetta and held the unchecked Afghan transit trade responsible for the problem.
He said when transit trade with Afghanistan started, there was no commercial bank in the neighbouring country and therefore local exporters were allowed to bring currency from Afghanistan and later they had to deposit the money in the banks in Pakistan. “But even after opening of banks there, local exporters bring money from Afghanistan, but do not deposit it in banks in Pakistan. Instead, they send foreign exchange to Dubai and European countries,” he said.
By taking action in this regard, he said, $2bn could be injected into the local economy.
The delegation also suggested to the prime minister to reduce imports by banning import of those products which were produced in the country as well. “By doing this we can cut our import bill from $5bn to $10 billion annually,” Mr Bostan said.
The delegation said every Pakistani who travelled abroad was allowed to take $10,000 with him and this amount could be reduced to $3,000. “In this way we can save another $2bn every year,” Mr Bostan added.
Meanwhile, President of the Forex Dealers Association Shaikh Allauddin said a number of measures were suggested to reduce the outflow of dollars from the country.
The meeting was also attended the SBP governor, chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue and director general of the Federal Investigation Agency.
Just after the meeting, exchange companies issued new exchange rates and the dollar rate was slashed by Rs2 to sell at Rs144.
During the first session the dollar went up as high as Rs146.50 in the open market while the most of the exchange companies were not selling dollars — only buying. The dollar was short in the market and not available even at Rs146.50.
“Yes, Rs144 is a forced price of dollar,” said ECAP secretary general Zafar Paracha who did not attend the meeting. He said the dollar was not easily available while the exchange companies were not in a position to provide any big amount of dollars.
The inter-bank currency market remained unchanged at Rs141.50 but the bankers said it was controlled by the State Bank. The dollar rate may shoot up if the State Bank allows banks to freely trade the dollar without influencing the market.
The rate in the inter-bank is considered official exchange rate but the open market rate fluctuations and shortage of dollars sometimes compel the State Bank to change the exchange rate.
The SBP usually uses banking rates for devaluation of the rupee.
Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2019
Comments (98)
Good to know there is no shortage of foreign reserve.
Pakistan has been too laissez-faire in its economic policies. It's time to go a bit socialist and bring the country back on its rails. Most nations in distress have to follow austerity and financial discipline. Just loans will not help in stemming the downslide.
In 1958 (while a student at the University of Karachi) I got permission from the State Bank of Pakistan to purchase a book for $2.75 (two dollars and seventy five cents). One thing which must immediately stop is the accounts receivable payment in foreign countries by the exporters. This money in dollars must come to Pakistan. This can be easily done by only opening the letter of credit in dollars in Pakistan.
Now people should relax because a body is forned to control tyhe devaluation.
Artificially controlling the rupee isn't the solution and in fact is a dirty hack and Ishaq dar / PMNL are responsible for it, who wasted billions of loans in that fake trickery.
Pakistan needs to take tough decisions, if we didn't then we will never solve our problem. Take tough steps and reform every institute, that's the way forward.
Settle Kashmir issue, bring defense budget to manageable amounts, open cross border trade and have a prosperous future. I know it’s easier said than done but still it’s the key to salvation. Pakistan can export lot more to India than China because of common culture, food and language and don’t ignore the 200 million Muslims of India.
First agenda " how to blame everything on previous governments " .
Quite impractical suggestions from Malik Bostan probably a lip service or he is a better politician than anyone he was talking to in the meeting.
Everything is out of control.
Artificial Control of dollar price, the same that was done by Mr. Dar
Does SBP have excess dollar reserves in its coffers to sell? Otherwise it's better to let the market discover a fair exchange rate.
The only way IK can control devaluation is by improving the economy, to do that he has to increase exports reduce imports and attract FDI. Hope the members of the "body" do not take fact finding trips to Europe and the US.
Prosperity in cost to depriving citizens from travelling, spending, choice of purchase will only make future skills and knowledge worse. Forcing steps to curb imports to promote low quality manufactured goods will hamper industry more as they will never evolve to produce international quality goods. It's like PK is taking steps for closed economy rather than solution coming to increase exports.
