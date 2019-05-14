DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Cabinet approves govt's first tax amnesty scheme, available until June 30

Dawn.comUpdated May 14, 2019

Email

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh (C) addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh (C) addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

After much deliberation, the government has announced its tax amnesty scheme — Asset Declaration Scheme — after it was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh briefed the media on the scheme. He was accompanied at the presser by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

"We have tried to make this scheme very easy to understand and implement," the adviser said at the news conference, adding that the scheme has realistic targets with low rates.

"The basic purpose of the scheme is not to generate revenue but to document the economy and to bring dead assets into the economy and make them functional."

The philosophy behind the plan is not to "intimidate" people but to encourage businessmen to participate in the legal economy, the adviser said.

He said people will have the opportunity to become part of the scheme until June 30. Every Pakistani citizen will be able to avail the scheme except for public office holders and their dependents.

Under the scheme, the finance adviser revealed, assets within the country and abroad can be whitened after paying a certain amount. For the whitening of properties, the value will be considered 1.5 times more than the FBR-assigned value.

A rate of 4pc will be charged for whitened money and the cash will have to be brought into Pakistan to be kept in banks. For people wanting to keep their money abroad, a rate of 6pc will be charged.

Responding to a question, Dr Shaikh said the IMF programme entered into by Pakistan is in favour of the country. "Those who are opposing the IMF programme are the ones who had already done the same," he added.

He said actions such as reducing the gap between imports and exports, reducing losses of state-owned entities and curtailing expenditure are in favour of the country.

Dr Shaikh said some people were apprehensive that the electricity tariff will be increased under the IMF accord. He clarified that if that is done, those who consume less than 300 units will not be affected.

"Pakistan goes to the IMF again and again because it fails to increase its exports, foreigners remain reluctant to invest in the country and other issues."

'Fine-tuned' tax amnesty

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the cabinet meeting during which the scheme was approved.

PM Imran Khan chaired the cabinet meeting that approved the tax amnesty scheme. — PID/File
PM Imran Khan chaired the cabinet meeting that approved the tax amnesty scheme. — PID/File

The scheme has been announced two days after the government reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about a $6bn bailout to implement an “ambitious structural reform agenda” over a period of 39 months. It was reported last month that the timeline of the IMF bailout package had complicated the launch of government’s first tax amnesty scheme.

The amnesty scheme was first expected to be approved on April 8. But it could not be approved in two meetings of the federal cabinet last month, before the exit of then finance minister Asad Umar.

Following the appointment of Dr Shaikh as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, the government had said its proposed amnesty scheme would go ahead without any major change despite a change of command and internal opposition.

The adviser on finance desired that it should be a people-friendly scheme, helped document the economy and brought more non-filers into the tax net instead of just generating funds. He directed the FBR to fine-tune the scheme to make it simple to understand and easy to implement, an official statement said, adding that the objective of the scheme should be to make the economy more tax-compliant and documented.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Jehengir khan
May 14, 2019 04:24pm

Unless you punish people for tax evation, you will have to give amnesty forever....so, why should I pay tax when I know government will give me amnesty? Can anybody in the government answer?

Recommend 0
Abbas
May 14, 2019 04:35pm

In less then one year PTI has done everything which they said they will “never” do . What a disappointment , especially to those honest tax payers who voted for them .

Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
May 14, 2019 04:36pm

Mr. Shabbar Zaidi you are supposed to collect tax by stock and carrot policy. .please don't bow down against tax plunderers. .

Recommend 0
Wazir
May 14, 2019 04:40pm

Good luck

Recommend 0
KAHN
May 14, 2019 04:41pm

This is a joke. Rather than punishing people for tax evasion, we provide them amnesty scheme. If the law is implemented properly then we don't need to introduce these 'whitening scheme'.

Recommend 0
Jameel
May 14, 2019 04:43pm

Another chance given to clean looted money, turned into assets.

It's incredible when you see the eye watering prices of the properties in cities and yet little revenue is generated from property transactions.

Someone is not doing there jobs properly, or deliberating not doing it to have a side earner.

Recommend 0
Jameel
May 14, 2019 04:46pm

@Jehengir khan, it's not only government, bureaucracy and judiciary is in it. Therefore there is little impact when it comes to changing the mindset.

Unfortunately we're a subservient nation.... Can't think for ourselves...

Recommend 0
Chingez Khan
May 14, 2019 04:47pm

Why don't you impose 16 years in jail for tax evasion and start catching the evaders?

Recommend 0
Buddhist
May 14, 2019 04:48pm

It's so funny that instead of punishing the tax evaders this scheme gives them option for bailout by whitening the black money and assets. This bailout is for general public of Pakistan or for the rich who are hoarding money.

Recommend 0
AFtab
May 14, 2019 04:49pm

a honest tax payer pays 25% of income but now a thief will pay just 4% to take the benefit of the stealing. It gives us a lesson, steal and dont pay taxes

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 14, 2019

Missing women

LAST week, the ECP revealed that a regrettably wide gap exists between registered female and male voters in the...
Updated May 14, 2019

Sana Mir’s feat

The country’s most celebrated women cricketer Sana Mir has added yet another feather to her cap.
May 13, 2019

Attack in Gwadar

FOR the second time in a month, Balochistan is the scene of a terrorist attack. Even more disturbing, the incident...
May 13, 2019

Healthcare nightmare

CONSIDERING the growing healthcare crisis in the country, it is necessary to frequently raise the alarm. The...
May 13, 2019

US sabre-rattling

IT seems like déjà-vu. Once again the US is preparing a casus belli for war with a Middle Eastern country based on...