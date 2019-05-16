SC asks CM to take prompt steps to avoid ‘massive collapse’ of Karachi
KARACHI: Expressing its serious concerns over the worsening conditions of civic infrastructure in Karachi, the Supreme Court has observed that it seemed that the provincial government and local civic agencies do not appear interested in working in the metropolis.
It ordered the Sindh Chief Minister to sit with the Karachi mayor and all civic agencies to resolve the issues with “absolute promptness” to save the city from massive collapse.
A two-judge bench comprising Justices Gulzar Ahmed and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel gave these directions in a detailed ordered released recently after it heard on Thursday a case regarding removal of illegal encroachments from parks, playgrounds and other amenity spaces in the city, at the SC’s Karachi registry.
‘Karachi looks like a big slum’
About Karachi, the bench noted in its order: “There are no trees, no greenery, no parks, no playgrounds, no roads, no hospitals, no universities, no schools, no colleges except those which were made by the government somewhere about 40 years ago.”
The chief minister is told to sit with Karachi mayor and other civic bodies for solution of city’s problems; KPT chairman told to cancel allotment of all port’s land
It further stated: “No water, no sewerage, no safe and secure and decent recreation and shopping areas. There is on all roads katcha or pukka dirt, filth, heaps of garbage, sewerage water, defaced walls, incomplete and unpainted ghostly haunted structures, ruined buildings in state of imminent collapse, stray dogs menace, no fumigation of the city to rid itself form dangerous life-threatening germs and mosquitoes. Graveyard spaces have become scarce.
“It is no more a city of lights which is being portrayed by the city administration nor is this the city of gardens. Karachi has no semblance of a city rather it looks like a big chunk of a slum.”
It stated that Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said he had no power to do any work for the city as all his powers had been taken over by the Sindh government and it was now running the city through its secretaries, including the home secretary.
The home secretary was doing the development work of the city although the rules of business did not provide for any such work being done by him, he informed the bench.
The bench said that it was strange that secretaries, who were supposed to look after the whole province to attend to their respective work, rather had been allowed to work for the development of Karachi. It noted that they were not informed by anyone that such activity of the provincial secretaries was legal and permissible by the law.
CS asked why local govt of Karachi made functionless
It directed the chief secretary to submit a proper report explaining as to why the local government of Karachi had been made functionless for that it was not prepared to take responsibility in respect of any of the development works in the city, as the mayor further stated that his financial powers had also been taken away and all income of the city was being received by the Sindh government.
The order said: “Whatever may be the status of various functionaries of Sindh government, local government or all other civic agencies, which are responsible for dealing with the affairs of the city of Karachi, the most sorry situation is that none of the agencies seem to be working or even interested in working and there is absolutely total collapse of the civic agencies in the city of Karachi and there seems to be no manner in sight where it can be seen that any work is being done to remedy this situation.”
It said: “The difficulty is that the employees sitting in these agencies have created their own personal interest and thus their very utility in these agencies have become questionable.”
The bench said constructions had been made all over without taking into consideration the very “viability, permissibility, suitability or legality” of such construction at the place where they had been raised.
“No city planner and developer or proper architect, engineer and environmental agencies is involved in such work and everything is going on through the hands of people, who are not at all qualified to undertake the same,” the order stated.
It noted that there were so many katchi abadis in the city and even the government quarters looked like slums. “Obviously such aspect of the matter has to be addressed by the Sindh government along with the mayor Karachi to ensure that all these places and their inhabitants are appropriately located in a decent manner as was done in other countries.
“We do not expect any sort of a miracle in undertaking all such activity but at least some modest basic steps should be undertaken to avoid massive collapse of the city,” the order said.
The bench said: “We do expect the Sindh CM [to] sit with all the agencies of the city of Karachi and also mayor Karachi to resolve these and other grave issues facing the city and such be done with absolute promptness for that the situation is worsening day by day.”
On a complaint by the Karachi commissioner that most of the footpaths in the city were occupied by police and Rangers by making constructions on them, the bench ordered: “Let the IG Police and DG Rangers appear before the court along with their respective reports on the next date of hearing ensuring that the footpaths of the roads were not used for any sort of construction.”
