Khadim Rizvi, Afzal Qadri get bail in terrorism case
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Khadim Rizvi and former TLP patron-in-chief Pir Afzal Qadri in a case lodged against them for launching a violent protest against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi from blasphemy charge.
The two firebrand religious leaders have been granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs5 million each.
Qadri, who had been booked under sedition and terrorism charges, had resigned from the TLP on May 1 citing health issues and, on the court's earlier directions, issued a public apology for his remarks.
The two-member bench, comprising of Justice Qasim Ali Khan and Justice Asjad Javed Gharal, granted the bail to both till July 15.
At the last hearing, the court had rejected an apology submitted by Qadri over incendiary remarks made by him during a protest against the Supreme Court's acquittal of Aasia Bibi. The lawyers from both sides had completed their arguments before the two-member bench.
Rizvi and Qadri were taken into "protective custody" by the state during a crackdown in November 2018 after the TLP announced it would observe martyrs’ day on Nov 25, 2018. The arrests followed weeks after the TLP led three-day protests across the country against Aasia Bibi's acquittal.
Civil Lines police had registered an FIR under sections 290/291/353/427/186/188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 6 of the Sound System Punjab Ordinance 2015 against Rizvi and other leaders of the TLP for protests after Aasia Bibi was acquitted by the Supreme Court in October last year. Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 was later added to the FIR.
Comments (16)
Get ready for more inciting comments and speeches against army and PTI government, as PMLN will take full advantage of these trouble makers through different ways. Obviously, money will play a major role.
Lhc at it again ..
Strange. I didn't think they would be released during Ramadan
I don’t understand how can they grant bail in a terrorist case?
Yesterday, shahrukh got relaxation and now Khadim and Qadri are free.
LHC did it again.
It was obvious. These people served their purpose well. They can be used in future again. I hope it was worth doing it, as the new setup seems not to doing great so far. But I will wait as the corruption was main slogan at the front. What was the real motive behind? Better provide answer otherwise it will tantamount to gaining control.
I can see ML in the horizon.
What a joke
Hopefully, Rizvi will also announce 'retirement' from politics after his right-hand Afzal Qadri apologized for what these guys did and took retirement.
Time for large scale protests against corrupt lawyers outside high courts.
He will be used for different reasons, to keep public uncertain and worried.
Got ready to put the nation in turmoil again, only with added vengeance.
@AsadWarraich, incorrigible never apologise.
Of course, what else is new.
@ahmad, If Taliban win Afghanistan, these people would be their added advantage.