Saudi 'green card' to allow expats to own property, start business in kingdom

The Saudi cabinet is deliberating over a proposed scheme to issue 'Privileged Iqamas' to expatriates that would allow them to become permanent residents, own properties and start businesses in the kingdom without the need of local sponsors called kafeel, Arab News reported.
It is pertinent to mention here that in the existing system, expatriates cannot start a business without a kafeel, who is required to have a sizeable share in the venture, which often leads to monetary disputes.
If the new scheme goes through, those on visit visas will also be spared from the hassle of visiting embassies every few months to get extensions.
The Privileged Iqama, or the Saudi 'green card', could also benefit the nearly 2.7 million Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia who "remit nearly $6 billion from Saudi Arabia every year", Arab News stated.
"The biggest beneficiaries of the new scheme will be the Pakistanis who have been living there [and] are aware of their language... they can invest in small and medium-sized businesses and employ other Pakistanis without relying on local partners,” Rizwan-ul-Haq, a former ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told the publication.
"If mid-to-large scale businesses are assured of legal rights and a conducive environment, they would definitely move to Saudi Arabia. The educational and hospitality sector can boom."
Those applying for the Privileged Iqama will have to pay a higher one-off fee; have a valid passport and a clear criminal record; be financially solvent and possess authentic credit and health reports.
The scheme awaits the cabinet's approval three years after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman first proposed it.
I think Poor Pakistanis will be disappointed. The Saudis want Europeans and rich Asians to invest in Saudi and have come up with this scheme in that regard.
Saudis need immigrants . Best choice is Pakistanis.
Mirage! They don’t believe in giving irrevocable rights to anyone - least of all to foreigners.
I doubt if they want poor Pakistani, Indian or Afghani labour for the green card. Like Australia, they will want highly qualified or rich businessmen.
The remittances may drop somewhat
Knowledge of the Arabic language would be the important consideration for the awards of Saudi Green Cards
Saudi must understand that there are differences between the country they are trying to copy. The social life is totally different. However, only hard-core wealthy Muslims, who are not happy in their own country can opt for this.
@Hwh, Sharif & Zardari can move to Saudi to evade being nabbed by NAB.
So If this happens Pakistan may lose $6bln remittances??
Good for Saudi Arabia!
that means like dubai, indians will control saudi's economy too.
@Surendra Sukhtankar, It’s an across the board blanket opportunity. The Indians too are free to avail. The number of Indian work force is the highest in KSA, while the KSA investments in India is the highest. KSA is an Islamic Kingdom but there is no discrimination in jobs whether skilled or non- skilled, whether Indian, Pak, or BD, all gets equal opportunities to work and earn better livelihood, same in UAE & other Gulf nations. SAARC may grant an honorary membership to KSA, it will be good for SAARC people.
over a hundred thousand Pakistani engineers work in Saudi Arabia. Pakistan will lose this vital asset.
@Surendra Sukhtankar, really
@M. Saeed, education and high computer skill plus money in pocket for business
Great opportunity if you don’t mind sacrificing personal rights and living as third grade residents governed by draconian laws.
Even if they introduce gold or platinum cards for expatriates in their country, as long as they don't change their dictatorial, autocratic and authoritarian form of government and sociocultural values revolving around racial, color, ethnicity, clan, family background, position and national origin dividing lines, life for expatriates is Saudi Arabia will remain unpleasant, challenging, depressing and oppressing, to say the least.
Good news
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, ..absolutely correct!
Living in Saudi Arabia? A dream come true...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
This is an unofficial statement from former ambassador of Pakistan and not a formal announcement issued by the government of Saudi government backed by royal decree.
@Bhaijan, No discrimination??!! Have you read any job classifieds in UAE? Jobs and salaries are based on nationalities.
@Umar, if one hundred thousand Pakistani engineers are working in Saudi Arabia, are there any left in Pakistan?
@dabanngg, Jobs in UAE are based on Nationality becasue it costs more a european or american to relocate to the UAE and have a comparable salary that would make it worth their while.
