Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law among two JuD men detained
LAHORE: The Punjab government has detained Naib Emir of the banned Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) organisation, Abdul Rehman Makki, along with another senior leader Mohammad Shahbaz after the police believed their activities posed a threat to peace and tranquillity in the country.
The action was taken after the JuD senior leaders in their speeches criticised the government’s action against outfits to comply with the requirement of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
An official privy to the information told Dawn that the detention order of Makki and Shahbaz were issued by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.
The police detained them for 90 days and sent them to the Camp Jail, he said.
The official said Makki is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed and he was detained from Lahore along with his senior fellow.
Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2019
Comments (28)
When will the narrative of terrorists are being held in jail because of external pressure change ?
Pak should tighten its security, following detention of these people
Action against terrorism is the only way to improve Indo Pak relations
Pakistan institutions and government will look more and more weak in the eyes of international community.
So basically there is no intent. Just the bare minimum to satisfy and meet the conditions of FATF are being done. Point is will these be enough?
I think they got some actionable evidence.
Not enough. Hafiz Saeed and masood azhar who are recognised as global terrorists must be arrested and punished. But instead they are roaming around freely. This is a sad image portrayed to the world.
@Samit, external pressure my foot. Check again Pakistan is following law.
They are above the law except when they try to use the laws to their own advantage. They should all be tried for treason.
Its just change of address for this folks. They get same VIP treatment and continue doing evil deeds
@Samit, after India stops funding terror and sending terrorists to Pakistan.
@fairplay, let the world tell this.
Even laymen do not see sincerity in such actions, now think of FATF experts' view.
@fairplay, nobody believe you not even your iron brother China
So now actionable evidence has appeared.
@fairplay, do you have irrefutable proof of India's involvement. Show it.