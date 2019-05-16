Man sent to Adiala jail on blasphemy charge
ISLAMABAD: A retired army official was arrested and sent to Adiala jail on a charge of blasphemy, it emerged on Wednesday.
The 50-year-old suspect, a Golra resident who retired from Army Medical Corps, was sent to the jail on 14-day judicial remand.
According to the complaint lodged with the Golra police station, the suspect having a Facebook account allegedly posts derogatory comments in response to the posts in praise of holy personalities. The complainant, Yasir Qasmi, stated that he had an account on Facebook. “Whenever I share something in praise of the holy personalities, including Khulfae Rashideen, Ummul Momineen, Ahle Bait and companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the man starts replying with derogatory comments.”
The Golra police registered an FIR under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298-A (use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of holy personages) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Sub-inspector Umar Hayat, who is investigating the case, told Dawn that the police arrested the suspect and produced him in a court of law that remanded him to jail for two weeks.
Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2019
The story earlier mentioned incorrect sections ─ 398-A and 395-A ─ of the Pakistan Penal Code. It has been updated to reflect that the FIR was registered under Section 298-A and Section 295-A.
Comments (28)
Meanwhile the rest of the planet is preparing to setup colonies on Mars.
One more.
He should be punished
Yes this is in accordance
Completely unnecessary
@Abdullah Please stop this
Economic reforms can wait. This is more important.
A dangerous tool in the hand of Mullahs
Looks bad for international community. This law needs to be abolished.
without evidence?
Just clarify the incident and punish the person. If not then the accusor. Otherwise false accusation will not stop!
If that person was repeatedly saying derogatory remark of posts by complainant why did be not block or unfriend the complainant. This appear to be another case of law being used to settle personal score
@Al Abdullah,
for what?
What a shame
what if , its facebook is being misused by someone else??? A very much possibility.
As expected!!!!
That's very good. There are thousands more who insult religious personalities on social media and they should be put behind bars for life too. Respect the Law
Must be an exemplary punishment if the crime is proved, otherwise same punishment for accuser.
there u go again
great way to take personal revenge
would love to see if the complaint is as pious as he pretends to be?
First he should be examined by psychologist.
Naya Pakistan? ....Really?
I am so scared of writing my opinion even in this forum.
@junaid,
The evidence will be the facebook posts. Good decision to file a complaint.
Everyone must respect others believes and not make fun of them.
Here we go again.
Bring in the accuser first.
Our country needs education badly.
Forgiveness is a virtue!!