Hardline Buddhist groups likely to blame for anti-Muslim attacks: Sri Lanka authorities
Sri Lanka said on Wednesday that hardline Buddhist groups were likely to blame for a wave of anti-Muslim riots that swept the island this week in apparent retaliation for Easter bombings that were claimed by the militant Islamic State group.
The April 21 attacks targeted churches and hotels, killing more than 250 people and fuelling fears of a backlash against the nation's minority Muslims.
In the anti-Muslim unrest that started on Sunday, mobs moved through towns in Sri Lanka's northwest, ransacking mosques, burning copies of the Holy Quran and attacking shops with petrol bombs, residents said.
Authorities have arrested some 78 suspected rioters, including three described as Sinhala Buddhist extremists who had been investigated for similar actions in the town in Kandy district last year.
“These are organised attacks on Muslim business houses and premises,” Navin Dissanayake, minister of plantation industries, said during a government news conference about the security situation.
Asked who was organising the attacks, Dissanayake said: “I think these organisations that Amith Weerasinghe, Dan Priyasad, and Namal Kumara (are heading),” referring to the three Buddhist extremists arrested on Tuesday.
Local media reported that Priyasad was released on bail on Wednesday while Weerasinghe was remanded until May 28. The status of Kumara was not clear.
A police spokesperson was not immediately available for comment on the arrests.
Muslims make up nearly 10 per cent of Sri Lanka's population of 22 million, which is predominantly Buddhist. The Indian Ocean island was torn for decades by a civil war between separatists from the mostly Hindu Tamil minority and the Sinhala Buddhist-dominated government. The government stamped out the rebellion about 10 years ago.
In recent years, Buddhist hardliners, led by the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) or “Buddhist Power Force” have stoked hostility against Muslims, saying Middle Eastern influence has turned the community more conservative and insular.
In the same press conference, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, minister of public administration, said the group behind the attacks had political aims.
“This group is trying to tarnish the government's image and show the government is unable to handle the situation,” he said, without naming the organisation.
Fear persists
Authorities said the island was calm again, with no anti-Muslim violence reported on Wednesday. But Muslims in NWP remained nervous and stayed indoors on Wednesday, after sword-wielding rioters killed one man late on Monday while vandalising scores of shops and mosques.
In Bingiriya, where some 2,000 people went on the rampage, Muslim cleric M.I.M. Siddeeque said the community was worried.
“Our people are still afraid to go out,” he told AFP by telephone.
In over a dozen interviews in the hard-hit Kurunegala district northeast of Colombo, Muslims said attacks took place despite the presence of security forces. Two residents of Thunmodara, a town to the northeast of the capital Colombo, told Reuters that a mosque and some Muslim-owned shops were attacked.
Despite the extraordinary security measures, the minorities felt insecure, said Dissanayake, who is also a government minister.
“People feel insecure and I acknowledge that,” Dissanayake told reporters in Colombo. "We have given the armed forces of this country... a complete free hand to tackle the security situation."
One police source who declined to be identified told Reuters they did not have enough officers to handle the rioters. Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera on Tuesday rejected allegations that police had stood by.
But the police have made several changes in the command structure by removing senior officers in the troubled areas after allegations officials did nothing to stop the rioters.
Meanwhile, the military released CCTV footage which showed a man in uniform apparently standing by while a mob pelted stones at a home, and sought public help to identify the individual.
“The attention of the army has been drawn to a video clip where a person dressed in uniform similar to that of the army was watching while a group of violent saboteurs were in action in the general area of Thunmodara,” the army said in a statement announcing the investigation.
Parliamentary speaker Karu Jayasuriya condemned the violence and appealed for calm.
"The attacks on mosques, the burning of houses and shops, the attacks on innocent people cannot be condoned in any way," Jayasuriya said in a statement.
The attacks came during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramazan.
A state of emergency has been in place since the Easter bombings and security forces have been given sweeping powers to detain suspects.
Internet service providers said the telecoms regulator on Tuesday extended a social media ban to Twitter.
Earlier, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram had been blocked to prevent the spread of messages inciting violence.
Seems srilanka slowly turning to Miyanmar
@ADHITYA RAM , Tamil Hindus Persecution in Sri Lanka. I guess North Indians don't care if it's not Hindi speaking Hindu.
