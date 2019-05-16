DAWN.COM

20-year-old AJK student killed in 'unprovoked' firing by Indian troops across LoC

Tariq NaqashMay 16, 2019

Danna Baroh village, where the student was killed, is located in close proximity to the restive LoC in Samahni subdivision of Bhimber district. — AFP/File
A young student lost his life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday after Indian troops resorted to 'unprovoked' ceasefire violation from across the Line of Control (LoC), civil and military officials said.

Umar Subhani, a 20-year-old BSc student, was said to be making preparations for iftar in the courtyard of his house in Danna Baroh village when Indian troops targeted him with small arms fire, said Mubashar Mushtaq, a disaster management officer in Bhimber district.

Danna Baroh village is located in close proximity to the restive LoC in Samahni subdivision of Bhimber district.

"It was yet another incident of targeted firing, something Indian troops have been frequently resorting to from across the dividing line," Mushtaq said.

The victim was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Samahni, located some 18 kilometres away from Danna Baroh, where doctors after providing preliminary treatment advised his family to rush him to Lahore in view of his serious condition, Mushtaq told Dawn.

However, after hardly half-an-hour's drive towards Lahore, the victim succumbed to his wounds, he added.

A senior military officer also confirmed Subhani's death in unprovoked firing by Indian troops.

In a brief statement, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider condemned the latest ceasefire violation by Indian troops.

"India has turned Kashmir into a killing field. Sadly the international community is not realising the gravity of the situation the way it should," he said

Although the heavily militarised LoC has been witnessing frequent ceasefire violations for a long time now, tensions skyrocketed after an attack on an Indian army convoy in the Pulwama district of Indian-occupied Kashmir in February.

On May 5, a woman and a boy were killed and another woman was injured in heavy Indian shelling in Poonch and Kotli districts.

Wednesday's casualty has pushed the death toll from ceasefire violations by Indian troops in the current year to 17, including six females, while the number of injured civilians has gone up to 82, including 33 females.

Fastrack
May 16, 2019 01:09am

Indian army has perfected the art of killing the unarmed and uninvolved.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 16, 2019 01:11am

I wanted to say 'shame on India'. But realized that they have forgotten the word altogether. The collective Indian conscience is dead.

Recommend 0
Umair
May 16, 2019 01:14am

Thats all the shameless Indians can do. Must be responded.

Recommend 0
Osman Karim Khara
May 16, 2019 01:39am

These Indian soldiers are cowards.

Recommend 0
MAkram
May 16, 2019 01:39am

Shame on India. Murdering children country.

Recommend 0
A shah
May 16, 2019 01:41am

The shoe is now on the other foot

Recommend 0
Lone star
May 16, 2019 01:48am

Always unprovoked, you think the world buying your stories.

Recommend 0
Peace
May 16, 2019 02:35am

Peace should prevail and firing should be stopped from both the sides

Recommend 0
Simba
May 16, 2019 03:11am

'Unprovoked' yeah you are right.

Recommend 0
ajay
May 16, 2019 03:12am

I wonder Pakistan side is always civilians got killed.. amazing. who is fighting at LOC?

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 16, 2019 03:38am

"India has turned Kashmir into a killing field. Sadly the international community is not realising the gravity of the situation the way it should," ---- AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
May 16, 2019 03:42am

Did we not give 'befitting' reply and silence the Indain guns?

Recommend 0
surinder p s singh
May 16, 2019 04:08am

Should have taken him to nearby military hospital were army casualties go or air transported under medical care.Asking family to take him to Lahore was really murder.

Recommend 0
Umar
May 16, 2019 04:13am

Very shameful. Will the OIC condemn this or invite India as guest of honour?

Recommend 0
Logic
May 16, 2019 04:14am

Sad indeed

Recommend 0
Zak
May 16, 2019 04:37am

Having lost on the battlefield,indians now resort to killing unarmed kashmiri civilians.

Recommend 0
Nh
May 16, 2019 04:42am

We need a wall for protection.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria gonerhea Ahmad
May 16, 2019 04:59am

It is hard differentiate between a foe and friend during a conflict.

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
May 16, 2019 05:35am

What was he doing near border..?

Recommend 0
hasnaat
May 16, 2019 06:06am

RIP

Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 16, 2019 06:59am

All Pakistanis living at borders need to carry weapons to retaliate and killed Indian soldiers. That’s the only language these barbarians understand

Recommend 0
Dipak
May 16, 2019 07:12am

Captured terrorist are giving full details to security agencies and are being shared to world community .

Recommend 0
Pak first
May 16, 2019 07:31am

To Indian soldier who killed this young man: you have been very successful in eliminating an innocent human being. Your victim was a son, a fellow human being and a poor kid who yet to see the spring of his life. You will probably get kudos from your bosses but remember there is bigger boss who had seen your cruel act, he will not forgive you. How would you feel if your 20 year child was shot dead in cold blood.

Recommend 0
Pure ind
May 16, 2019 07:50am

Are only civilians staying at loc

Recommend 0
AK47
May 16, 2019 08:02am

Shows the country's values and norms. Shameful act but ofcourse for people who value lives.

Recommend 0
Raj, CA, USA
May 16, 2019 08:27am

Yeah, Unprovoked.

Recommend 0
Brig. Usman( Naushera da Sher)
May 16, 2019 01:25pm

RIP

Recommend 0