No footpath can be occupied by any entity, rules SC
The commissioner also raised the issue that the footpaths encroached upon around the Metropole Hotel, by the Village restaurant’s management and other occupants and said that in respect of such occupation of the footpaths some order had been passed by the Sindh High Court.
The court order stated: “With due deference to the orders that may have been passed by the SHC we may note that no footpath can be occupied by any entity including entities working for social purposes and all these occupations are to be removed.”
It further ordered that all occupations of the footpath and open land in front of the Aga Khan, Jinnah, Civil, Abbasi Shaheed, Services and SIUT hospitals should be cleared and the city should be made walkable and that pedestrian rights had to be protected.
The Supreme Court ordered the city government to ensure that proper bridges for pedestrians were constructed all over the city for safe crossing of roads, roads signs, including zebra crossings, road lines, road infrastructure and all other road requirements be met in accordance with law and standard of requirements.
It further ordered that the open spaces and service streets and roads occupied by the commercial organisations, shops and hotels shall be removed and restored for use.
The apex court directed the Sindh CM to implement this order and file a compliance report in court.
Retrieval of three amenity plots in DHA ordered
The bench also directed the administrator of the Defence Housing Authority to retrieve three amenity plots from encroachers and make them available for the general public.
It directed the DHA administrator to look into the open plots surrounded by broken boundary walls on the left side of the Kalapul.
The bench noted that another piece of land with boundary wall adjacent to the National Medical Centre was also being misused despite the fact that it had to remain open. But it seemed that some sort of parking place had been made on it and it seemed to be exploited.
The court order stated that a partial encroachment in front of Masjid-i-Tooba had been removed, but there was a big chunk of land surrounded by a boundary wall and it was still being used for parking and unlawful exploitation.
The order stated that this land needed to be cleared and applied for enjoyment of the general public and residents of the DHA.
The court directed the DHA administrator to submit a report regarding these aspects on the next date of hearing.
KPT chief told to cancel allotment/lease of port’s land
The apex court directed the chairman of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to immediately cancel whatever allotment, lease or transfer had taken place in respect of the land belonging to the port and revert back the land to the port.
The bench noted that the KPT chairman was directed to appear before the court during Thursday’s proceedings, but he was absent.
The apex court directed him to personally appear in court on the next date of hearing and submit a report mentioning that all the port lands were used for the port purpose only in accordance with the KPT Act and that no land whatsoever of the port was either sold/transferred, leased, allotted to any person or its employees.
The judges observed that the land on both sides of the Mai Kolachi Road was full of mangroves at one time with the passage of seawater. “Now, there is barren land and the passage of seawater has been blocked,” the bench deplored.
The court ordered the KPT chairman to also ensure that plantation of the mangroves was made on both sides of the Mai Kolachi Road and the flow of seawater was restored touching the Bath Island area.
Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2019
Dear Honorable Judges the situation is more bleak then he might had observed. Both CM and Local Body people are responsible and they are part of the problem. So rely on them make no sense and is waste of time and energy. You need a completely new setup which might be headed by some highly qualified urban planner to run a team. Otherwise nothing going to get any better for this city and its people.
Karachi-An Orphan City
PPP is good for nothing. These feudal lords have destroyed Pakistan in general & Sindh in particular beginning in ZAB era of socialist mindset. Unless we get rid of PPP, Sindh will never come out of doldrums.
About time. Karachi is that strange orphan which feeds all while staying hungry. I saw the pixar movie Cars long ago where the old city had great resemblance to Karachi as soon as it lost its title of 'capital'. Sadly enough, it still strives to take care of the economy at its best capacity. Poor infrastructure has an ill psychological affect on its bearers, developing major attitude issues. The basic and foremost priority of it's governance should be roads all over this city.
The federal government should impose governor rule in Sindh due to governments incompetency. Sindh has been known over centuries for its robbers and raiders and it is suffering from them. They have just changed the methods and process and legitimized the loot.
