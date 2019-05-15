Zardari secures interim bail in 6 corruption cases being probed by NAB
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari in six corruption cases that are being probed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The high court granted Zardari interim bail in the money laundering case until May 30. The former president was also granted an interim bail in inquiry pertaining to the Opal 225 property — that is owned by the Zardari group — until June 12 against surety bonds of Rs500,000. He also received an interim bail in the Park Lane probe until June 12.
The IHC extended Zardari's interim bail in the Tosha Khana vehicles inquiry until June 20. In an investigation pertaining to suspicious transactions, Zardari's interim bail was extended until May 21.
In a probe pertaining to M/s Harish and Company, the court adjourned the hearing until May 30.
A division bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani heard the bail applications. Justice Farooq, during the hearing of the pleas, remarked that "it seems like there is a flood of bail [applications]".
The former president is named in 36 NAB inquiries and the anti-corruption watchdog claims that his role has been established in at least eight cases so far, according to an 11-page report submitted by the bureau to the IHC on Tuesday.
According to the list, NAB has issued arrest warrants for the former president only in the Park Lane case, while it has filed two interim references against him.
The interim references have been filed against illegal award of contracts to several companies including M/S Harish, by the Sindh government’s Special Initiative Department. Another reference is based on the first information report registered by the Federal Investigation Agency on June 7, 2018 in connection with fake accounts.
The remaining five inquires relate to the misappropriation of cane growers’ subsidy, taking vehicles from Tosha Khana and paying their import duties from fake accounts, transactions of Rs8.3 billion from Bahria Town through fake accounts and receiving kickbacks in JV Opal by the Zardari Group.
He might hide for some more time but he can't run for ever from the long hands of law and order.
BLACK DAY even in our corruption filled history for Sindh chapter.
36 is too small a number of inquiries for such people.... what about convictions?
These people are nothing but thieves. Calling them politicians is giving them legitimacy. They have nothing to do with politics. No values, no track record, no expertise, no skills. Just simply plain cheats.
Look no further to see what Justice looks like in this country.
The surety bonds in major corruption cases are becoming a joke in Pakistan. A man worth multi billion dollar is asked for a security bond worth approximately $ 4000 when he is being charged for rupees multi billions probe.
Well, a flood of bails being granted only to the riches and powerful. Don't see no flood when it comes to the poor!
how long will this game continue?
Zardari has some magic. He always gets bail in any serious case. He got away with Swiss Accounts case, Surrey Palace, antiques smuggling etc and Ejaz Naek is always his savior lawyer. Very intriguing.
Put this criminal in jail and finish this daily theater. Enough is Enough.
8 separate, pending corruption charges ranging in billions stolen.
Lock him up!
NAB a dream boat!!!
Lock him up and throw away the keys
Since 1991, not a single case was proven against Mr Zardari. Having numerous cases pending against him, he became the President of Pakistan. Mr Zardari has become the champion of political victimization. This should stop immediately.
Pity on INNOCENT voters of PPP
500,000? It should be 50 million, or 5 billion! He has looted thousands of billions.
If it is proved than the people's party has no future in politics...the democratic parties are hell-bent on defending the corrupted
NAB is turning these cases into a joke, and people like Zardari get to laugh all the way to the banks. It was just yesterday where NAB had claimed to have ample evidence on 8 of the 30 some cases against Zardari, he managed to walk right out of the courtroom with smile on bail.
Why??
So PPP is being shown some favor... Explains PPP finance secretary as special adviser now..
This nonsense needs to stop.NAB should challenge these bails. That is if it has a solid case.
Wah Zardari wah. You are foolproof.
@Syed Shah, The country is made for them...They are not for the country.
the man has stolen billions and goes around with his toothy smile.
If there are so many cases against him then send him to jail without any bail.
Why is the head of all criminal activity getting bail while the pawns he used to launder money are in jail? Bail seems to be the privilege of criminals of the rich.
Why are these crooks getting bail Please try them right away and if found guilty as we know they are send them to jail right away for life and confiscate all their ill gotten wealth.
He is going to run, and if he does he can take his son with him.
@Syed Shah, ..he's above the law
"it seems like there is a flood of bail [applications]". Why not stop this flood?
Are any of these politicians will ever go to a ordinary prison and rott there for the rest of their lives. Getting money out of them seems impossible
Judges must state their reasoning for regularly granting bail to AZ,whereas a common man is deprived of such concession.It seems that in Pakistan the rich people who can hire expensive lawyers can beat any prosecution.
70 years of Pakistan & all corruption is hiding behind the black coats.. blackcoat is above the law
It appears NAB is getting salaries to get inquiries only against Sharifs and Zardari while the whole Pakistan is a sacred cow includind sitting ministers.
Zardari 36, NAB 0. Guess whose making a fool out of someone?
Keep on granting bail and delay justice long awaited. If he is innocent, set him free but conclude or lose credibility even further. Wake up PK!
Any chance of convicting such a openly corrupt man or should we just let him go with a slap on the wrist. As for the bail amount that is simply a joke, bail should be set based on the crime.
In the land of pure everyone gets bails. Never jailed.
@M. Saeed, Absolutely. Highly expensive lawyer are hired for full time job, and they did their best to secure time related short period bails, but remember there are 36+ cases, if the accuse get short period bails in 6, still 30+ cases are there. Let the law completes its logical end, Mr Zardari will have no different fate than his COD friend Mian Nawaz Sharif.
@LAHORI KID, Right. NAB must frame charges on strong grounds, bail proof.
NAB is inefficient department or they cannot cope with with so many corrupt leaders and other cases.
All case must be investigated in one year and prosecuted.
Justice delayed is justice denied.
Unbelievable!
@fairplay,
Very funny...
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad,
Everyone's wishful thinking...
These daddy, son tactics must be stopped. NAB should decline these bail etc tactics, haul them before the judges, charge and lock them up. Pakistan needs to go on.
Whose side are the courts on-rich criminals or the nation?
Fake accounts will bring him down.
@khalid, ... Zardari was the laziest president Pakistan ever had.
30 years of corruption by this man and he always gets away with it or pays off the right people.
@Observer, .... You have a good point.
@ShahidF, ... The reasons is they lawyers are paying some of them under the table with their clients' money.
@M. Afzal Riaz, MD, ... In the United States that invented right to a speedy trial, some persons await trial for up to two years. It depends on the circumstances. Tell me the criminal justice system in Pakistan is as efficient as that of the United States.
Mr. Asif Ali Zardari,
You are twisting the situation.
But how long?
@khalid,
Mr. khalid,
Cheating is harmless word.
Please use crime and corruption.
@Asif,
Mr. Asif,
You are right.
But - Alas.
@Syed Shah,
Mr. Syed Shah,
Because there are double standards in the country.
Very simple very easy.
@Jamal Soomro, Karachi,
Mr. Jamil Soomro, Karachi,
Unbelievable to you, me and common people.
Not to the criminals, cronies, corrupts, culprits, etc.
@M. Saeed,
Mr. M. Saeed,
This is disgusting.
Sad very sad.