@Surendra Sukhtankar, Pakistanis expect healthy population growth in coming future. Therefore, it is worthwhile for some of them ti immigrate to Saudi Arabia so they can keep their family in Pakistan healthy and happy.
Great news!
@zunaid, India, Keep dreaming fake dreams.!
@Umar, Where did you get this number (100,000)? Does not seem to be right.
The picture displayibg in this is wrong. This green card is not for labour its only for specific skilled professions.
Very good by this program saudi will be more rich and overseas business people will be more poor.due to high taxes and restrictions.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, I feel you will be in the line of first people who will be applying for SA green card.
Only wealthy qualified businessmen who could start up a business to employ local Saudis are entitled for this iqama. However, highly educated non-saudis who could contribute in terms of money and skills to the economy may also be considered. No laborers please.
@Farhan , You are right, if Pakistani allow to invest and buy properties, they won't be able to or want to send money to Pakistan.
Only the most unfortunate live on saudia, better to live poor than without freedom and human rights and dignity.
Saudi Arabia is economically getting down so she needs to change the rules and regulations.
This is the main reason.
@Gordon D. Walker, what!
Every rich nation is a bit proud in todays world. Just check the Europe like the UK, Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, France, Switzerland, San Marino and Norway, where monarchies still exsist. Saudies and other GCC countries have right to develop their country in manufacturing, Investors would come to KSA, like China where Multinational companies have invested within last 20 years and are still getting the fruits of it.
Pakistani, Indian or Afghani Business communities couldn't bring any "Major changes" in Saudi's Economy except opening a hotel, resturant, construction or super market chains. Because we are not manufacturing or producing anything in our own soil, except fruits vegitables ediable suffs. No electronic items are 100% made by Pakistanis, Indians, forget Afghanistan here, they have no targets except killing.
So if you are a businessman and related to any electronic manufacturing or production chain, you are WELCOME to KSA. Otherwise no chance
@Gordon D. Walker, Yes, alt east for many Asians or Asian countries as Pakistani above 2.5m, Indian above 3m, Bangladesh, 2m, Afghan above 0.5m, Indonesian 2m, Filipinos 2m Egyptians 2m, etc....
@Surendra Sukhtankar, and Somalis and Egyptians and Palestinians. All the Muslim Ummah that used to take refuge in Western countries can now settle in KSA.
That means more work for Pakistani labourers. More remittances and our debt will go away. Thanks our best all weather Islamic friend!
@rana1, I don't agree. I have lived in Saudi Arabia for 13 years never had a problem, enjoyed every bit of it. Currently I am a physician living in USA and owns healthcare technology business that is staffed with Physicians and PhD data scientists working on predictive modelling and OMICS. I would love to move my business to Saudi Arabia and develop local talents who can manipulate and curate the data. Businesses can surely invest, develop local markets and enjoy tax benefits.
Oh Come on They are Modernizing the Economy they Rich People
Excellent step.
@Salvo, absolute nonsense. Pay should be commiserate with experience and qualification, not your skin color.
In long term interest grant Saudi citizenship to Pakistanis in large number and let them settle in Eastern Province near Kuwait.
@Gordon D. Walker, More like a nightmare!
@Salvo, Jobs should be paid whatever the job is worth, regardless of nationality. If that is not sufficient inducement for some nationalities to apply and relocate - so be it - give the jobs to those who are willing to accept the remuneration that attaches to the position.
I went to KSA for Umra. I'm Pakistan American and have a brown skin. The Arabs are some of the worst people I came across in my life.
People only want Saudi money. No one really want to live in such a country.
Saudis want Technocrats like Engineers, IT graduates and MBAs with investment and banking acumen. Remember MBS himself is a product of Harvard Business School and has seen how Dubai is flourishing because of free trade.
@Shahrukh Inayat Yusufzai, of course.
Can a green card holder marry a local girl ?
Can a non-muslim become a green card holder of KSA ?