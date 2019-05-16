DAWN.COM

Pakistan extends partial airspace ban till 30th

Zulqernain TahirUpdated May 16, 2019

Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal speaks to the media at the Foreign Office in Islamabad/ ─ AFP
LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday extended its airspace ban for flights to India till May 30 as there has been no progress at the bilateral level in this respect. Foreign flights using Indian airspace are also not allowed to cross over Pakistan.

Pakistan had on Feb 26 fully closed its airspace following the violation of its international boundary and airspace by Indian fighter jets. In March, it partially opened its airspace but kept it banned for the Indian flights.

“Pakistan on Wednesday reviewed lifting of its airspace ban for Indian flights and decided to extend it till May 30,” an official of the Civil Aviation Authority told Dawn. The CAA, after the decision, issued NOTAM (notice to pilots) informing them about the flight/route guidelines (till May 30). “The government will again review the matter on May 30,” the official said.

Indian airlines paying heavy price

India had also banned its airspace for flights to Pakistan. “It has been more than two-and-a-half-months but there is no progress in lifting of the ban either by Pakistan or India. It is surprising that no backchannel diplomacy is used to show flexibility on this matter that is causing huge losses to both Indian and Pakistani flag carriers as well as foreign airlines,” an official said. He said banning airspace should be an international issue instead of a bilateral one.

Pakistan, however, blames India for not showing “flexibility” in this and other matters. “We do not want to walk on this confrontational path. We have asked India to talk to us on all issues including terrorism and Jammu Kashmir as we want their peaceful resolution,” Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal told Dawn. He said India was rather showing aggression by closing the intra-Kashmir trade.

About bilateral lifting of the ban, Dr Faisal said: “We want de-escalation. If de-escalation takes place we would not like to have a ban [on our airspace for India] for a single day but for the purpose it [India] will have to talk to us. India should show rational behaviour and must understand that issues will not be resolved through confrontation.”

Replying to another question about use of back channel diplomacy, Dr Faisal said: “To my knowledge there is no backchannel diplomacy working [between the two countries] at the moment. In the past the backchannel diplomacy was used but it had a disconnect with the front channel thus failed to achieve desired results. So unless both back and front channels go side by side breakthrough in any matter is not possible.”

The PIA operations for Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and New Delhi have been suspended since Feb 26, causing it a loss of millions of rupees per day. Before airspace ban by India, PIA operated four flights to Kuala Lumpur, two to Bangkok and two to New Delhi in a week. Similarly, the foreign airlines who were operating on these routes had to suspend their operations. Pakistani passengers now have to reach these destinations — Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok — by taking connecting flights from the Gulf.

The Indian aviation industry is facing much more losses than Pakistan. Besides Indian national and private airlines, a number of foreign airlines have to take longer routes to reach other destinations because of the ban on Pakistani airspace.

Airlines from central and west Asia now take much longer routes. For example, Delhi-Astana flight now takes three extra hours while Delhi to Moscow flight takes more than two additional hours.

Similarly, Delhi to Kabul and Delhi to Tehran flight duration has doubled. Thousands of passengers are facing longer flights and paying higher airfares.

According to Indian daily Economic Times, Air India which has suffered a loss of Rs 300 crore (Indian rupee) by the end of last month has approached the Indian aviation ministry for compensation.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2019

Pak India Ties
Newspaper

Comments (60)

1000 characters
Sriniwas
May 16, 2019 08:02am

Indian airlines can afford to pay the heavy price. But is Pakistan losing revenues?

Recommend 0
NKG
May 16, 2019 08:05am

Modi is coming back to power. India will not budge an inch. It is all over between India & PAK.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
May 16, 2019 08:09am

India to Tehran and India to Kabul flights be kept ban, they are nothing but flights to terrorist camps for Indian insurgents to Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Nasir
May 16, 2019 08:19am

Let it banned for good.

Recommend 0
ZAP
May 16, 2019 08:21am

Wrong info.India has not banned it's airspace.It was closed only on oneday for few hrs.Check flightradar for live flight movement over India

Recommend 0
Pervez
May 16, 2019 08:33am

If Modi becomes the PM on 23rd May the airspace ban will be lifted. On the other hand if Rahul becomes the PM then the ban will not be lifted. This is the way IK wants to test Rahul by handing him a crisis.

