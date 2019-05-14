DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 14, 2019

Saudi Arabia say oil giant Aramco's sites targeted

APMay 14, 2019

This file photo shows a view of Saudi Aramco’s Manifa oilfield. The much-awaited IPO of the Saudi Aramco is on the shelf for now as the company failed to attract its desired valuation. —Reuters
Saudi Arabia says oil infrastructure sites belonging to the country's state-run oil company Aramco have been targeted and that at least one of the attacks was carried out by drone strikes.

The announcement came shortly after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed an assault on the kingdom.

The state Saudi Press Agency quoted Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying that between 6-6.30am on Tuesday, a petroleum pumping station supplying an east-west pipeline between the Eastern Province and to the Yanbu Port on the Red Sea was targeted by drones.

He said a fire broke out at a station along the pipeline and was subsequently put out. Aramco has temporarily stopped pumping petroleum through the pipeline until inspection of the damage is complete.

The kingdom's state security body also said two oil infrastructure sites in the greater region of Riyadh, its landlocked capital, were targeted at the same time. The statement described it as a “limited targeting” of petroleum stations in areas al-Dudami and Afif in Riyadh region.

Comments (6)

Chaos
May 14, 2019 04:07pm

War always starts with a false flag operation and faulty intel

Shafayat Hussain Bhat
May 14, 2019 04:12pm

looks like Saudis and americans are building up for war with iran. very unfortunate

Dr. Faazil Ahmed
May 14, 2019 04:16pm

Time is running out for Iran

satish
May 14, 2019 04:29pm

Any distress in middle east effects India and Pakistan in a same way.

Struggle
May 14, 2019 04:38pm

@Dr. Faazil Ahmed,
It could be vice versa. Read history. If Vietnam can fight, others also can. Silent spectators must realise if any house is on fire that fire can drift to any place. It is time to speak truth and educate powerful to mend its way.

ahmed
May 14, 2019 04:48pm

narrative is being prepared.

