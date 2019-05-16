DAWN.COM

Man sent to Adiala jail on blasphemy charge

Munawer AzeemUpdated May 16, 2019

Complainant alleges 50-year-old retired Army Medical Corps official posts derogatory comments on his posts. ─ AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: A retired army official was arrested and sent to Adiala jail on a charge of blasphemy, it emerged on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old suspect, a Golra resident who retired from Army Medical Corps, was sent to the jail on 14-day judicial remand.

According to the complaint lodged with the Golra police station, the suspect having a Facebook account allegedly posts derogatory comments in response to the posts in praise of holy personalities. The complainant, Yasir Qasmi, stated that he had an account on Facebook. “Whenever I share something in praise of the holy personalities, including Khulfae Rashideen, Ummul Momineen, Ahle Bait and companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the man starts replying with derogatory comments.”

The Golra police registered an FIR under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298-A (use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of holy personages) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Sub-inspector Umar Hayat, who is investigating the case, told Dawn that the police arrested the suspect and produced him in a court of law that remanded him to jail for two weeks.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2019

The story earlier mentioned incorrect sections ─ 398-A and 395-A ─ of the Pakistan Penal Code. It has been updated to reflect that the FIR was registered under Section 298-A and Section 295-A.

Comments (28)

Newborn
May 16, 2019 10:40am

Meanwhile the rest of the planet is preparing to setup colonies on Mars.

Recommend 0
Sheikh Sa'adi
May 16, 2019 10:50am

One more.

Recommend 0
Al Abdullah
May 16, 2019 11:03am

He should be punished

Recommend 0
Al Abdullah
May 16, 2019 11:05am

Yes this is in accordance

Recommend 0
Abhi
May 16, 2019 11:25am

Completely unnecessary

Recommend 0
Abhi
May 16, 2019 11:26am

@Abdullah Please stop this

Recommend 0
Nrip Shoree
May 16, 2019 11:31am

Economic reforms can wait. This is more important.

Recommend 0
kp
May 16, 2019 11:48am

A dangerous tool in the hand of Mullahs

Recommend 0
nasir
May 16, 2019 12:11pm

Looks bad for international community. This law needs to be abolished.

Recommend 0
junaid
May 16, 2019 12:15pm

without evidence?

Recommend 0
Hamed Quraishi
May 16, 2019 12:16pm

Just clarify the incident and punish the person. If not then the accusor. Otherwise false accusation will not stop!

Recommend 0
Umair
May 16, 2019 12:24pm

If that person was repeatedly saying derogatory remark of posts by complainant why did be not block or unfriend the complainant. This appear to be another case of law being used to settle personal score

Recommend 0
secular
May 16, 2019 12:34pm

@Al Abdullah,
for what?

Recommend 0
Biju .J
May 16, 2019 12:40pm

What a shame

Recommend 0
sabeeh ahmad
May 16, 2019 01:06pm

what if , its facebook is being misused by someone else??? A very much possibility.

Recommend 0
Kumar
May 16, 2019 01:10pm

As expected!!!!

Recommend 0
Shah Jee
May 16, 2019 01:15pm

That's very good. There are thousands more who insult religious personalities on social media and they should be put behind bars for life too. Respect the Law

Recommend 0
Rational Approach
May 16, 2019 01:22pm

Must be an exemplary punishment if the crime is proved, otherwise same punishment for accuser.

Recommend 0
rich
May 16, 2019 01:29pm

there u go again

great way to take personal revenge

would love to see if the complaint is as pious as he pretends to be?

Recommend 0
Ayub
May 16, 2019 02:05pm

First he should be examined by psychologist.

Recommend 0
Rajendra
May 16, 2019 02:18pm

Naya Pakistan? ....Really?

Recommend 0
RUMI
May 16, 2019 02:29pm

I am so scared of writing my opinion even in this forum.

Recommend 0
Fahad
May 16, 2019 03:26pm

@junaid,
The evidence will be the facebook posts. Good decision to file a complaint.

Recommend 0
Fahad
May 16, 2019 03:26pm

Everyone must respect others believes and not make fun of them.

Recommend 0
Reality Bites
May 16, 2019 04:01pm

Here we go again.

Recommend 0
Reality Bites
May 16, 2019 04:01pm

Bring in the accuser first.

Recommend 0
Reality Bites
May 16, 2019 04:04pm

Our country needs education badly.

Recommend 0
Abbas shah
May 16, 2019 04:09pm

Forgiveness is a virtue!!

Recommend 0

