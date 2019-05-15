DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 16, 2019

Zardari secures interim bail in 6 corruption cases being probed by NAB

Naveed SiddiquiMay 15, 2019

Former president Asif Ali Zardari outside the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari in six corruption cases that are being probed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The high court granted Zardari interim bail in the money laundering case until May 30. The former president was also granted an interim bail in inquiry pertaining to the Opal 225 property — that is owned by the Zardari group — until June 12 against surety bonds of Rs500,000. He also received an interim bail in the Park Lane probe until June 12.

The IHC extended Zardari's interim bail in the Tosha Khana vehicles inquiry until June 20. In an investigation pertaining to suspicious transactions, Zardari's interim bail was extended until May 21.

In a probe pertaining to M/s Harish and Company, the court adjourned the hearing until May 30.

A division bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani heard the bail applications. Justice Farooq, during the hearing of the pleas, remarked that "it seems like there is a flood of bail [applications]".

The former president is named in 36 NAB inquiries and the anti-corruption watchdog claims that his role has been established in at least eight cases so far, according to an 11-page report submitted by the bureau to the IHC on Tuesday.

According to the list, NAB has issued arrest warrants for the former president only in the Park Lane case, while it has filed two interim references against him.

The interim references have been filed against illegal award of contracts to several companies including M/S Harish, by the Sindh government’s Special Initiative Department. Another reference is based on the first information report registered by the Federal Investigation Agency on June 7, 2018 in connection with fake accounts.

The remaining five inquires relate to the misappropriation of cane growers’ subsidy, taking vehicles from Tosha Khana and paying their import duties from fake accounts, transactions of Rs8.3 billion from Bahria Town through fake accounts and receiving kickbacks in JV Opal by the Zardari Group.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 15, 2019 03:17pm

He might hide for some more time but he can't run for ever from the long hands of law and order.

A.Ali
May 15, 2019 03:19pm

BLACK DAY even in our corruption filled history for Sindh chapter.

naheed
May 15, 2019 03:20pm

36 is too small a number of inquiries for such people.... what about convictions?

khalid
May 15, 2019 03:24pm

These people are nothing but thieves. Calling them politicians is giving them legitimacy. They have nothing to do with politics. No values, no track record, no expertise, no skills. Just simply plain cheats.

Observer
May 15, 2019 03:28pm

Look no further to see what Justice looks like in this country.

NACParis
May 15, 2019 03:35pm

The surety bonds in major corruption cases are becoming a joke in Pakistan. A man worth multi billion dollar is asked for a security bond worth approximately $ 4000 when he is being charged for rupees multi billions probe.

MK
May 15, 2019 03:47pm

Well, a flood of bails being granted only to the riches and powerful. Don't see no flood when it comes to the poor!

Kashif Ali
May 15, 2019 03:56pm

how long will this game continue?

M. Saeed
May 15, 2019 03:59pm

Zardari has some magic. He always gets bail in any serious case. He got away with Swiss Accounts case, Surrey Palace, antiques smuggling etc and Ejaz Naek is always his savior lawyer. Very intriguing.

SkyHawk
May 15, 2019 03:59pm

Put this criminal in jail and finish this daily theater. Enough is Enough.

Fowez
May 15, 2019 04:03pm

8 separate, pending corruption charges ranging in billions stolen.

Recommend 0
WayToGo
May 15, 2019 04:08pm

Recommend 0
ALI TUNIO
May 15, 2019 04:11pm

Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
May 15, 2019 04:18pm

Recommend 0
CAT
May 15, 2019 04:20pm

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 15, 2019 04:23pm

Recommend 0
Umar
May 15, 2019 04:32pm

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
May 15, 2019 04:38pm

Recommend 0
Syed Shah
May 15, 2019 04:44pm

Recommend 0
Killer
May 15, 2019 05:18pm

Recommend 0
Qaiser Ahmed
May 15, 2019 05:18pm

Recommend 0
Nazir Ahmed
May 15, 2019 05:19pm

Recommend 0
Asif
May 15, 2019 05:22pm

Recommend 0
tariq ahmad
May 15, 2019 05:31pm

Recommend 0
Observer
May 15, 2019 05:35pm

Recommend 0
Nasima
May 15, 2019 05:51pm

Recommend 0
Javed Qamer Engineer Washington DC
May 15, 2019 05:54pm

Recommend 0
Maboob Saleem
May 15, 2019 06:05pm

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
May 15, 2019 06:05pm

Recommend 0
Shahidam
May 15, 2019 06:12pm

Recommend 0
parveez shafi
May 15, 2019 06:18pm

Recommend 0
ShahidF
May 15, 2019 06:25pm

Recommend 0
Sayyid
May 15, 2019 06:26pm

Recommend 0
Ali
May 15, 2019 06:28pm

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
May 15, 2019 06:38pm

Recommend 0
ahmed
May 15, 2019 07:15pm

Recommend 0
Justice
May 15, 2019 07:16pm

Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
May 15, 2019 07:22pm

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
May 15, 2019 07:59pm

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
May 15, 2019 08:06pm

Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
May 15, 2019 08:11pm

All case must be investigated in one year and prosecuted.

Jamal Soomro, Karachi
May 15, 2019 08:13pm

Recommend 0
WayToGo
May 15, 2019 09:25pm

@fairplay,
WayToGo
May 15, 2019 09:28pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad,
Dawn
May 16, 2019 01:05am

Recommend 0
Dawn
May 16, 2019 01:07am

Recommend 0
Osman Karim Khara
May 16, 2019 01:22am

Recommend 0
Osman Karim Khara
May 16, 2019 01:24am

Recommend 0
Justice
May 16, 2019 01:26am

Recommend 0
Osman Karim Khara
May 16, 2019 01:29am

Recommend 0
Osman Karim Khara
May 16, 2019 01:32am

Recommend 0
Osman Karim Khara
May 16, 2019 01:36am

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 16, 2019 04:27am

Mr. Asif Ali Zardari,

You are twisting the situation.

AZAM AKBAR
May 16, 2019 04:29am

@khalid,

Mr. khalid,

Cheating is harmless word.

AZAM AKBAR
May 16, 2019 04:33am

@Asif,

Mr. Asif,

You are right.

AZAM AKBAR
May 16, 2019 04:35am

@Syed Shah,

Mr. Syed Shah,

Because there are double standards in the country.

AZAM AKBAR
May 16, 2019 04:38am

@Jamal Soomro, Karachi,

Mr. Jamil Soomro, Karachi,

Unbelievable to you, me and common people.

AZAM AKBAR
May 16, 2019 04:39am

@M. Saeed,

Mr. M. Saeed,