Recommend 0
Logic
May 16, 2019 08:44am

Both countries and world are used to this confrontation. Nothing new for anyone

Recommend 0
Thinking
May 16, 2019 08:48am

Thousands of passengers are facing longer flights and paying higher airfares When they are paying higher tarrifs how are airlines facing losses? Pak FO is so much concerned about Indian airlines loses. Just like his boss, Faisal also dies not think before speaking. Looks like quereshi himself appointed Faisal

Recommend 0
Harish V Kulkarni
May 16, 2019 08:51am

Today it's the world of business, you make money from what you have. Waiting for indian election results to open pakistan air space is shear waste of resource.

Recommend 0
Zak
May 16, 2019 08:55am

Airspace ban for Indian flights will stay until India vacates occupied kashmir.

Recommend 0
Raj
May 16, 2019 08:56am

Linking lifting of ban on airspace to India talking to Kashmir is a very very poor diplomacy. It is very childish to think that india will talk to pakistan if pakistan bans its airspace to and from India. Is this how diplomacy is conducted?

Recommend 0
Concerned
May 16, 2019 09:02am

We are not interested in talks or anything. The loss for airlines is negligible

Recommend 0
Nasir
May 16, 2019 09:17am

@NKG, I guess you just forget what happened few weeks back!

Recommend 0
Vayuputra
May 16, 2019 09:19am

India has enough money to sustain losses but can Pakistan afford these losses when Economy is in dire straits.

Recommend 0
David Smith
May 16, 2019 09:19am

@Sriniwas, that’s why jet air is so flourishing

Recommend 0
Kabir
May 16, 2019 09:24am

India has not issued any NOTAM regarding airspace closure in recent past. Airspace was closed for 1-2 days in late February and opened after that, for everyone including Pakistan.

Can foreign office point to the specific notam he is taking about that closes airplanes from Pakistan to India?

Since Indian airlines are losing more than Pakistan so this is simply a ploy to hurt India economically. The cross loc trade was stopped in response to closure of Pakistani airspace, not the other way round.

If the situation continue, we will see blanket ban of Indian visas for all Pakistanis (including medical visas), because in any case no Indian travels to Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
May 16, 2019 09:24am

Ban India for good.....

Recommend 0
Superb
May 16, 2019 09:24am

It has been more than 2 month , but ......

Recommend 0
Haramullah
May 16, 2019 09:28am

Please extend it till 30th May 2020.

Recommend 0
Hwh
May 16, 2019 09:33am

Few days ago we saw a report that Pakistan is "bleeding" Indian flights. Then it is not clear why this sudden change in heart. I think the situation is other way around. In the present financial situation Pakistan can't afford to lose a single dollar.

Recommend 0
Masood
May 16, 2019 09:34am

@Sriniwas, Indian airlines can't afford, these are in deep trouble, we don't have high stakes!

Recommend 0
Masood
May 16, 2019 09:35am

Make it permanent.

Recommend 0
AM
May 16, 2019 09:43am

Just lift the ban. Both the countries. It is getting like two schoolboys fighting over a pencilbox. World is loughing at us.

Recommend 0
Dvs
May 16, 2019 09:45am

@Kabir, looks ur version true otherwise how a Virginia based airplane could enter from Pakistan if airspace not opened.

Recommend 0
Naxalite
May 16, 2019 09:49am

Bravo!

Recommend 0
Naxalite
May 16, 2019 09:50am

Make it a permanent ban!

Recommend 0
Naxalite
May 16, 2019 09:50am

Ban in every election season!

Recommend 0
Art KP
May 16, 2019 09:52am

Only Indian airlines should be banned from entering Pakistan airspace.

Recommend 0
R.Fernandes
May 16, 2019 09:54am

This is not even a news in India

Recommend 0
mohsin
May 16, 2019 10:00am

an extension of flight time by 2 hours on certain routes does not make or break the bank for any airlines its just more.of a unnessary headache. Anyways if india or afghanistan has not asked to restore airspace then.we should.just let it syay blocked indefinatley.

Recommend 0
Ranjan Maheshwari
May 16, 2019 10:01am

India can afford to lose a few dollars as it would be paid by the travellers. But, can Pakistan afford the loss of 500K $ every day on the Air Space Closure?

Recommend 0
Pak first
May 16, 2019 10:09am

@Sriniwas, it surprised yo know while more than half billion people living in $1 a day in India.

Recommend 0
Amir Shah
May 16, 2019 10:12am

@Sriniwas, then how come Indian airlines approaching Indian ministry asking for compensation. India is the biggest loser out of this uncalled war.

