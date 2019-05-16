DAWN.COM

61 Pakistanis deported by United States and Greece arrive in Islamabad

Mohammad AsgharUpdated May 16, 2019

American authorities had recently launched a crackdown on the foreigners who stayed in the United States even after the expiry of their visas. ─ AP/File
RAWALPINDI: As many as 52 Pakistani immigrants — majority of whom were “overstaying” — deported by the US authorities arrived at Islamabad International Airport by a special flight amid tight security on Wednesday.

According to immigration sources, 53 Pakistanis were scheduled to be deported, but 52 arrived as one was not feeling well and dropped at the US airport.

US security officials were guarding the Pakistani deportees. Soon after landing at the airport, they asked the Pakistani authorities to take custody of the deportees who had been arrested by the US police in connection with petty crimes.

A senior official of the Federal Investigation Agency told Dawn that the deportees were allowed to go after verification of their travel documents. The official parried a question about the fate of those involved in petty crimes and deported by the United States.

Meanwhile, nine Pakistani illegal immigrants deported by the Greece authorities were taken into custody after their arrival at Islamabad International Airport by a separate flight and shifted to FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell. The FIA official said the deportees were kept at the cell’s jail for further legal proceeding as they had gone to Europe through land route and were later caught by the Greek authorities. He said that since the nine deportees belonged to Gujrat district, they would be shifted to FIA Gujranwala for further legal proceeding.

The American authorities had recently launched a crackdown on the foreigners who stayed in the United States even after the expiry of their visas. The 52 Pakistanis were among those who overstayed in the US.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2019

Jawaid Kamal
May 16, 2019 08:58am

Feel really bad for the deportees,simply bad luck

Recommend 0
Gaurav
May 16, 2019 09:05am

Didn't US put visa restrictions on Pakistan a few days ago? Looks like the stick worked.

Recommend 0
brr
May 16, 2019 09:53am

Too many people overstay their visa, especially people from pakistan and even some from India. The US needs to make sure they are deported, and make it possible for others to come legally.

Recommend 0
Hafeez, Canada
May 16, 2019 10:32am

Now Visa restrictions should be removed. As Pakistan is taking back deportees after verifications.

Recommend 0
Faraz
May 16, 2019 10:37am

A grand day for FIA to extort money from them to secure their release.

Recommend 0
Faran
May 16, 2019 10:49am

My countrymen came back To build Naya Pakistan!

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
May 16, 2019 10:51am

People of Gujrat and Gujranwala should try legal immigration methods to reach EU countries.

Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
May 16, 2019 10:59am

These deportees should face serious jail time for bringing a bad name to our country. Shame on them.

Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
May 16, 2019 11:00am

@Gaurav, wishful thinking for you indians. There is no such restrictions. Indians should , on the other hand, stop the abuse of H1B work visa in the US.

Recommend 0
Lakhkar khan
May 16, 2019 11:01am

@Gaurav, The US visa restrictions on Pakistanis was a false report which was denied by the State department. I am an American citizen, I Know that the United States current government has no more love for Indians than Pakistanis. H1B visas for Indians is not being Renewed and thousands are being sent back to India. As far as Visitors overstaying their visas are being deported cross the board, regardless their national origins.

Recommend 0
facts matter
May 16, 2019 11:03am

Welcome them, and provide them plum government posts. We have enough committees and bodies being set up. This is key talent.

Recommend 0
NewBorn
May 16, 2019 11:05am

UK and the US have the toughest restrictions right now. Almost all overstayers are caught and deported. Their intelligence has ramped up operations since 2010 onwards.

Recommend 0
Simple Logic
May 16, 2019 11:21am

@Gaurav, No, there is no visa restriction. Only three Interior Ministry officials were denied visas over this issue as they insisted on proper verification of deportee credentials prior to arrival in Pakistan, which is a perfectly legitimate demand.

Recommend 0
Neha
May 16, 2019 11:24am

Trump is serious about illegal immigrants and won't spare anyone.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 16, 2019 11:35am

THere are more illegal Indians in USA than Pakistanis. There is a bigger stick coming for them soon. Indian uses South America for their illegal migration and activities.

Recommend 0
Rajat
May 16, 2019 12:07pm

@Lakhkar khan, Wishful thinking. But fact correction - H1b1 visa is still on for Indians. :)

Recommend 0
Zubair
May 16, 2019 12:16pm

@Jawaid Kamal, Bad Luck? These people are criminals. What's bad luck got to do breaking the law?

