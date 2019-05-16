61 Pakistanis deported by United States and Greece arrive in Islamabad
RAWALPINDI: As many as 52 Pakistani immigrants — majority of whom were “overstaying” — deported by the US authorities arrived at Islamabad International Airport by a special flight amid tight security on Wednesday.
According to immigration sources, 53 Pakistanis were scheduled to be deported, but 52 arrived as one was not feeling well and dropped at the US airport.
US security officials were guarding the Pakistani deportees. Soon after landing at the airport, they asked the Pakistani authorities to take custody of the deportees who had been arrested by the US police in connection with petty crimes.
A senior official of the Federal Investigation Agency told Dawn that the deportees were allowed to go after verification of their travel documents. The official parried a question about the fate of those involved in petty crimes and deported by the United States.
Meanwhile, nine Pakistani illegal immigrants deported by the Greece authorities were taken into custody after their arrival at Islamabad International Airport by a separate flight and shifted to FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell. The FIA official said the deportees were kept at the cell’s jail for further legal proceeding as they had gone to Europe through land route and were later caught by the Greek authorities. He said that since the nine deportees belonged to Gujrat district, they would be shifted to FIA Gujranwala for further legal proceeding.
The American authorities had recently launched a crackdown on the foreigners who stayed in the United States even after the expiry of their visas. The 52 Pakistanis were among those who overstayed in the US.
Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2019
Comments (45)
Feel really bad for the deportees,simply bad luck
Didn't US put visa restrictions on Pakistan a few days ago? Looks like the stick worked.
Too many people overstay their visa, especially people from pakistan and even some from India. The US needs to make sure they are deported, and make it possible for others to come legally.
Now Visa restrictions should be removed. As Pakistan is taking back deportees after verifications.
A grand day for FIA to extort money from them to secure their release.
My countrymen came back To build Naya Pakistan!
People of Gujrat and Gujranwala should try legal immigration methods to reach EU countries.
These deportees should face serious jail time for bringing a bad name to our country. Shame on them.
@Gaurav, wishful thinking for you indians. There is no such restrictions. Indians should , on the other hand, stop the abuse of H1B work visa in the US.
@Gaurav, The US visa restrictions on Pakistanis was a false report which was denied by the State department. I am an American citizen, I Know that the United States current government has no more love for Indians than Pakistanis. H1B visas for Indians is not being Renewed and thousands are being sent back to India. As far as Visitors overstaying their visas are being deported cross the board, regardless their national origins.
Welcome them, and provide them plum government posts. We have enough committees and bodies being set up. This is key talent.
UK and the US have the toughest restrictions right now. Almost all overstayers are caught and deported. Their intelligence has ramped up operations since 2010 onwards.
@Gaurav, No, there is no visa restriction. Only three Interior Ministry officials were denied visas over this issue as they insisted on proper verification of deportee credentials prior to arrival in Pakistan, which is a perfectly legitimate demand.
Trump is serious about illegal immigrants and won't spare anyone.
THere are more illegal Indians in USA than Pakistanis. There is a bigger stick coming for them soon. Indian uses South America for their illegal migration and activities.
@Lakhkar khan, Wishful thinking. But fact correction - H1b1 visa is still on for Indians. :)
@Jawaid Kamal, Bad Luck? These people are criminals. What's bad luck got to do breaking the law?
@ Lakhan khan, still many indian going on H1B visa till last week.
@Gaurav, funny, there are thousands of illegal Indians in every country of this world and US and UK are most hit by illegal Indians.
Why should people overstay ? Law needs to be respected & enforced.
@Faran, The best Comment so far . Let's work for our own country rather than make someone else real the benefits of OUR hard work !
@Gaurav,
I guess the H1B stick has made you so numb that you want to gratify via others while unable to realize the lenght of it.
@Anonymouseee, They abuse, they will pay.
What about some many Indians who continue to live in US after expiration of their H1/H2 visas?
@Ali F, please update ur knowledge reg H1B visa rules.
Welcome back home. East or West, home is the best.
@Lakhkar khan, Dear i here in US and This yr 11k H1B Visa alloted to Indians and 23 to pakistani
@Jawaid Kamal, no free lunch anywhere, follow the rule of the land and illegal immigration is not a right ...
As the Pakistani economy is improving fast under the leadership of "KAPTAN", people should not overstay in the USA and should return to Pakistan for better prospects.
@Fair_Point, 'Pakistani economy is improving fast', perhaps in a parallel universe !
There will be shortages in convenient store employees.
@Lakhkar khan - About 20 years ago, the number of Indians & Pakistanis in the US was about the same. Today there are about 4 million Indians and just 370,000 Pakistanis. So the proportion of Indians to Pakistanis in US has gone from 1:1 to 10:1. Its quite clear from the above stats, people from which country the US wants & from which country it doesn't want.
@Anonymouseee - The number of Indians who contribute to the US economy is much higher than those who abuse H1B system. Indians in US have the highest average income as well as education among all ethnic groups. I'm American and believe that whoever abuses the system should be penalized regardless of race or nationality.
Welcome back. Thousands are going to be deported in this year.
Why the US security officials were ''accompnying'' them to hand over to FIA. Is it reciprocal ie if a US citizen is caught on similar charges , will the FIA etcwill also accommpny him/her to hand over US officials?
We need you dear Pakistanis.
@Lakhkar khan, Canada has stepped-in and welcomed the Indian Techies with open arms on special and priority basis.
@Zubair, You won't understand!
@Jawaid Kamal, Well law is the law, these people should have never broken the law in the first place.
Only 52 , Actually there will be 52000 overstaying in US
This never happened under NS and AZ regimes.
@Anonymouseee, yes Indian use H1B visa , but Pakistani have no visa at all.
Welcome back to Naya Pakistan.
Pakistan should also start deporting Americans overstaying here in Pakistan.