Recommend 0
Takshshila Apt
May 16, 2019 10:16am

Don’t bother. Open air space if it suits you.

Recommend 0
Syed Raza
May 16, 2019 10:19am

Pakistan airlines is not generating profit either open the path to India or not. so keep block its good.

Recommend 0
Bobby Khan
May 16, 2019 10:21am

Why partial ban? Ban airspace completely and forever. It makes no difference for India.

Recommend 0
ZZQ
May 16, 2019 10:22am

Keep it up. No need to show flexibility as India needs to learn that confrontation is not the only way to live with a neighbour and all for petty politics

Recommend 0
AG
May 16, 2019 10:29am

@David Smith, that’s why jet air is so flourishing"

Jet Airways collapsed due to financial mismanagement.... Not due to closure of Pak airspace !

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
May 16, 2019 10:35am

Please ban it permanently. It will be good for both.

Recommend 0
R
May 16, 2019 10:40am

@Zak, come on. By the way, who are you to say this.

Recommend 0
Mann
May 16, 2019 10:41am

No compromise. We have the money to bear the losses.

Recommend 0
MAkram
May 16, 2019 10:42am

Ban forever.

Recommend 0
Sach Hai
May 16, 2019 10:56am

@David Smith, "that’s why jet air is so flourishing" - JET was a D-Company supported enterprise. Their days are over.

Recommend 0
Rajat
May 16, 2019 11:06am

@David Smith, Jet airways is private airline, subject to market competition. Other private Indian airlines are eating into jet airways market and making profit. Jet airways has been in news for financial mismanagement for a year, no relation with Feb incident. If your point had any merit then it would have uniformly affected all indian airlines, not just one. SpiceJet, Vistara, Indigo, Go Air are running in profit. While Air india was always in loss since 90s and jet airways dipped last year. India pays billions worth aid to different countries. 300 crore rupee loss is peanuts to trillion dollar economy growing at 7.8%.

Recommend 0
raj kumar
May 16, 2019 11:15am

@Haramullah, "Please extend it till 30th May 2020" Why not 3020.

Recommend 0
Amit
May 16, 2019 11:18am

@Zak, really funny man

Recommend 0
Amit
May 16, 2019 11:19am

Dollar touched 148rs pkr. Still Pakistan haven't learnt from mistake.

Recommend 0
raj kumar
May 16, 2019 11:22am

@AM, "Just lift the ban. Both the countries. It is getting like two schoolboys fighting over a pencilbox. World is loughing at us" let whoever wants to laugh at India,but when it is Pakistan no compromise.The best way forward is we will go our own way and Pakistan goes its own way.

Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 16, 2019 11:23am

@Zak, keep it ban till lifetime.

Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 16, 2019 11:25am

@David Smith, where is ur pia and airblue of shahid khaqan abbasi?

Recommend 0
kp
May 16, 2019 11:43am

As an economy & massive state of India, Its like a dust particle on elephant, buts its us, the passengers who are suffering from this stupid tensions between two brotherly countries. Traveled 1 time Abu dhabi, 2 times to Doha and recently Dubai. It wasted more then 1 hour in each flight.

Recommend 0
Aqib Mirza
May 16, 2019 11:44am

India should show maturity and must understand that issues are resolved through dialogue rather than confrontation.

Recommend 0
Miral
May 16, 2019 11:55am

@Amir Shah, No Indian airline approached Indian ministry for compensation.

Recommend 0
ExMohajirinUK
May 16, 2019 12:52pm

Good hang on tight.

Recommend 0
Ujla sitara
May 16, 2019 01:04pm

@Zak, ok. We will vaccate it tomorrow. Please come and collect keys.

Recommend 0
Kavish
May 16, 2019 01:04pm

@Nasir, what? Surprise me.

Recommend 0
Marcus
May 16, 2019 02:00pm

@NKG, what’s modi going to do that he hasn’t done already? Pakistan has very little to lose but India have a lot more to lose. Pakistan isn’t a country that can be threatened it takes its threats very very seriously.

Recommend 0
Legend
May 16, 2019 02:22pm

Keep it shut for as long as possible!

Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 16, 2019 02:48pm

@Aqib Mirza , let Indian airlines suffer, please keep on the ban till lifetime.

Recommend 0
Manas
May 16, 2019 05:27pm

good !! so by 30th Jun 1 $ = 187 PRK mark it !!

Recommend 0

