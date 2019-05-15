DAWN.COM

Dar stars as Pakistan Women brush aside South Africa in 1st T20I

Dawn.comMay 15, 2019

Pakistan Women celebrate a dismissal in the match against South Africa. — Photo courtesy: PCB/Twitter
Veteran all-rounder Nida Dar's contributions with both the bat and ball helped Pakistan Women brushed aside their South African counterparts by seven wickets in the first of their three-T20I series in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Dar, 32, took two wickets for 30 runs in the South African innings, which had its top order once again shattered by the excellent Sana Mir (14-3).

The Proteas eventually finished with 119 for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs courtesy some late resurgence by Chloe Tyron, who contributed 43 runs off just 31 balls.

Pakistan Women's run chase suffered a setback in the very first over when Javeria Rauf was sent back to the pavilion without disturbing the scoreboard.

When her fellow opener Umaima Sohail (10) also departed at the score of 29, South Africa Women had their best chance to make things interesting.

However, Dar and captain Bismah Maroof's 53-run innings each made sure that their side drew first blood in the series.

Dar was dismissed just a few runs away from the victory but Maroof, the skipper, finished unbeaten. The former was handed the player-of-the-match award for her two-way performance.

Comments (16)

fairplay
May 15, 2019 08:13pm

Wonderful win, congratulations.

Old hand
May 15, 2019 08:21pm

Congratulations brave Pakistani stars Keep it up We are proud of you.

Tari
May 15, 2019 08:25pm

Congrats. Gr8 show ladies in greenshirts.

Coffee_Wala
May 15, 2019 08:30pm

Go Girls!

Asifnaqvi
May 15, 2019 08:32pm

Well done & keep it up !

Huma
May 15, 2019 08:58pm

Proud of you all, girls in green

sfomann
May 15, 2019 09:22pm

You have put Pakistani mens team under pressure now!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 15, 2019 09:23pm

Excellent show by the greenshirts women cricket team against their South African counterparts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.

Iran
May 15, 2019 10:19pm

Wonderful win congratulations. We are proud of you.

Pak_UK
May 15, 2019 10:36pm

Keep it up ladies..

Nh
May 16, 2019 12:42am

International experiwnce is turning women team to a winning combination. Congratulations.

Semaak
May 16, 2019 12:47am

Congratulations. Happy to see our team improve.

YS
May 16, 2019 03:31am

Well done! Ladies.

zorro
May 16, 2019 04:28am

Our girls are good.! They can be world beaters with some more tough training. Come on girls, show your mettle, and let the world sit up and look again at Pakistan women's cricket, which can become a force to reckon with!!

Rajesh
May 16, 2019 06:34am

Hearty congratulations.

JackJones
May 16, 2019 08:34am

Congratulations Pakistan Women’s team!!! As expected you are performing much better than our mens’ team. PCB please shift your allocation of funds to Women instead of Men.