It going to be 1 $ = 160$ end of year
The reality of the way economy works is slowly dawning on PM. Nothing can be easier than standing on top of a container and thinking all can be achieved in 90 days
No worries.. it’s naya Pakistan
Have faith in this government. Let them settle in. It's just been a year only.
Good action
Government must not interfere in the evaluation of dollar. Let it stable at the original price., after all ending subsidy and making market free from the government interference is the need of hour.
No one can prevent the apreciation of us dollar, the global economy is in disorder, it will build anxiety every where. So more dollar will purchase in forex market. So other currencies will lose its value.
Good . maintain rupee artificially at 144 and spend dollars to maintain artificial value so that you can go for IMF loan again
Eliminate holiday travel overseas. Control Sharif and Zardari ‘medical travel’. Repatriate illegal foreign accounts.
Dollar to touch around 220 in the next 12 months. This will be done in stagger of 20-25 rupees every 3-4 months.
No shortage of foreign exchange!!! That's really very entertaining. Or is it IMF injection of 6bn talking? Of 160bn outflow in 23 years how much were spent on imports, esp oil? This is just an empty talk to shore up confidence in PKR. PMLN did a better job of controlling the forex rate.
Another body? Just bodies, no final outcome.
No currency dealer is selling dollars at government control price.
That's local business man talking. I hope there is more high level interaction of local business man and PM.
Dar can bring it down.
One hand accepting IMF mandate on rupee devaluation and another hand showing gimmicks to commoners !!
Untill ur relation with india will not improve ur economy will not improve
IT is good that technocrats will monitor rupees rate and take care upward/downwards value.
These methods may help the economy on short run but they are very bad method as they are not generating any money but just trying to collect the money to increase temporary reserves, why would a businessman want to deal in PKR when he knows it is even more unstable against dollar. This will hit hard on exports and will incur huge loses on local export industries if PKR devaluations will not stop. IMF bailout is going to affect everyone and everyone will need to cough up some money in some forms of taxes.
Where are his economic advisors? IK can not control the value of PR.The value of money is determined by the demand for it, just like the value of goods and services. Value of the currency depends on demand, treasury notes and foreign exchange reserves. There is no appetite on the part of International banks to buy Pakistani Rupees because it has very little value. Let market forces determine the exchange rates. It is good opportunity to start producing industrial and consumer goods for export because it will attract customers because of lower competitive prices.
It means you are still trying to control the $. Now with emotional tools.
No PM can hold meetings every day. A wrong signal.
FE brokers can now blackmail the entire nation ????
What a joke. Spent all these years and ran the election campaign criticizing Ishaq Dar and PMLN for controlling the devaluation. And after destroying the economy with your own stupidity in last 10 months, now going back to doing what Dar was doing. Hence proved, Daronomics > Bajwanomics.
IMF is demanding rupee devaluation and he is preventing it.How will Pakistan get IMF bailout than? Contradictory stands.
PM should form body to control rupee overvaluation.
It feels like the govt. is like firefighters who are fighting a four alarm fire left by arsonists (PPP and PML(n)).
Very poor ideas were presented in this meeting which will only be bad for the public
so the rest of ordinary pakistanis to pay the price for actions of the afghan transit from quetta and kp, wah re khan tera insaf
What is this IK, good for himself, what can he do with his own vision? May be a committe should be formed to teach him governance of the country! What a waste it has bee, talk is just cheap...
So this government decided to do what exactly Ishaq Dar was doing. At least he didn't damage the economy as much as this incompetent government did.
Currency valuation is controlled by market forces, not government bodies. We have not understood this in 72 long years.
So this government decided to do what exactly Ishaq Dar was doing. At least he didn't damage the economy as much as this incompetent government did.
Can artificial control of the dollar rate by government agencies help the country. We have seen the effect last 5 years and yet government wants to continue. The IMF may object and holdback. Curbing unnecessary import and restricting amount travelers can carry are good measures.
@Khurram , Can you trust this government they are know for retracting whatever they say.
This is not news. It will be news when Imran can force the corrupt bureaucracy and money traders to reverse dollar to Rs.138.
@Asma, yes these ideas will be bad for the public but Pakistanis have no choice. Times are bad and going to get worse and so the people will have to go through bad times. Take it as a sacrifice for indulging earlier in borrowed money.
