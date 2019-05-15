DAWN.COM

Bilawal says can't appear for May 17 hearing, asks NAB to set another date

Imtiaz AliUpdated May 15, 2019

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari writes letter to NAB, says he cannot appear due to "prior commitments". — DawnNewsTV/File
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has requested the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to reschedule the hearing that is to be held on May 17, Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Wednesday.

In a video message, Wahab said that the PPP chairperson has written a letter to NAB, explaining that he will not be able to appear before the bureau on May 17 — as was earlier planned — due to some "prior commitments". Therefore, Bilawal urged the anti-corruption watchdog to set another date in the coming week.

"The notice sent by NAB to Bilawal was dated May 8, but he received it on May 13," Wahab claimed. "Since Mr Bilawal had prior commitments, he has intimated NAB that it will not be possible for him to appear on May 17."

Yesterday, Bilawal's spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar had insisted that the PPP chairperson would appear before NAB on May 17, and had rubbished rumours that he had not answered questions posed by the bureau.

Bilawal had last appeared before NAB on March 20, when he was grilled in three corruption cases: an alleged purchase and demarcation of a land in Islamabad by Park Lane Estates (Pvt) Limited — of which Bilawal was a minor shareholder — as well as a loan allegedly obtained by the firm.

NACParis
May 15, 2019 11:10pm

Which previous commitments??? It is just merely a show defiance.

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
May 15, 2019 11:27pm

Yeah the earlier answer was yes, but after briefing from lawyer it’s no. Their main theme is to delay, gain time, and hope for some miracle in their favor.

Recommend 0
Parvez
May 15, 2019 11:42pm

Can't NAB proceed anyway ? ..... this is obviously a delaying tactic and NAB should address it as such.

Recommend 0
A shah
May 15, 2019 11:45pm

I wonder if he will play the ill health and has to travel abroad for treatment card?

Recommend 0
syed shah
May 16, 2019 12:10am

I don't think these hearing are presented as choice. It's not a doctor's appointment that you can reschedule.

Recommend 0
Nh
May 16, 2019 12:37am

Bilawal is right. Be it NAB or any other govt dept. People as such can have prior appointments and it should be respected. but it should also be all across with no injustice with anyone from any party. One week will not make any difference.

Recommend 0
K. Aksay Gul
May 16, 2019 12:40am

No problem. He will eventually have to appear.

Recommend 0
Dawn
May 16, 2019 01:01am

Delaying tactics. NAB should proceed.

Recommend 0
Dr.Farhan
May 16, 2019 01:05am

I don't think it is a request.

Recommend 0
Naeem
May 16, 2019 01:05am

How long can Bilawal run from justice after looting billions

Recommend 0
MSAlvi (USA)
May 16, 2019 01:10am

@syed shah, I do not know the law, but NAB does not have an authority as court.

Recommend 0
zane
May 16, 2019 01:12am

Grab him by the ear and bring him to the office!

Recommend 0
Justice
May 16, 2019 01:15am

He has prior commitments like ensuring people in Sind have clean water, healthcare is fixed along with broken roads and the crime wave brought under control. The sort of things PPP have supposedly been working on for the last 30 years apparently.

Recommend 0
Liaquat
May 16, 2019 01:18am

@NACParis, NAB should show some teeth and don’t budge at all

Recommend 0
Danish
May 16, 2019 01:21am

For refusing to appear on fixed date. He should be charged and ban in NA

Recommend 0
Osman Karim Khara
May 16, 2019 01:39am

He may appear in handcuffs later on.

Recommend 0
A shah
May 16, 2019 01:45am

I’m sure he will play the ‘needs medical treatment card abroad’ soon

Recommend 0
moeazze
May 16, 2019 01:45am

More excuses?

Recommend 0
Ayub
May 16, 2019 01:51am

The NAB should prcocced against this man ex-parte.

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 16, 2019 01:58am

Mr. Bilawal Zardari,

How arrogant you are.

But it makes no difference.

Sooner or later you will come to behind the bars.

Your days are numbered.

Recommend 0
WASEEM MALIK
May 16, 2019 02:09am

Give him May 20 then or arrest warrants.

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
May 16, 2019 02:23am

@Bhaijan, NAB can call him for 18 or 19. I think, he has now fear of being arrested, like Durrani, who didn't answer twice and Bilawal also didn't answer twice, third time, face the wall.

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 16, 2019 02:28am

@Bhaijan, yes

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 16, 2019 02:28am

@syed shah, agree

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 16, 2019 02:30am

@NACParis, he gets sick when hears NAB, seeing his future. Let's make his dreams come true, free room and board in jail!

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 16, 2019 02:31am

@A shah, too early, Indian troll.

Recommend 0
Altaf (UK)
May 16, 2019 02:36am

These people are making a mockery of the whole process! If he is such a busy-body, then he needs to get his priorities sorted. You’d think saving one’s reputation by proving themselves to be innocent of the said allegations would be far higher priority than some lame excuse of ‘prior commitments’. I can only assume these ‘commitments’ are to go check on their banks accounts & properties in the UAE, France, UK, etc!

Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
May 16, 2019 02:43am

May be he is injured and need some bed rest...

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 16, 2019 02:47am

He thinks this is an invitation to a tea party!

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 16, 2019 02:48am

@NACParis, just drama and news.

Recommend 0
Bakhti
May 16, 2019 03:00am

Call him on 18th, 19th, doesn't matter if its Saturday or Sunday.

