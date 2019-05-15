29 more HIV-positive cases emerge in Larkana's Ratodero
As many as 29 more suspected cases of HIV were detected after the screening of 1,195 people in Ratodero taluka of Larkana district on Wednesday, District Health Officer Dr Abdul Rehman Baloch said.
The cases emerged as the blood screening camp at Taluka Hospital Ratodero continued for a 17th day on Wednesday where a team of doctors along with technicians carried out the tests.
Today's figure, which includes 10 children, has taken the total number of people who tested positive for HIV in Ratodero since the blood screening exercise was launched to an alarming 524.
Examine: HIV is not a death sentence. So why do we treat it like one?
As part of the crackdown started against quacks and unregistered health facilities following the outbreak of HIV cases in Larkana, teams of the provincial health department today sealed two dental clinics where syringes were allegedly being reused.
On Tuesday, a total of 1,616 people were screened at the Ratodero camp and of them, 33 were identified as HIV positive including two women and 31 children (17 boys and 14 girls).
4 test positive for HIV in Shikarpur
Also on Wednesday, four more people were identified as HIV-positive in Shikarpur, taking the total number of such cases in the district in recent days to 27, according to officials.
DHO Shabbir Sheikh said the cases were detected during the screening conducted by health teams of 800 people in different villages of union councils Kiran, Dhakkan and Qazi Patti.
He said because there was a fear of more HIV cases emerging in the area, the health department has dispatched its teams across the district for the screening of residents.
Dr Sheikh told DawnNewsTV that health officials were facing difficulties in the blood screening drive due to a shortage of HIV testing kits. He said he had written about the issue to health authorities but has not received a response so far.
He said they wanted to complete the blood screening drive as soon as possible but the teams were proceeding slowly because of the hot weather and Ramazan.
3 cases emerge in Badin
Three people in Badin district also tested positive for HIV during blood screening conducted at a laboratory, according to Dr Mohammad Haroon Memon, the focal person on HIV/AIDS Control Programme in Badin.
Talking to Dawn, Dr Memon revealed that six people who were suspected to have the virus were referred to him from different areas of the district during the past 45 days. Following tests, three of them were identified as HIV positive while as many tested negative.
The doctor said that the process of blood screening was also underway in Badin District Jail where the blood samples of 360 inmates were collected during the past three days but none of them had so far tested positive.
"We are working on war footing to examine the suspects as well as those wishing to get themselves tested after a large number of cases were reported from Larkana and other districts," Dr Memon said, adding that the latest three cases have pushed the total number of HIV positive patients in Badin district to 83 since 1995.
Comments (32)
This is sad. Paying with life for someone’s greed. Children? What’s their fault to suffer this?
31 Children? what is the root cause?
Sindh,and Pakistan should make HIV as health crsis ! Bilwal ,PPP should be asked for the audits of sindh health budgets! This is very alarming !
Government should focus on HIV rather than Polio.
So what is the provincial government doing about it? Why is there such a high number of people with HIV in that area? This is awful!!!! No comments from the Bhutto's.... this is in their backyard. This is a terrible tragedy
State of health facilities in " Naya Pakistan".
Where are the "movers and shakers" of Larkana? Are they sleeping?
Rampant AIDS, babies dying of starvation, people losing all to absent healthcare- all in Sind? But boy how Bilawal points fingers all day.
It is worst. Its inhuman crime and culprits must be booked. People will loose their faith in government and I would request IK to please step in in order to give justice to common people.
A damn sad story... Prayers!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
more devastating than a war.
Trust me, people or rural Sindh mostly are oblivious, corrupt and biased. They again will vote feudal party
Lack of education and low awareness about spread of this disease.
when you have immense corruption and no implementation of health standards or awareness from the govt, these things will automatically emerge. Inefficient practices will indeed bring the system down. Some day or other, massive consequences appear such as this.
@Allan khan, Everyone should focus towards and Polio, HIV and other crippling diseases. What's the point of calling Govt. to forget Polio and shift their focus on HIV?
How would I stop my tears after seeing such insanity
AIDS is contracted by sexual contacts more than by blood transfusions.
HIV carriers must be prevented from selling or giving blood to blood banks or hospitals.
This is very sad and hopefully culprits are punished and not that they ask for ‘actionable evidence’ as always as a reason, to not act.
These are not Pakistanis but are from neighbours
I didn’t see much from the Zardaris and Bhuttos of this world on events in their back yard! They claim to be so concerned about people’s right to democracy, etc. Yet no word from them on people’s right to life. Hypocrites!
It could be polio. Better check this vaccines too before giving to your children.
Keeping voting PPP in! ENJOY
@Fastrack, It is really upsetting to see such an ignorant comment. Be informed that UN official report Sind with 48M population accounts for 2nd highest after Punjab, of total of estimated 210,000 HIV infected persons in Pakistan. Since 2010, there is 57% increase in HIV/AIDS infection in Pakistan, of which 43000 have been identified as women. In 2018, 20,000 newly identified cases causing 6200 deaths have been detected.
The causes of HIV/AIDS, spread are lapses in Pakistan’s national health system, the low priority given to this problem, corruption & recent abolition of federal health ministry under 18th amendment. This disease remains most common among population who inject drugs, transgender community, sex workers & homosexuals. With 6200 unqualified doctors using contaminated needles /syringes intravenously is accelerating the spread of this disease. Let us hope all provincial heath ministries, to carry out screening of such susceptible groups & check spread of this fatal disease.
CM shah resign. You are of no use. People of Sindh has enough of PPP .
Bilawal Zardari, where are you.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, They are busy with the arrangement of Sindh Music Mela!
Hub of Zardari party PPP and his son Bilawil (No Bhutto) Zadari. HIV cases from Larkana says it all about how these grand looters are still looting humans of Sindh, Pakistan. Sickening!
It is not just blood transfusions.
Disposable syringes don’t cost much, but for little money, these quack doctors have created huge danger for us. Government needs to act fast and contain this deadly virus.
Polio,HIV,Aids,and list goes on . I blame Mullahs who can preach every thing else from platform but these basic facts of life.
Bilawal.....See the great Development which you shamelessly shout in front of media and parliament...First is was malnutrition in Thar.......children are dying and now this epidemic of HIV cases....did any hear Bilawal taking about these issues and steps being taken ....A shameless and disgusting people....