These people have new clue.. The shortage of dollars in market is due to dollar mafia that is hoarding all the dollars... Pakistan has also lost 70% of labor force in middle east countries like Dubai and Saudia Arabia and foreign remittances has been in a steady decline. With declining exports, no investment in the country you can never get rid of the dollar shortage in the country.
Putting the burden on a normal Pakistani citizen / businessman to carry only 3,000 dollar with him when he leaves the country is just laughable. This is nickle and dimming will not help and be beneficial to any one in long run.
At least the Rupee is being controlled by cutting and suffocating demand and not throwing borrowed dollars into the system. Hope it works. Sacrifices are needed.
@Vishal Gupta, thank you. Maybe both sides should take steps instead of one sided >_>
Mr Khan it is a country not a cricket team. The selectors body should know that the decision of your selection is wrong
@Omar, Could you stop blaming the previous governments for the stupidity of this government.?. The whole cabinet of Imran Khan is infact the former PPP cabinet. The current finance minister is from PPP. So stop blaming the previous governments when Imran Khan is infact selecting his cabinet from them.
After 10 yrs of Darr's gimmick economic, from pmln school , of economic delusion, pak in real time dealing with real economics issues! Thus,after adult's in them room are seriously,PTI , taking steps to fix the big economic craters left by Darr's voodoo economics!
Very good steps taken by Pakistani government.
@Awalmir, : Joke of the day
Create a committee to extend export either to control $
Good news is it will boost export. But what export??
Or Controlled rupee devaluation ?
come on khan sb!!! You are PM, not suppose to meet with money exchanger, where is your team,they are suppose to fix such issues , if they are not capable enough ,kicked them out.
There must be some control on currency fluctuations if Pakistan wants to stabilize exports. No exporter can truly do business not knowing at what price his/her product should be presented to the market. IMF's open-exchange policies have been proven wrong by Malaysia under Dr. Mahathir in July 1997. Initially, he was vilified but later even well-known economist Joseph Stiglitz recognized his excellent move of fixing the currency. He wrote, " Malaysia also recognized that success required an active role for government. It eschewed ideology, following or rejecting outsiders' advice on a pragmatic basis. Most tellingly, during the financial crisis of 1997, it did not adopt IMF policies - and as a result had the shortest and shallowest downturn of any of the afflicted countries.This success was, of course, not only a matter of economics: had Malaysia followed the policies recommended by the IMF, it would have torn apart the social fabric created over the preceding four decades."
@Ali from India, There is a difference - earlier dollars were available at the artificially pegged price; today they aren't.
@Hasan, my dear, honeymoon period is over.
Pakistan could not say no to IMF. In fact, it almost begged IMF's help. Very low foreign reserves and continued deficits of trade, current accounts, and budget forced Pakistan to seek IMF's help. What is the way forward? Currency dealers are part of the problem. Pakistan cannot fix the rate like Malaysia did back in 1997. But it sure should MANAGE if it wants to give stability to exporters. Pakistan needs major economic reforms including how currency dealers operate. Areas of reforms starts with Energy Sector. A complete new paradigm of doing business should be adopted to get rid of overcapacity charges, circular debts, and plant inefficiencies. Otherwise, these currency management will be only cosmetic. By the year 2030, just the over capacity charges of IPPs alone are going to be Rs 1.3 trillion. Therefore, continuing as is really heading towards a deeper abyss. Manage currency but also shift the economy to new areas while controlling the older for a stable shift.
Useless Committees. We must understand that no foreign investor will invest in pakistan with so much strict control. Consistent policies only matter to win investors confidence. PTI must choose its priorities, which seems unlikely. Plus under IMF, SBP will be given free hand. and as SBP controls all this forex reserves, it is unlikely USD price can be controlled after the new promise of SBP autonomy. Interbank rate as of now is PKR 147.
So if its done by PMLN its called controlled economy, but now PTI does so its a good step, irony.
Meanwhile PKR reached 148 to a Dollar....
This action is going to spread panic and cause further devaluation. Sometimes we need to know how to act silently.
A group of people to bring $ rate under control without exports? Have some shame.
Mistake...after mistake....after mistake.....we have reached to a horrible problem.
