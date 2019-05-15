US dollar touches all-time high at Rs146.25 in open market
The value of US dollar against rupee on Wednesday touched an all-time high of Rs146.25 in the open market, DawnNewsTV reported.
The greenback's value increased by Rs2.25 to reach an all-time high amid speculations that the local currency will depreciate further.
Read more: Pakistan reaches agreement with IMF, to receive $6 billion over 3 years
Earlier on Monday, the US dollar had gained Rs2 against the rupee in the open market as there were strong speculations that rupee will depreciate significantly after signing of a bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The IMF spoke of a “market determined exchange rate” in its statement on the programme, and the financial markets have not taken the words very well. Speculation has broken out in the forex markets, with small and large investors looking towards the greenback.
"The potential for higher rate of dollar is visible in the inter-bank money market," a banker was recently quoted as saying.
“Fears of further devaluation as a result of the agreement with the IMF have depressed the currency market and the rupee may lose more against the greenback in the coming days,” Secretary General of Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Zafar Paracha had said on Monday.
Most of the currency dealers and experts have already expressed their disappointment over the undisclosed conditions agreed between the IMF authorities and the government.
Comments (128)
With these tried,tested and failed financial experts, we shall continue to drift into the turbulent hot waters. This as a situation that would make Dar and party appear thousand times better.
It will settle at 140.
Mark my words
IMF bail out package effect.
Dollar at its highest rate, all this is courtesy and policies of Nawaz Sharif, Isaq Darr and his business associates. I ask: When will PTI government recover the looted money from NS, SS and AAZ? Don't let them get away with 4% payback silly amnesty scheme!
Expected...
Not surprising. They want a market- determined exchange rate.
Positive side: Good for exports
USD will cross 200 Pak rupees in the next 6 months.
The further devaluation will continue as a result of IMF agreement and may stabilize at around 160.
It should touch 180 before it stabilizes.
160 is promised to imf
What a Sad Saga of Pakistan
Imran Khan becomes PM on 18th August 2018, 1USD = PKR 123
Now 1USD = PKR 146
Both France an Turkey, besides few other countries, replaced their old currencies by new one and that stabilized their currencies and helped improve their economy. My recommendation is to come up with new currency and assign one new rupee equal to current Rs.100/-. Easy to count and no Rs 500/- or higher value currency. It may not be as successful in Pakistan as it has been in France or Turkey, but surely it will improve the situation.
By the end of this year, it will 250....sad....
Congratulations. Post negotiations with IMF dollar will reach 200 ,inflation 15%, petrol and diesel to be expensive.
Lots of pain for the common man. Inflation is going to spiral out of control soon
It's already down back to 144...
@SM, Yeah, blame everything on IK. Including the trade deficit, foreign exchange reserve, empty State Bank and dearth of Tax collection - that last PPP and PML-N government combined could not fix it.
If the Dollar hits 200 in four years, when IK may not be PM,. who will you blame then? A month-old new government??
Speculators having a field day. Common man will suffer going forward. By the time of the next elections rupee may score a double century
He had promised a Naya Pakistan but he didnt say it was going to be better than the old one.
@Swiss Neutral, "Positive side: Good for exports"
What exports???
@Ajay, How did you know that?
"... the undisclosed conditions agreed between the IMF authorities and the government." Wasn't the same Imran Khan ranting against the previous government over the undisclosed conditions of the CPEC? There is no Naya in Pakistan.
@Swiss Neutral, Positive side: Good for exports
Export!? What is That?
Dollar is on a one way trip up. Don't see it stopping before Rs.170 in the next 3 months.
2 weeks ago I was in Pakistan, the exchange rate was Rs 142/USD. If at this rate it keeps on going up, the cost of imported goods will be too high, especially medicine and other essentials
CPEC completion will it back to $1 = 1 Rupee.
The weak economy of Pakistan, of lately has come under tremendous pressure recently due to uncertainties created in the financial market in lieu of signing of IMF bailout agreement. The stock exchange turmoil resulting in across the board fast decline of its index during recent days, further added on to already existing jitteriness and panic, mainly because of IMF conditionality of allowing free float of PKR against the dollar.
