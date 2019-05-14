DAWN.COM

Khadim Rizvi, Afzal Qadri get bail in terrorism case

Rana BilalUpdated May 14, 2019

Former TLP patron-in-chief Pir Afzal Qadri (L) and TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi attend a protest against the Supreme Court decision to overturn the conviction of Aasia Bibi. ─ AFP/File
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Khadim Rizvi and former TLP patron-in-chief Pir Afzal Qadri in a case lodged against them for launching a violent protest against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi from blasphemy charge.

The two firebrand religious leaders have been granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs5 million each.

Qadri, who had been booked under sedition and terrorism charges, had resigned from the TLP on May 1 citing health issues and, on the court's earlier directions, issued a public apology for his remarks.

The two-member bench, comprising of Justice Qasim Ali Khan and Justice Asjad Javed Gharal, granted the bail to both till July 15.

At the last hearing, the court had rejected an apology submitted by Qadri over incendiary remarks made by him during a protest against the Supreme Court's acquittal of Aasia Bibi. The lawyers from both sides had completed their arguments before the two-member bench.

Rizvi and Qadri were taken into "protective custody" by the state during a crackdown in November 2018 after the TLP announced it would observe martyrs’ day on Nov 25, 2018. The arrests followed weeks after the TLP led three-day protests across the country against Aasia Bibi's acquittal.

Civil Lines police had registered an FIR under sections 290/291/353/427/186/188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 6 of the Sound System Punjab Ordinance 2015 against Rizvi and other leaders of the TLP for protests after Aasia Bibi was acquitted by the Supreme Court in October last year. Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 was later added to the FIR.

Comments (16)

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 14, 2019 12:59pm

Get ready for more inciting comments and speeches against army and PTI government, as PMLN will take full advantage of these trouble makers through different ways. Obviously, money will play a major role.

Majid
May 14, 2019 01:01pm

Lhc at it again ..

Azeem
May 14, 2019 01:04pm

Strange. I didn't think they would be released during Ramadan

Omar
May 14, 2019 01:10pm

I don’t understand how can they grant bail in a terrorist case?

Thought
May 14, 2019 01:12pm

Yesterday, shahrukh got relaxation and now Khadim and Qadri are free.

Pakiforum
May 14, 2019 01:14pm

LHC did it again.

ahmad
May 14, 2019 01:19pm

It was obvious. These people served their purpose well. They can be used in future again. I hope it was worth doing it, as the new setup seems not to doing great so far. But I will wait as the corruption was main slogan at the front. What was the real motive behind? Better provide answer otherwise it will tantamount to gaining control.

Pakman
May 14, 2019 01:21pm

I can see ML in the horizon.

Taha
May 14, 2019 01:35pm

What a joke

AsadWarraich
May 14, 2019 01:39pm

Hopefully, Rizvi will also announce 'retirement' from politics after his right-hand Afzal Qadri apologized for what these guys did and took retirement.

Art Kp
May 14, 2019 01:46pm

Time for large scale protests against corrupt lawyers outside high courts.

Bts
May 14, 2019 01:50pm

He will be used for different reasons, to keep public uncertain and worried.

M. Saeed
May 14, 2019 01:52pm

Got ready to put the nation in turmoil again, only with added vengeance.

M. Saeed
May 14, 2019 01:53pm

@AsadWarraich, incorrigible never apologise.

Javed
May 14, 2019 01:55pm

Of course, what else is new.

M. Saeed
May 14, 2019 01:55pm

@ahmad, If Taliban win Afghanistan, these people would be their added advantage.