The business community of Pakistan are manupalative thieves who have hidden wealth outside Pakistan.
They should not be trusted.
Government has already put capital controls and its going to tighten them further. Capital controls are counter productive. Capital controls erode trust. Policy makers need to appreciate the value of confidence and trust in the economy.
According to my knowledge when ever one rush to purchase dollars for money making and saving then it's must be happen any body from you just visit currency exchange market within few minutes you find the reason. In short prior permission from the State Bank of Pakistan must be apply for us doller exchange & international transactions.
It is enough now...People are getting sick of just lip service...Don't see action on ground and its results...Do the State needs to beg the Money Exchangers to control the value of PKR..If this is the case the government should better pack up their bags...Though I was a stanche supporter of IK...but getting disappointed....if this is how the state of affairs are being run...
IMF impacts is visible now.
Sadly the situation is such that a Sick person is being treated by bunch of Surgeons who have no prior experience and the lead surgeon performing the surgery is a person who once never believed surgery would solve the problem.
1 dollar = 200 pkr is on the horizon.
CPEC was supposed to deliver a lot of goods to our people , we continue to support and invest in CPEC heavily with no visible returns ?
Shame. PM has no idea what to do and his new State Bank Governor cannot control the rise in dollar and devaluation of rupee? So he has to set up a special team? Why? If they cannot manage why don't they resign and get lost?
State Bank has no idea how to control the currency, so new body formed to direct the State Bank. What kind of monitory policy this State Bank will make, who are incapable of controlling currency.
At the same time, if economy doesn't have any substance or fundamentals, what this body is going to do, I have serious doubts.
Bosan needs to go his suggestions are irrelevant and damaging a case of looking to do something but no idea how and the implications
Too little and far too late.
Imran can do one of the following:
Conduct a dharna against IMF and Americans for the high dollar price.
Blame it on India, stating India is purchasing more dollars from Pakistan's economy, hence the higher price of Dollar.
Blame everyone else, including banks for not selling enough Dollars, creating high demand for dollars, hence the higher price.
If this is Tabdeeli then I think as a nation, we have had enough Tabdeeli for a generation in a span of 10 months. Requesting the real powers to kindly have some concern for the poor Pakistanis and do the needful. Your selection has proved to be wrong.
Imran khan economy team has failed completely
Poor PM of the country. All he can do is to form a body to look into the matter of the continuous downfall of the Rupee against the Dollar which he has accomplished in no time. RIP Dear Rupee.
Too little, too late. What goes up, never comes down in South Asia in general and the " Land of the Pure" in particular.
Have patience. Let CPEC be completed. It will be 150 USD to 1Pakistani rupee.
When will we learn. 21 IMF tranches going down and down. No ruler has the guts to stand up and lead the nation.. IMF mafia will make sure the loan is back to the Western coffers thru their hitmans and local officials and businessman. Please stop this nonsense you are not helping the nation but punishing the nation
@Tamur, Do not agree with you. Travellers are already restricted. It is required to control "hundi" and other illegal means which PTI encouraged during Dharna. There should be control on dollar rate which current government seems to be ignoring to benefit certain mafias
Why is devaluation a humiliating experience? This is economic illiteracy. Imran Khan is worse than even Narendra Modi who himself is an economic dunce.
A devalued rupee means Pakistani exports will be cheaper in dollar terms and hence will increase in volume, thereby removing the imbalance between imports and exports. It’s simple supply and demand and that is why the IMF asks for it.
We have agreed to allow the market to determine the rate so what is the point of forming a committee to control the rate? It is time they stopped pretending. I thought IK was all about being honest with the public?
Confusion will bring more confusion. Shame on installers of this government.
That body already exists
It's called The State Bank of Pakistan.
Stop going to IMF and the rupee won't devaluate. You don't need a committee to tell you that.
First I thought just selling the buffaloes and cars would be enough to solve the financial crisis. Only later did I know that IK had no plan.
The govt should also visit the foreign exchange rules of state bank, which allows people to officially remit money up to 5 million dollar, without any question asked. This issue is never discussed nor studied nor solved, for reasons unknown.
sometimes rookies manage economy better than elite economists.
Pakistan has the world''s 3rd largest economy next door.