Violence shouldn't happen any where in this world however we also need to find common factors in such incidents happening in every country of this world. What can be done to stop this? Does the common factor need to take a good look inside instead of becoming defensive? How come educated people reach to the point of blowing up themself and hundreds of innocent people along with them?
What kind of religious war the innocents are part of? Does a particular community need to stop taking religion too much religiously?
These are not done by Buddhist groups. They are government supported mobs.
Another Burma in making if not controlled properly.
@ADHITYA RAM , Wonder why?
This is an act of government. They want to postpone the elections indefinitely by blaming unrest. Why would people want to riot three weeks after the carnage caused by Muslim extremists on 21 April killing 300 innocent people. They arrested three people mention in the story week earlier to create the story. This goverment is solely responsible for the death and destruction caused. All they have done is approving more funds to buy bulletproof cars. No compansation given to any of the victims of 21 April attacks.
Tamils against Bhudists, Bhudists against Tamils and now Bhudists against Muslims, great going Srilanka and who is gets the maximum benefits for all this turmoil and unrest, and in whose interest it is to destabilize the country again?
@Jamal, - Nothing to do with Tamil Hindus or any Hindus. This is between Christians, Buddhists & Muslims.
@Jamal,
Tamils were not persecuted because they were Hindus. For your information Hinduism and Buddhism are very close religions and they even worship in each other's temples.
@Jamal, I'm a Tamil & the LTTE was a Christian-funded (CIA to be precise) organization. The Dravidian parties which supported LTTE in India are all anti-Hindu parties and it is inconceivable that they would take up the cause of Hindu persecution in Sri Lanka especially since Tamil Hindus are also being persecuted in Malaysia where apart from being hounded, Hindu temples have been destroyed by that Government in the name of development. Hindus will definitely stand with the Buddhists.
@ADHITYA RAM , the violent militancy of these so-called Buddhists is an oxymoron.
@Jamal, but such violence has no good end, because of retaliation. Perhaps the mainland Hindus prefer agitation.
when their is an action, the reaction is bound to happen....
Sri Lankan authorities moving cautiously. Good.
Indian lobby behind that too. If Sri Lanka would not control the current situation, I am afraid, it would turn to be a pat of India again.
@Jamal, Only Tamils in India can identify with it. Not even the Malayalees, Telugus or Kannadigas in the South could relate to Tamil separatism in Sri Lanka.
@Jamal, what is hindi?
Srilankan peace loving budddist are taking arms to protect their land from islamic terrorists and common poor Muslims are paying the price.
Some foreign hand is stoking the fire in Sri Lanka.
there will be a reaction for an action
@Jamal, the North Indians feel they are of superior race
@Jamal, I am from north India. We care and respect our south Indian brothers.
I guess the people behind the first attacks got what they wanted. Innocent Sri Lankans need to learn quickly that groups are being setup against each other, learn from the experience of other countries. Start reading newspapers and be active in social media so that people don't take undue advantage of your innocence.
@Jamal, All Indians care for every other Indian. You can feel happy thinking this.
@Jamal, what you know about Tamil Hindu and about Hindi speaking north? Each single person matters to us!!
i thought Buddhist were the most peace loving people in the world... !!!
@Jamal, All Indians have same strong national pride feeling. However Indians may not care about Pakistanis.
@Jamal, we don't like countries built based on religion or race. Be it in Sri Lanka, or Pakistan or India. Bangladesh was created because of geographical and economical reasons and overt persecution of locals by punjabis from West Pakistan.
Looks like no muslim country is concerned about Sri Lankan muslims genocite.
Can we blame them?
@Jamal, Hindus are persecuted in two other neighbouring countries too! It is not practical to do anything about it except protest!
@Jamal, Bro, LTTE was not a Hindu organization. It was secular and had Tamils from other faith.
JIT must form immediately to find out the facts. Also UN must send peace force to restore law and order situation in Srilanka.
@fairplay, Muslim militancy against anyone is fine to you but if others do the same they are the oxymoron, why?
Extremism is banned in every religion. we need peace for every one irrespective of the religion an ethnicity
@Zak,
You said 'Some foreign hand is stoking the fire in Sri Lanka.'
You seem to know a lot. How is it that you are so smart but still in this dire situation of constantly begging from counties around the world. Pakistanis are not welcome in ANY country and are fleeing their own country.