Recommend 0
Arshad
May 16, 2019 03:01am

Family of cheaters and liars. And these are their basic traits. Then they build their future upon these foundations without remorse or morals.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 16, 2019 03:16am

Your an elected official accountable to the people that elected you. A country that delays accountability of its elected officials only encourages more corruption.

Recommend 0
Zak
May 16, 2019 03:24am

The corrupt are busy looting and need another date . Arrogance got his grandfather, it will take him down as well. This boy is ending hiscateer before it even started.

Recommend 0
Ghazanfar Ali
May 16, 2019 03:26am

What an arrogance?

Recommend 0
zorro
May 16, 2019 03:30am

@Parvez, - these thugs know they are heading for big trouble, but why are the authorities being lenient with them. Surely the NAB are not a part of the PPP. Are they??

Recommend 0
Tari
May 16, 2019 03:48am

What an excuse. Did someone call him for excursion or accountability. What a fun saga going on.

Recommend 0
Muneer
May 16, 2019 04:12am

Mired in corruption since birth,Bilawal has no defense. This selected leader of PPP should be arrested for repeatedly refusing to appear before NAB.

Recommend 0
Nazir Alimohammad
May 16, 2019 04:19am

What prior commitment nawab saheb? Can a common citizen make an excuse like that and get away? Isn't this more important? Drag him to court if he does not show up!!!

Recommend 0
Reality Bites
May 16, 2019 04:56am

Too cool for answering questions. I think that invitation was not a request. NAB & Courts need to assert themselves, they need to make wannabe Dons an example and show them that they mean business.

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 16, 2019 04:58am

Mr. Bilawal Zardari,

Your days are numbered.

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 16, 2019 05:00am

Mr. Bilawal Zardari

You have been accused.

You are not exceptional and haven't dignity.

Recommend 0
Mak
May 16, 2019 05:01am

Never knew NAB is so flexible! Seems like inviting for dinner .

Recommend 0
Amir
May 16, 2019 05:01am

What good is he doing to be in news. Wasting everyone’s time

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
May 16, 2019 05:03am

If NAB agrees, it will become precedence. Bring him hancuffed if make excuses.

Recommend 0
Sameer
May 16, 2019 05:03am

If it were an ordinary man, NAB would barge in to his/her house and grab him/her using full authority that SC has given them. But Bilawal is no ordinary 'man'.

Recommend 0
Daskalos
May 16, 2019 05:09am

Still don't understand why Bilawal is being called by NAB? His father might be corrupt and made lots of illegal money but the young lad has only just entered politics. Let him be. Arrest and jail his father .

Recommend 0
Ahmed
May 16, 2019 05:20am

Arrest him.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
May 16, 2019 05:53am

Government agencies investigating against any pharaohs of the land of the pure or any of their off springs or brothers or sisters or any other relatives should first seek permission from them requesting them on which date and time they will feel it convenient to bless them with their presence and answer some questions which are required to be presented for filling in the files against them. They must also apologies for causing any inconveniences to the pharaohs.

Recommend 0
Waqar Khan
May 16, 2019 06:24am

Previous Commitment; Health visits out of country or locally should all be stopped and every citizen should be treated equally.

Recommend 0
anwarsher
May 16, 2019 06:39am

What else Bilal does other than eating?

Recommend 0
Sayed
May 16, 2019 06:49am

Who is Bilawal? What prior commitments? All nonsense. Criminals should not be the choosers of date. Supreme Court of Pakistan should look into delaying tactics and allow rescheduling for genuine reason like death in family or serious sickness not like sneezing one time. People of Pakistan want answer from Supreme Court about corrupt people and realization of looted wealth.

Recommend 0
Tamza
May 16, 2019 06:55am

Send a military helicopter to transport him; and also send a bill for the ride

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 16, 2019 07:28am

@Naeem ,

Mr. Naeem,

Sooner or later Mr. Bilawal Zardari will be standing before the court.

Recommend 0
Rohail Z
May 16, 2019 07:28am

NAB should stop serving as a political tool of the 'masters' of this country.

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 16, 2019 07:31am

@zane,

Mr. zane,

Congratulations on your comment.

In near future Mr. Bilawal Zardari will forget script-reading.

He thinks he is above the law with his wadera and feudal mentality.

Recommend 0
Sajjad Sarwar
May 16, 2019 07:34am

This is ridiculous. Can he even reschedule this?

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 16, 2019 07:36am

This guy is playing hardball with NAB. Not good.

Recommend 0
Jamshed
May 16, 2019 08:35am

Dear Bilawal, Go and stay in your father's I'll gotten nest in the UAE.

Recommend 0
gj
May 16, 2019 09:34am

like father like son. family of corrupt con men.

Recommend 0
Kamran
May 16, 2019 10:56am

Yeah sure, NAB shall take appointment from you!

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
May 16, 2019 11:07am

The delaying tactics of corrupt PPP mafia.

Recommend 0
Shib
May 16, 2019 11:38am

Cannot appear due to previous engagement...What does Bilawal thinks....Is it his father's Kingdom....this attitude is simply due the leniency given in the name of bail after bail...Can any tax paying citizen say if called by NAB...he is busy and cannot come...will that be acceptable to LEAs and NAB...So what makes Bilawal super citizen....

Recommend 0
Tiger
May 16, 2019 11:59am

Bilawal should get his priority straight, if he wants to show people that he not corrupt like his father is, he should appear in court immediately, otherwise people will think he is afraid of the NAB investigation.

Recommend 0
RIAZULLAH BAIG
May 16, 2019 03:44pm

Bilawal is an accused and hence can't write letters to the prosecutor but submit an application through his attorney if applicable.

Recommend 0

