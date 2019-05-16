PPP to launch street protest against govt after Eid: Zardari
ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said on Wednesday that his party would launch a street protest against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government after Eid.
Talking briefly to journalists after obtaining pre-arrest bail from the Islamabad High Court in the fake bank accounts case, Mr Zardari said the government was afraid of his party’s protest and that was why they had fabricated cases against him.
On Tuesday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted to the IHC a report stating that the bureau was proceeding against Mr Zardari in 36 different cases and out of which his role had been established in at least eight cases so far. The anti-graft watchdog submitted the 11-page report in response to a petition filed by the former president seeking details of the cases relating to fake bank accounts being pursued by NAB against him.
Asked why NAB was conducting dozens of inquiries against him, Mr Zardari sarcastically said because he owned so much money.
Interestingly, after perusing the NAB report, even the IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani observed that there were too many cases and “never ending”.
NAB has so far filed five interim references in an accountability court in the fake accounts case, besides issuing call-up notices to Mr Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and close aides in 36 inquiries.
Lead defence counsel Farooq H. Naek pointed out “overlapping” of the facts in different inquiries. He informed the IHC bench that there were fewer issues against which NAB had initiated about three dozen inquiries and investigations. He suggested to the court to be specific in the matter since the suspects flooded the IHC with bail pleas due to variety of inquiries related to the fake bank accounts.
NAB in its report also provided a list of fake accounts cases pending before the IHC. A majority of the cases are those in which the accused, including Mr Zardari, Ms Talpur, Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed, sought bail from the court.
Since the registration of the fake bank accounts case with the Federal Investigation Agency in June last year, 11 petitions have been filed — eight by Mr Zardari, Ms Talpur and others seeking pre-arrest bail, one by Khawaja Nimar Majeed seeking information about cases and two by Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza seeking post-arrest bail.
In a reference relating to illegal allotment of amenity plots, three accused filed bail pleas. In the Pink Residency reference, four accused are seeking pre-arrest bail. In another reference relating to illegal award of contract by the Special Initiative Department, Sindh, five accused are seeking bail.
As per the NAB report, there are 12 different petitions in which Mr Zardari, Ms Talpur, former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah and others are seeking bail from the IHC.
On the suggestion of Advocate Naek, the IHC clubbed together the petitions related to Park Lane properties, luxury vehicles, illegal award of contracts and receiving kickbacks from private companies and adjourned the hearing till May 29.
The same IHC bench also heard pre-arrest bail petitions of accused Ijaz Khan Jakhrani, Ali Kamal Majeed and others and granted them interim bail till next month.
Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2019
You can cry as much as nawaz sheriff's family..but the law will take its place.. no one is above the law
Running scared. Poor people for the price of a free meal will go out in the streets at the calling of these criminals to riot.
The judges don't want to hear all the cases, so they lumped up the bail and sent the accused home? Why not lump up all the cases and send Zardari to jail FOREVER.
Living in fool Paradise.The fate for people like you is now to return the looted money and no further politics.Pakistan is marching forward.
The best court to get away.
This corrupt, dishonest and money launderer Zardari wants to start campaign against government because he is being investigated for having assets beyond income! Nawaz must also be joining him.
Zardari needs to bring the country's looted money back from his Swiss accounts first before launching any street protest to save his skin. Pakistan so desperately needs the foreign exchange to control the Rupee devaluation & these crook politicians have stashed billions of dollars of stolen money in foreign banks, need to bring all that back pronto.
PPP can only launch one thing, corruption. It has become corruption launching pad! I am sure all their stunts would be embarrassment like return of NS.
These are empty threats to pressurize government to have relief from fake accounts and safeguarding assets made through black activities and fake accounts. Asif Zardari knows his days are numbered and his political career and dynasty is in deep waters. He is playing his final cards as a loser - AAZ is fully exposed and his threats will backfire and ruin Balawal's political career as well. This is why AAZ is shedding crocodile's tears.
I hope NAB keeps focus and brings a solid case in the court.
Zardari wants to save his «10%».
Why after Eid? Start it now so that you can celebrate Eid out on the streets or if lucky behind bars.
Hopefully, by Eid, the issue of HIV cases in various parts of Sindh would have been resolved.
Really people have fed up with this price hike in all commodities of daily use even medicine.
what a joke
lets see you do it.
Sure .. government will entertain PPP Zardari group.. anyway when are you giving back the looted billions of dollars to Pakistan?
Street protest for HIV infected people of Sind rehabilitation
Asif Zardari is running like a chicken without a head, scared, he does not know what to do. No one is above the law, soon he will be in jail soon unless he makes any deal to give all the looted money back to the government, protesting against the government might delay his sentence, instead, PPP should be protesting against the corruption and ALL corrupt politicians.
Zardari never want to left any opportunity to defame PPP.
So after 30 years of corruption and mismanagement they want to protest, why? Because they no longer control and take advantage of government funds.
Zardari and street protest, is he serious? He lives in a fort like house ,travels in a motorcade surrounded by an army of privates security guards, he will not last a few hours on the street with commoners.
As PPP has no co-operative sense,the govt. should control the movement of it.
These looters can not do anything but take out protests.
These are the beneficial owners of So called democratic system.
Guess what guys, Ms. Faryal Talpur wants 1 Lac on any transaction that occurs in the civic center on buying and selling of properties, according to a worker there. Authorities need to shut down Civic Center, grab all the workers there, hang them upside down and give them solid "chhitrol" until they all speak out how they collect money for Zardaris.