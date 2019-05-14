Oil, gas reserves found in Sindh
KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) told the stock exchange on Monday that gas and condensate was discovered from its exploratory cum appraisal Mangrio Well 1, which is located in district Tando Muhammad Khan, Sindh.
The well was drilled down to the depth of 2,676 metres. It has tested 10.44mmscfd gas, 120 barrels per day condensate through choke size 32/64 inches at wellhead flowing pressure of 2,085 Psi from lower Guru B-Sand.
PPL terminates contract with SPEC Energy
Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) terminated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning Contract with SPEC Energy DMCC, for the construction of a Gas Processing Plant for processing 60 MMScfd gas from the company’s Shahdadpur field.