Nice.......at least someone is showing some intention to save Karachi. Also, order the Mayor and the CM to implement a proper system for the collection and disposal of Waste and the city must be washed every night so these dirty roads can be cleaned. Local government should also be pushed to implement the proper cleaning of the city just like the one we see in DHA areas.
Ironically, when both ruling parties (MQM and PPP) were in coalition for more than 8 years, nothing was done for the city then, either.
PPP at fault. They made sindh like very poor African countries. Only PPP rules sindh.
Sindh also needs Punjab like LB system...
True - Karachi looks like big slum
Make small administrative units, and good local governments, presidential system and get rid of Waderas and corrupt elements from our society, Give them fast punishment so that others can learn from them then our country will flourish otherwise sooner or later sink.
Superb. Hon Supreme Court has very caringly upraised most of the frightening concerns in Metropolitan city.
@Maulana Fazlul , agree
PPP ministers have money launder all Karachi funds, truth must be told! State of emergency is needed! National action plan is needed in Karachi that currupt elements are afraid of it. The greatest achievement , according to Bilwal ,is the great health care, thus alarming increased in HIV,and hepatitis
Where's the money?
solution to karachi is independent city government having funds from centre and province and corrupts to be publicly executed
@Ammar, solution to karachi is independent city government having funds from centre and province and corrupts to be publicly executed
My heart cries to see my city in ruins, it is so eminent that all PPP ever wanted from it was money, and all MQM ever wanted from it was power, with a complete disregard to its inhabitants.
Neither there is any money, nor anyone has time to work on cleaning the mess.
Selected corrupt to the core PPP Sindh government, PTI (R) and MQM (Bahadurabad/PIB) are only good at following instructions from the selection committee. Honourable SC should also ask them who is running water tanker mafia, cement mafia, parking mafia etc. in Urban Sindh and what are the LEAs doing about it.
The current bunch of rulers in sind needs to be get rid of immediately.
Massive respect for the Honorable Court.
I would request the Supreme Court Judges or their authorised officials to visit Business Recorder Road (Patel Para)connecting Lasbella with Guru Mander is all covered with illegal Richshaw repair shops on this important thoroughfare since Ayub Khan days.Rickshaws under repair are being parked on all corners of the road and routine traffic is greatly disturbed. Only single parking to be allowed and same at Golimar.
Thank U SC for forcing these corrupt ppp gov to work. No 1 shuld vote for ppp again. All their top leadership like Zardari n co will be goin behind bars for doin massive corruption..
Transport mafia, Drug mafia, Human trafficking Mafia, Land mafia, Water mafia, Medicine mafia, Vegetable mafia, Mobile mafia, Auto snatching mafia, Smugglers, Parking mafia and Encroachment mafia can play major role in revival of the city infrastructure if government simply legalize them and bring them into tax net.
When the political leaders of Sindh have houses/ businesses and residency visas of middle east countries, will they be interested in the development of proper infrastructure of sindh?
Unfortunately this country is ruled by thugs with no hope for future generations.
@Maulana Fazlul , No one was good to Karachi .... all the rulers exploited all the resources / land grabbing / encroachments and supported mafias of transport which includes water tankers, buses & etc.
Karachi needs a strong mayoral system because local government is the only level of government familiar with local issues. Major cities are never successfully run by state/provincial administrations. The Govt of Sindh is purposefully incompetent in its administration of Karachi - worried that a strong Karachi will attract migrants, and dilute the Sindhi majority. Yet at the same time, they are opposed to creation of a Karachi mayor or province because they want Karachi's revenues for themselves. Karachi will continue to suffer unless a mayoral system is imposed, or when the PPP is deposed.
With due respect, one would expect that the SC, now that it is seized with the issue, would follow it up to its logical end and ensure reversion of all due powers back to the KMC instead of leaving it at an expression of its ire. Even the LG ordinance of 2013 even if fully implemented is no panacea as it falls short of the metropolitan structure practised in other cities of karachi’s size and stature.
why not order the Chief Minister to implement each and every point made by the supreme court and Order him to appear in the next hearing with a view of holding him in contempt of court if he did not comply
Only a sensible and patriotic man can set this city right. It is a jungle of mess. The worst kind... when all civic agencies are supposed to be working. Reforming this city and Pakistan is meant for the intrinsically honest and hard-working person(s) and not for profit-hunters, land-grabbers and corrupt. The PPP-PMLN-MQM were a disaster that the NRO wanted and now we have to change the SYSTEM. For a starter, look at the condition of the Muslim world and the region. If we don't come right then let there be martial law (minus corrupt) in the real sense. Salams PS: Sorry but that is my opinion.
