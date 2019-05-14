DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Oil, gas reserves found in Sindh

Our Equities CorrespondentUpdated May 14, 2019

Email

The well was drilled down to the depth of 2,676 metres. — AFP/File
The well was drilled down to the depth of 2,676 metres. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) told the stock exchange on Monday that gas and condensate was discovered from its exploratory cum appraisal Mangrio Well 1, which is located in district Tando Muhammad Khan, Sindh.

The well was drilled down to the depth of 2,676 metres. It has tested 10.44mmscfd gas, 120 barrels per day condensate through choke size 32/64 inches at wellhead flowing pressure of 2,085 Psi from lower Guru B-Sand.

PPL terminates contract with SPEC Energy

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) terminated Engi­neering, Procurement, Construction and Comm­issioning Contract with SPEC Energy DMCC, for the construction of a Gas Processing Plant for processing 60 MMScfd gas from the company’s Shahdadpur field.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Abc
May 14, 2019 11:01am

What will be development package for the concerned region???.

Recommend 0
Suraj71
May 14, 2019 11:08am

Now investors in stock markets are aware of this tactics after previous lie of Imran about oil reserve.

Recommend 0
Can
May 14, 2019 11:19am

Bur Oil and Gas reserves near Karachi still missing.

Recommend 0
Shahid khawaja
May 14, 2019 11:48am

Whichever company wins the contract for this oil and gas discovery, it should be made mandatory for the contractor by the government that they will provide employment, hospitals, schools and housing for the local people. The contracts should not be one sided in favour of the contractor profiteering for itself and our beauracracy for years to come.

Recommend 0
Dr. Addy
May 14, 2019 12:07pm

Let these reserves come and hope this adds to value of the economic problems Pakistan is in. Hope brings some goodness to the economic issues Pakistan is facing.

Recommend 0
Feroz
May 14, 2019 12:07pm

Every country has such reserves but the cost of exploration and extraction makes these discoveries financially irrecoverable.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 14, 2019

Missing women

LAST week, the ECP revealed that a regrettably wide gap exists between registered female and male voters in the...
Updated May 14, 2019

Sana Mir’s feat

The country’s most celebrated women cricketer Sana Mir has added yet another feather to her cap.
May 13, 2019

Attack in Gwadar

FOR the second time in a month, Balochistan is the scene of a terrorist attack. Even more disturbing, the incident...
May 13, 2019

Healthcare nightmare

CONSIDERING the growing healthcare crisis in the country, it is necessary to frequently raise the alarm. The...
May 13, 2019

US sabre-rattling

IT seems like déjà-vu. Once again the US is preparing a casus belli for war with a Middle Eastern country based on...