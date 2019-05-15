KP doctors call province-wide strike after police fail to lodge FIR against health minister
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doctors Council (KPDC) announced on Wednesday a province-wide strike in all hospitals and private clinics after the police failed to register a first information report (FIR) against the provincial health minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan and his security guards for allegedly thrashing an assistant professor at the surgical ward.
"We will continue the strike until police register FIR against the health minister and his guards," Dr Siraj, a member of the KPDC, told DawnNews. He added that the decision was taken by the body during a meeting held earlier today.
"All doctors are on the same page [on this matter] and demand a fair inquiry," he said.
Yesterday, the doctors at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) called a strike after Dr Ziauddin Afridi, an assistant professor, was allegedly beaten by Hisham's guards. The doctors suspended services at all levels in protest and also blocked traffic on University Road near Town police station. During the protest, five doctors went inside the police station to lodge an FIR against the health minister but were physically assaulted, KPDC members said. Dr Farooq, another KPDC member, shared a video clip that showed doctors and police officers exchanging harsh words and pushing each other.
The doctors' body has warned that if the police fail to register an FIR of the incident by Thursday, doctors will not attend outpatient clinics and emergency services will be shut down as well.
The episode started on Tuesday when Dr Afridi gatecrashed a meeting being chaired by Prof Nausherwan Burki, who is a close relative of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The doctor attempted to share his grievances against the administration for not promoting him to the position of associate professor at Khyber Medical College. However, all of a sudden he threw eggs at Prof Burki and was subsequently taken out of the conference by police.
An hour later, the provincial health minister arrived at the hospital and held a meeting with the administration reportedly at the request of Prof Burki, who has been coming to Pakistan from the US every month to bring reforms in the health sector since 2013.
Dr Hisham then met the doctor and the two exchanged hot words and physical bouts and kicks. The health minister's guards immediately came into action and beat up the surgeon, who was then taken to the operating theatre for head and neck injuries.
An FIR was lodged against Dr Afridi and three others for throwing eggs at Dr Burki; however, so far no action has been taken against Dr Hisham. The health minister has maintained that he acted in "self defence". In a press conference, Dr Hisham said that he had gone to the hospital to apologise to Dr Burki and had confronted Dr Afridi for his actions. He alleged that Dr Afridi had a "sharp object" in his hands which prompted the health minister's guards to physically assault the KTH assistant professor.
Dr Afridi, on the other hand, said that Dr Hisham had used abusive language and ordered his guards to beat the surgeon.
Meanwhile, the chief minister took notice of the incident and ordered inquiry. Hospital administration later banned Dr Afridi from entering the Khyber Medical College.
Comments (93)
This is simply shameful
Check his degree either he has a fake degree or become a doctor on a quota seat. He wants promotion at any cost with out merit and throws Egg on a Doctor who travel every month from USA to do some good. Change is a mind set !
So Doctors are also not safe in this country
Naya Pakistan for you! More you change the same it remains.
PTI Naya Pakistan.
Incident of napotism, same old things still going on in New Pakistan
What's going on in the show case model province 'kpk ' of pti?
The KP Health Minister has to go. Such badmash people have no place in any cabinet, provincial or federal. He and his guards should face the strongest penalties under the law.
Dr. Afridi, meanwhile, should be taken to task for assaulting Dr. Burki with eggs. No one won in these fights.
What happened to the much acclaimed police reforms and depoliticisation of police in KPK that we have become tired of listening to from PTI supporters? This should be a reality check for all those living in some other dream world.
Police is legally bound to register FIR...
The police fail to register a great many FIRs.
Shameful act on the part of doctors. They are acting like butcher.
Minister has no business beating up a medical professor.
Govt nd health minister seems responsible for this..these young inexperienced ministers consider themselves as actors...this show up of minister put lives of thousands patients at risk.
Absolutely disgusting..that minister needs locking up
I have now grown tired of this tabdeeli.
