Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law among two JuD men detained

Asif ChaudhryUpdated May 16, 2019

Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed (L) and his brother-in-law, JuD Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki (R). ─ AP/PTI file photo
Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed (L) and his brother-in-law, JuD Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki (R). ─ AP/PTI file photo

LAHORE: The Punjab government has detained Naib Emir of the banned Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) organisation, Abdul Rehman Makki, along with another senior leader Mohammad Shahbaz after the police believed their activities posed a threat to peace and tranquillity in the country.

The action was taken after the JuD senior leaders in their speeches criticised the government’s action against outfits to comply with the requirement of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

An official privy to the information told Dawn that the detention order of Makki and Shahbaz were issued by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

The police detained them for 90 days and sent them to the Camp Jail, he said.

The official said Makki is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed and he was detained from Lahore along with his senior fellow.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2019

Chirag Patel
May 16, 2019 09:04am

Hand them over to India

King
May 16, 2019 09:20am

It's just eyewash

Samit
May 16, 2019 09:22am

When will the narrative of terrorists are being held in jail because of external pressure change ?

thinking
May 16, 2019 09:24am

Pak should tighten its security, following detention of these people

Chirag
May 16, 2019 09:27am

Action against terrorism is the only way to improve Indo Pak relations

Sunny
May 16, 2019 09:32am

Staged drama to get saved from FATF blacklisting

GK
May 16, 2019 09:43am

Pakistan institutions and government will look more and more weak in the eyes of international community.

Vikas
May 16, 2019 09:44am

So basically there is no intent. Just the bare minimum to satisfy and meet the conditions of FATF are being done. Point is will these be enough?

Sha b
May 16, 2019 09:53am

I think they got some actionable evidence.

RAJA CHILL
May 16, 2019 09:56am

Till FATF clears the Pakistan name from the list.

Jaleel
May 16, 2019 10:00am

Not enough. Hafiz Saeed and masood azhar who are recognised as global terrorists must be arrested and punished. But instead they are roaming around freely. This is a sad image portrayed to the world.

PAKISTANI
May 16, 2019 10:18am

They are innocent

Adeel
May 16, 2019 10:24am

@Samit, external pressure my foot. Check again Pakistan is following law.

Manu USA
May 16, 2019 10:27am

Everyone knows it is temporary.

Viny
May 16, 2019 10:34am

Another Drama

Newborn
May 16, 2019 10:38am

Eyewash for FATF.

Nejat Askari III
May 16, 2019 10:44am

They are above the law except when they try to use the laws to their own advantage. They should all be tried for treason.

Sufi
May 16, 2019 11:00am

Just have a look at their faces!

MG
May 16, 2019 11:02am

Its just change of address for this folks. They get same VIP treatment and continue doing evil deeds

Indian
May 16, 2019 11:05am

Even Pakistanis know it is a eyewash

fairplay
May 16, 2019 11:28am

@Samit, after India stops funding terror and sending terrorists to Pakistan.

point of view
May 16, 2019 11:57am

Merely drama and eyewash to avoid black listing in the FATF.

Abdullah
May 16, 2019 12:04pm

@fairplay, let the world tell this.

mady
May 16, 2019 12:09pm

Even laymen do not see sincerity in such actions, now think of FATF experts' view.

King
May 16, 2019 12:24pm

@fairplay, nobody believe you not even your iron brother China

Zak2
May 16, 2019 01:13pm

So now actionable evidence has appeared.

Slimebay
May 16, 2019 01:41pm

Just a eyewash, nothing else.

Tamur
May 16, 2019 04:57pm

@fairplay, do you have irrefutable proof of India's involvement. Show it.

