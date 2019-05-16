Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law among two JuD men detained

LAHORE: The Punjab government has detained Naib Emir of the banned Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) organisation, Abdul Rehman Makki, along with another senior leader Mohammad Shahbaz after the police believed their activities posed a threat to peace and tranquillity in the country.

The action was taken after the JuD senior leaders in their speeches criticised the government’s action against outfits to comply with the requirement of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

An official privy to the information told Dawn that the detention order of Makki and Shahbaz were issued by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

The police detained them for 90 days and sent them to the Camp Jail, he said.

The official said Makki is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed and he was detained from Lahore along with his senior fellow.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2019