Recommend 0
Kkl
May 16, 2019 12:50pm

@ Lakhan khan, still many indian going on H1B visa till last week.

Recommend 0
Sabir, Punjab Pakistan
May 16, 2019 01:15pm

@Gaurav, funny, there are thousands of illegal Indians in every country of this world and US and UK are most hit by illegal Indians.

Recommend 0
Babu
May 16, 2019 01:24pm

Why should people overstay ? Law needs to be respected & enforced.

Recommend 0
Jeetesh Dash
May 16, 2019 01:27pm

@Faran, The best Comment so far . Let's work for our own country rather than make someone else real the benefits of OUR hard work !

Recommend 0
Ali F
May 16, 2019 01:33pm

@Gaurav,
I guess the H1B stick has made you so numb that you want to gratify via others while unable to realize the lenght of it.

Recommend 0
Umesh
May 16, 2019 01:43pm

@Anonymouseee, They abuse, they will pay.

Recommend 0
Nic NY
May 16, 2019 02:21pm

What about some many Indians who continue to live in US after expiration of their H1/H2 visas?

Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 16, 2019 02:33pm

@Ali F, please update ur knowledge reg H1B visa rules.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 16, 2019 02:43pm

Welcome back home. East or West, home is the best.

Recommend 0
ajab singh
May 16, 2019 03:31pm

@Lakhkar khan, Dear i here in US and This yr 11k H1B Visa alloted to Indians and 23 to pakistani

Recommend 0
Monsieur
May 16, 2019 03:36pm

@Jawaid Kamal, no free lunch anywhere, follow the rule of the land and illegal immigration is not a right ...

Recommend 0
Fair_Point
May 16, 2019 03:46pm

As the Pakistani economy is improving fast under the leadership of "KAPTAN", people should not overstay in the USA and should return to Pakistan for better prospects.

Recommend 0
Gaur
May 16, 2019 04:36pm

@Fair_Point, 'Pakistani economy is improving fast', perhaps in a parallel universe !

Recommend 0
MAGAMAN
May 16, 2019 04:44pm

There will be shortages in convenient store employees.

Recommend 0
Veer Singh
May 16, 2019 04:44pm

@Lakhkar khan - About 20 years ago, the number of Indians & Pakistanis in the US was about the same. Today there are about 4 million Indians and just 370,000 Pakistanis. So the proportion of Indians to Pakistanis in US has gone from 1:1 to 10:1. Its quite clear from the above stats, people from which country the US wants & from which country it doesn't want.

Recommend 0
Veer Singh
May 16, 2019 04:49pm

@Anonymouseee - The number of Indians who contribute to the US economy is much higher than those who abuse H1B system. Indians in US have the highest average income as well as education among all ethnic groups. I'm American and believe that whoever abuses the system should be penalized regardless of race or nationality.

Recommend 0
Dr Amir Khan
May 16, 2019 05:29pm

Welcome back. Thousands are going to be deported in this year.

Recommend 0
R,H.SULTAN
May 16, 2019 05:32pm

Why the US security officials were ''accompnying'' them to hand over to FIA. Is it reciprocal ie if a US citizen is caught on similar charges , will the FIA etcwill also accommpny him/her to hand over US officials?

Recommend 0
Faran
May 16, 2019 06:13pm

We need you dear Pakistanis.

Recommend 0
Anon
May 16, 2019 06:16pm

@Lakhkar khan, Canada has stepped-in and welcomed the Indian Techies with open arms on special and priority basis.

Recommend 0
Anon
May 16, 2019 06:19pm

@Zubair, You won't understand!

Recommend 0
Anas Iqbal
May 16, 2019 06:42pm

@Jawaid Kamal, Well law is the law, these people should have never broken the law in the first place.

Recommend 0
Global Peace
May 16, 2019 07:02pm

Only 52 , Actually there will be 52000 overstaying in US

Recommend 0
Prateik
May 16, 2019 07:03pm

This never happened under NS and AZ regimes.

Recommend 0
Global Peace
May 16, 2019 07:04pm

@Anonymouseee, yes Indian use H1B visa , but Pakistani have no visa at all.

Recommend 0
Noniya
May 16, 2019 07:18pm

Welcome back to Naya Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Moin
May 16, 2019 07:21pm

Pakistan should also start deporting Americans overstaying here in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Patriotic Pakistani
May 16, 2019 07:30pm

61 much vaunted Pakistanis deported by United States and Greece arrive in Islamabad

Recommend 0