The Pakistan’s currency is more less following the recent similar pattern of events in Egypt, which taking $12 billion IMF loan agreed to a condition of free float of its currency against the dollar. As a consequence, it is no surprise that as Egyptian Pound devalued by 50%, PKR by following suit already suffering 36% devaluation, reaches devaluation goal of 50% by July,2019, when terms & conditions of the IMF agreement come into play under the stewardship of new GSBP, having successfully done the same in Egypt during his past assignment as IMF representative.
Game changed by $60 Billion CPEC. What would have been the situation if $60 billion had not come from China?
It's great achievement of PM Khan
@Habib A. Zuberi, "Both France an Turkey, besides few other countries, replaced their old currencies by new one and that stabilized their currencies and helped improve their economy. My recommendation is to come up with new currency and assign one new rupee equal to current Rs.100/-. Easy to count and no Rs 500/- or higher value currency. It may not be as successful in Pakistan as it has been in France or Turkey, but surely it will improve the situation."
If you buy 1 kg of apples then you may get 4 apples when you choose the big ones and maybe 6 when you choose the smaller ones. You still get 1 kg. You don't get 1.5 kg.
Pakistan has paid back the principal amount on its foreign debt, but it has doubled, tripled , and quadrupled over the years due to the many devaluations. The IMF is run on the lines of a commercial bank. It should not impose conditions on its loans except requiring that they be paid back with interest and on time.
Congrats to all overseas Pakistani People.
@Swiss Neutral, For that you should produce goods worth for export at competitive rates.
More burden....
How does the rupee stand against other world currencies?
@Shoaib, ..... A sad saga many years in the making.
While it decreased by 2 in india
@Ahmed, so now you expect people all over the world for corruption in Pakistan?
Now we need more loans to cover for this.
At this point in time, it’s not a speculation that the Rupee will depreciate, it’s inevitable. Taking loans in Billions, you think that alone will strengthen the value of Rupee?
@MirzaCanada, All-knowing eye
With the IMF bailout it will touch 160/S1 before Sep 30, 2019. It appears to be one of the conditions.
Bad news has a bright side for the expats who send their hard earned money back home to the family. According to latest IMF agreement, the rupee is going to fall further by 20%. So the rupee will be 165-170 in few months. So if you are an expat like most of us who is sending $$ home to the loved one, wait till the rupee is 165-170 before you send money home.
Bring back Nawaz, he will streamline , most discredited people perform well in crisis.
IMF gift ???
Thank you Imran Khan !
Where is Chartered Accountant Ishaq Dar? Whatever he was and to which political party he belonged to is irrelevant, at least he kept the value of U.S. dollar under Pk. Rs. 100/- throughout his tenure as the Finance Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, for which credit must be given when and where the credit is due!
@Swiss Neutral, what exports?
Still much strong currency far better than iran.
Stock market destroyed Forex destroyed GDP growth destroyed
Welcome to Naya Pakistan
Next election slogan will be
Purana Pakistan
@Tabdeeli, ..bright side for the expats.. send.. money back home.. ..going to fall further by 20%..wait till the rupee is 165-170 before you send money..
Expats remit at PKR 165, it may further go down to 190 vs USD. PKR depreciation is already stoking hyper-inflation, not good for families. Better send money on need basis only.
@Swiss Neutral, "Positive side: Good for exports"
PKR depreciation is good ONLY if it do not cause imported-inflation. Else country becomes in-competitive, which is Pak case now.
Now no limit looking to huge debt burden.
So easy to manipulate the market...time to crack down on FX houses!
Tendency of holding remittances and dollars retention by exporters are going to hit foreign exchange inflow in another 1-2 months till the time dust settles with regard to IMF condition on exchange rate. Traders are expecting it to reach in the band of 170-175 in the short term.
There is no point in worrying about the dollar exchange rate. What one should worry is about decreasing exports and increasing imports.
@Surya Kant , No. The regional tensions in Gulf , raised the Oil Prices. And it’s a geopolitical ramifications. The Indian Rupee too under pressure, Pak not alone.