Make Karachi part of Federal
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, why don't you also mention your beloved leader Altaf Hussain, aka, Merchant of Death and Bhatta Khouri, beside rest of MQM and PPP that have ruined Karachi from top to bottom.
My humble request to the Supreme Court of Pakistan. All the corrupts who has pocketed , misused and mismanaged the funds towards the civic, roads and infrastructures developments of Karachi and destroyed this beautiful city should be brought to justice. They should be punished setting an example that in future no one dare to think of doing such corruptions. Not to forget those culprits who are involved in the encroachment. Do it now or never !
It is high time, that central govt intervene and installed Governor Rule in Sindh and dismiss this current Sindh corrupt govt. Otherwise Sindh which is already deserted will turn in to ghosts province and collapse structurally, financially and socially. Currently all projects in Sindh is run by the order of Hon. Supreme Court. Water scheme to city cleaning, Encroachment removal to Environmental program, High School Fee to Hospital services. What Sindh govt is doing? Nobody know.
@Syed, How long you beat MQM for the destruction of the city? This party is out of power for many years now and corrupt PPP has been ruling for decades. PPP is the cancer for the province specially for Urban Sindh and it must be eradicated by any means.
Water board need bribe to reconnect water connection which they cut while lying on new main pipe line for last 10 years I did not pay bribe so I did not get restore my pile line this is Karachi
Too little, too late since the civic infrastructure in the historic and great city of Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan has either on the verge of collapsing or in most parts of the city, it has already collapsed.
PPP = Poorly Planned Party
Out with the old and in with the new.
Have you all noticed that no-one accepts liability. No-one admits wrong doing. No-one takes responsibility for failure? We have no choice but to flush out the old brigade by pushing through the new generation of minds 25-45 years old who are a generation or two younger than the current failed band of brigadiers and the new mindset will help the system catch up to a new way of thinking. Without this abrupt and sudden change you have new chance. More importantly, the old brigade need to honourably discharge themselves through surrender. To simply admit defeat and put their hands up and step down and allow new fresh people to come through. Without this, you have no chance of success. It seems everyone thinks they are doing a good job towards complete and total failure and believing they are successful. Are these delusions, something to do with mental heath problems? Denial of reality? It would certainly seem that way.
Honorable judges please let the responsible bodies of the karachi city to work on what you have taken in notice these are the big issues facing by locals of karachi we are waiting for your orders would implemented soon
Cm Murad resign . You are useless.
SC asks CM to take prompt steps to avoid ‘ irreversible and massive collapse’ of Karachi
Its too late sir. Karachi is one of the most unlivable city in world. Kudos to all stakeholders.
Karachi can only come back to life and be neat and clean again once the PPP Govt is eliminated for good.
Wake up people of Sindh, and Karachi in particular, the party you voted for is home collecting their paychecks, instead of building the city, helping the people, cleaning the city
So NAB is unable to prove the fake accounts, the courts ought to freeze every Rupee in those accounts and use every Rupee to to fix Karachi’s situation.
Judiciary and media could work together to fix the problem. Media job to identify cause of the problem and judiciary job is to define and design mitigation strategy and also to execute. No mercy in this process — fire and hire and put criminals behind the bar. Karachi potential - sky is the limit. Prime location.
Karachi can never prosperous and develop until it is separated from Sindh.
If Karachi collapses, there will be a massive hole several hundred kilometers wide, that will promptly fill up whit mountains of trash that goes uncollected in the city. You can be certain of that before the city is ever rebuilt.
Sad, but the CM and his party does not see the poor condition of the city, which the lord over, from their cushy air-conditioned offices.
So the culprits are being told to sit together and find a solution to the problem that they took decades to create...... Wow.. !