Bad case of no control over emotions both sides
This is the end result of our politicians insulting each other and making harsh and bad language the norm Now people feel that verbal abuse is normal so why not make one more step to physical abuse
We need to lean to communicate in a civil manner
Relative for prime minister and his ministers are always right. But same things happened during NS & PPP era every Pakistani screaming corrupt government.
Shameless powerful elite. KP police is unbelievable subservient to the powerful
So much of the good police of KPK.
Bhai, It's Naya Pakistan......
@Shahida, pls elaborate who should be ashamed of? Person who allegedly threw eggs on a person presiding over a meeting or minister/guards who allegedly thrashed the egg thrower?
Guess this is the depoliticised police we heard so much about.
It’s shameful behavior on both sides, let’s be clear, the health minister cannot go around thrashing people, you have no right to lay a hand on a human, on the other side, if doctors stop treating people, people could lose their life. Is that how the doctors took an oath to protect and treat people with illnesses ?
Shame on PTI. Shame on IK.
Doctor is the most noble and learned profession. Minister should resign
Doctors who strike must be fired. They have taken oath to serve the humanity.
this is the way to teach them a lesson
A doctor coming from USA once a month will change the whole health system.... Very strange!!...are we a developed nation like USA....??
@zebswati, are we as developed in health system like USA....??
An FIR is only a phone call away, but only if you are rich and powerful.
Now doctors are behaving like Black Coats (lawyers), want to take law in their hands. Does anyone realize that it is the common citizen who is suffering and needs help?
Arrest the minister, avoid a public health catastrophe.
So Minister is the don of health ministry so he can beat anyone anywhere ! Good job Imran Khan !
It is shameful and bad enough that senior doctors start beating each other like common thugs! But that the rest of the doctors of the province suspend medical services because of it is irresponsible and an additional shame causing potential grevious harm to many ailing patients!
@Saeeds, who is he related to? Facts, not conjecture.
@Orakzai, what do you mean doctors are not safe in this country are doctors something special? Every Pakistani matters we need to change this mind set of even this or that person isn't safe everyone should be treated same. By the way a doctor attacked another doctor so you could say doctors are not safe from doctors.
you do not throw eggs on your boss because you are not promotion. You get promotion if you deserve it, it is not birth right.
Who is paying the travel costs of Dr Burki since 2013. He us traveling to Pakistan every month and the billed amount could be very high.
The so called "independent police" of KPK is exposed.
The minister has committed a serious crime. No one should be above law. This calls into question the credibility of PTI. The community of doctors are fully justified in their demand.
Please sack the health Minister and register FIR against him.Another PTI leader following footstep of Swati.
People mentioning "Naya Pakistan" and making fun should understand that changes does not come over-night. Sometime in takes a generation Changes does not come for FREE either, it will need lot of dedication and sacrifices. Everyone has to contribute and make their bit Most of all the real change will begin with you.
Wait. So that Online FIR doesn’t work ?
Nayya. Pakistan for the loud and powerful.
KPK needs the health minister to answer for this, all health ministers needs to give audits of all health funds!
Doctorz mafia needs proper counseling or firing as they have been acting like thugs lately..!
Naya Pakistan-Why would you take an issue with the appointment of a relative of PM!
@Orakzai, when were they or are safe ?
Doctors behave like mafia.Even if they have genuine grievances,they should not take revenge from poor patients by boycotting hospital emergencies.This is the worst part of our society who are supposed to take care the health of nation.
What explanation Dr Afridi got for his actions? Doctors union must not support this type of behaviour. The minister must have better way to deal with the matter. He must resign from the office. Public must not suffer for short tempered doctor's actions or imprudent minister.
@Orakzai, I am a doctor and most doctors do not deserve to be safe in this country. YDA and all these doctors associations are full of criminals and failed doctors. PMDC has not done its job in restricting membership to those without criminal convictions.
This Dr. Afridi and his supporters should be suspended from practicing medicine .
This is what happens when you have “angutha” politicians.
@A&A, Dear ok he is at least putting an effort or just trying. Let me than take this in kpk prospect than. As per Pashtunwali he is than an hornable guest of kpk. And insluting him is against pushtun culture.