This is the 6 billion dollar run. Pak govt has given hundreds of statements on successful deal with IMF in past 9 months but the actual changes gave practically just started, wait for the finals!!
@mady, Currency appreciates only when rest of the world want to buy your products and services and also when your imports are less than your exports. In a free trade scenario the depreciation of your currency should fix trade deficit in few years without any invervention. Just free trade with India and China should fix our trade deficit under current Exchange rate but there is not free trade. The market fundamentals work in favor of Pakistan but by somehow our politicians and buerocrates never let the the private sector to grow properly - electricity shortage, gas shortage, corruption, water shortage, skilled labor shortage, lacking roads, railway .... list is long. Help IK to fix the economy.
Very important for people to not panic and keep believing in recovery. Even a little indication of panic will cause people to take actions which can irreversibly and permanently damage the economy beyond repair
The dollar value is determined by the rich who can afford to buy them to hoard their illegal income and not the poor masses who can hardly afford to buy one dollar. One wonder how many dollars were brought by the opposition rich people to create rate instability.
Naya Pakistan
@Rahul, whatever pakistan exports.
@Umair, yes you are Federal Reserves chairman
@M. Saeed, you need a handsome PM or policy.
it will freefal to over 180
Doesn't matter at all. It will increase further, it has to. This is all because the PTI government is not creating an artificial value for the Pak Rupee which the previous government did.
Nothing But Shame:(
9 months progress dollar 146!
CPEC is still not complete. Just wait for a few years and see. US dollar will be irrelevant then.
Good for overseas citizens , bad for economy
CPEC projects really yielding the benefits now to the common people of Pakistan.
Indian Rupee is at about 69-70 to one USD, whereas PKR is now about 145 to one USD. Didn't they start out at about the same exchange rate on partition, at about 5 to a dollar?
USD surged against PKR on mere speculation? Somebody or a cartel is playing with PKR to fill their pockets it seems.
Serious impact on inflation is imminent. You will have to pay costlier $ for import of petroleum product, which directly impact market price of commodities.
@M Saeed you are also a fail and tested individual or else the system which we had in Pakistan would have worked. How many of you follow any rules and pay your due share towards your country
Once the IMF Loan is given, the country has to take actions to implement IMF conditions under which the Loan was given. To do that, the Rupee will surely decline further against the Dollar. How much lower would it go against the Dollar is any one's guess at this stage.Only till recently the Rupee was equivalent to 100 Rupees to a Dollar and now it is at 146?
Blame Trump!!!
@Rajesh, It might as well crash then. Let it Free Fall and find it's place.
In couple of months pkr is going to score double century
@Swiss Neutral,
What exports? The problem with Pakistani economy is that it does not have significant exports because it makes very few world class competitive products.
@Umair, 140 is still too high...needs to be at 100.
There was a report that Russia, China, Turkey and India don't want to use US doller for there trade so it's useful for Pakistan to join them...
Every generation should go through some or other difficult to get better future Pakistan going through it, but once CPEC complete there will recover abundantly
Pakistan gdp shrinked from 330 billion dollars to 277 billion dollars. According to imf world bank Asian development bank, it will continue to grow at only 2.5 - 3 percent for next 3 years. Means it'll take another 3-4 years to reach the same place (I. E. 330 billion dollars). Isn't?
@Umair, the government departments are working at 180 for the budget
@Ajay, lucky if it stabilizes at 160. Interdepartmental working for 180 by end 2019
@Rabba, 180 by end 2019
@Harish Chandra, Pakistan has progressed faster than India.. ..
this is progress
PNR is now weakest in south asia.INR=2 PNR .Foreign tours will be costly but foreign tourists will enjoy more in Pakistan as things will be cheaper .This will bring more foreign currency and improve economy Pakistan tourism board should initiate action
There is one car (Pakistan) and too many drivers (political parties). Some drivers wants to drive in straight lane, some wants to turn on right hand side road, some wants to turn on left hand side road and majority of them wants to put a reverse gear.