What about thousands of patients? Are they educated doctors? So sentimental.
Whatever the rights or wrongs of allegations an FIR must be lodged for due process of law.
Deficit of decency and civility everywhere by every one... All needs crash course of how to behave as civil or public servant... Please start it in all departments all over the country...
The real issue is the promotion not thrashing and beating.they(doctors) be suspended who are on strike and putting patients lives at risk.
I strongly believe Doctors, nurses and Para-Medical staff should be legislated by Govt. of Pakistan as Essential services to have special restrictions in regard to labour actions, such as not being allowed to legally strike. If they do go on strike confiscate their degrees obtained by cheating in exams anyways. How can these so called "masihas" leave ailing patient to die while on strikes.
This is purely an administrative matter,there is no logic for a call made by doctors for strike it will only add to the miseries of the patients
I failed to understand that Dr. Burki comes from USA since 2013. What exactly was his role in administrative matters like promotion of an employee?
V. Sad to beat doctors but being a doctor I highly support DHA nd recently passed reform. This will the corrupt mafia and most corrupt and unscrupulous positions holder like MS dms in administration cadre whose only job in peripheral hospitals is to do corruption and place doctors in unconcerned field just to get money. Whosoever gives money to MS that person is placed in concerned speciality. The rest patient gone to hell
Minister and Dr. Afridi are equally responsible for violating law, both should be charged under the law.
Theatre of the absurd.
Keeping aside the shameful act of the minister the doctors have decided to punish the local masses
Shame
Forget the FIR just lock up the violent guards.
Has the police EVER lodged a FIR against a minister in power? What will happen to that police if they do that? The action in this case, if justified, needs to come from top.
Sack all dr in KP for disturbing peace in hospital. Minister of health is humble person down to earth. Pti die hard worker. Appoint new DR plenty of unemployed.
The police are not going to risk their jobs arresting officials' bodyguards. This needs to go all the way to the interior minister himself to decide charges.
@Zia , .... It was all ego.
KP doctors are the most wicked mafia you ever see in the world. Every day one will witness their immoral, unethical and careless behaviour if one visit LRH Peshawar at anytime I guarantee
Police not registering FIR tantamount to obstruction of justice in my view.
Foundation of law: justice for lowliest as well as highest. Alas, in the Land of Pure this foundation is missing.
The minister had no job to jump in and start acting like a policeman, jury and judge in an argument between doctors. The doctor visiting from US should have approached the law maintaining authorities asking for self protection instead of calling the minister. If everyone is going to take law into their hands then we have a chaos. Someone should teach this minister what it means to respect the law instead of taking the law into his own hands and punishing another person on the spot without a due inquiry by the law maintainers.
The state of our so called representatives....
This is simply black mailing!
IF you throw eggs at someone then you must expect some fists and kicks .
Doctors have a duty to the patient. Dont play politics with their lives. PTI must step in to investigate the Ministers behaviour.
Doctors are extremely exceeding far beyond their limits. The whole episode looks something orchestrated.
FBR to please look into tax collections from these money making machines called as doctors.
We have become a nation of mob violence.....
@zebswati, is there quota system in Pakistan also?
Register the FIR and let our courts dish out Justice.
This is simply unbecoming of a doctor.
Shame. CM should immediately remove the health minister and order that FIR be registered against the accused and his bodyguards; they should be arrested as soon as possible. Nobody is above the law.
Dr Afridi has been waging a rude, unprofessional and personal vendetta against the current Dean.
I know Dr Zia Uddin Afridi personally. He became a doctor on quote system and not on merit. He is an aggressive personality. How can you expect in KPK to throw egg at someone. Again he attacked the Minister with a knife. I am not sure why the police haven't arrested him yet. Put him behind bars and cancel his license. Should be a lesson for other doctors.
Lazy, incompetent, entitled and unethical - these doctors need to be sorted out. And they should not be allowed to unionize!
Dr Burki a close relative of PM, what a country?
A doctor who does not how to lodge a protest and a minister who does not know how to handle matters like these.
@s.r.reddy, yes