We hand enough experiences in which we already lost former East Pakistan in 1971.
How many more experiences do we want more from these drivers? Is there any limit or not?
it is because the dollar is not available in market(some hawala and hundi people have just stopped traiding) and those exchangers who has it are selling on higher prices. It has become more like a commodity now a days. Its an artificial hike and will go down. Last weak i checked it was 142.2 PKR and I remember around 20 days ago it was also sold on 146 in Lahore
Double century very soon
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, - Let me answer your question about when PTI will get back looted money? Answer is ‘Never’. Reason surely there was corruption but not at the level claimed by IK but there is no proof so no chance of getting any money.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, the last govt was not great but i think the current state is down to the incompetence of the current govt.. its been 8 months you can blame past loans which are not paid on past govt but the current situation of economy, revenue collection, ruppee value is all own to pti.
@Mahmood, i would if when the new govt comes the ruppee is at 170 and then goes to 200..
Real value of PKR is 200 for 1 USD, this government is also artificially supporting currency but it will work until government continue to pour USD in market, after exhaustion Market will decide real value
@Satya Jeet, You need to take a basic high school economics course. The $60.00 billion you claim did not "come" to Pakistan. CPEC money is allocated on project-based, not money poured in as you envision.
This is before IMF deal details not disclosed.
Now this looks like a cryptocurrency
@M. Saeed, Dar will appear better? He is thousand times better.
@SM,
DAR had used borrowed money to support the PKR. Such support ends when you run out of money!
Get ready for 200 PKR
@ Iqbal, Thats the issue, but more sever issue is, if our people didn't do export how their par capital income is more then India and Bangladesh, simple answer high paid government jobs, so no matter what taxes you implement if government salaries didn't took down to private sector level, nothing will change.
Already in Karachi the market is selling at 150 per dollar
Come on! Our economic, administrative and political systems aren't suited to a country as large as ours. In my own conscious lifetime I remember it being around 50. The fact that it is 200% higher today should be an indication that the problem is the system. Not any one cog in the system.
@Rizwan, "Pakistan gdp shrinked from 330 billion dollars to 277 billion dollars. According to imf world bank Asian development bank, it will continue to grow at only 2.5 - 3 percent for next 3 years. Means it'll take another 3-4 years to reach the same place (I. E. 330 billion dollars). Isn't?"
That is if the rupee doesn't depreciate further by then.
@Umair, 170 is my take.
@Umair, obviously you know the best.
@Rajesh, Taking wild guesses makes no sense to me. Sorry but do you have any theory on the basis of which you say so ? I urge readers not to create unnecessary scare or even make atrocious claims without backing.
It is a crime for this government to continue ruling. They do not have the expertise to run a country. All they do is repeat the same things again and again.
@MirzaCanada
@Ajay, How did you know that? Dear Mirza, i wrote it "may stabilize" that is only my expectation and assessment.
In 1985 , India was in a worse situation with dollar reserve dropping to 1billion and no money to formulate a budget and ensuing political instability.PM PVN Rao and FM Manmohan Singh steered the ship thereafter from 1990. Today, India's reserves are 400 plus billion dollars. So, it's doable in Pakistan too , just that right people have to be at the right places with the right policies.
@Tabdeeli, The fear is what if the economy goes out of control ?? The $$ we already sent has already lost value and so has the investments in Pakistan thus far. So it does not help anyone to see the economy slump.
This will reach 200 mark
USD is back to `144 but availibility in the market is ZERO.
@Ajay, And what birdy informed you of that news?
@Rajesh, You could only hope and wish.
Thank you to all the economists and fortune tellers for their input here, we could have all done without your brainy future value of the Pakistani Rupee.
it will settle @ 150
This is like a long dark tunnel with nolight at the end.
good time to invest in dollars
Pak current a/c deficit has been reported at 1billion$ a MONTH...in what way will IMF 2 billion$ per YEAR help out Pak economy while ordinary pple suffer the massive cost & price hikes?...
@Umair, speculations do not sustain for long time , sure it will go back on 140 .
IMF