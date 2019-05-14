Pakistani man executed in Saudi Arabia for smuggling heroin
RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia has executed a Pakistani man for smuggling heroin, said the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).
Imran Haider, son of Ghulam Hussain, who travelled from Sialkot to Jeddah on Dec 12, 2013, was caught by the Saudi police for possessing 500 grams of heroin.
The case was finalised recently in which Imran was sentenced to death. The punishment for carrying drugs — even in a small quantity — in Saudi Arabia is death.
Earlier, the ANF seized 56.180kg of narcotics worth Rs174.74 million, arrested 16 culprits, including three women, and impounded three vehicles. The seized drugs included 46.200kg of hashish, 7.650kg of heroin, 3,025 Xanax tablets and 1.940kg Amphetamine (Ice).
The ANF conducted 15 counter-narcotic strikes in two weeks.
It arrested a resident of Hangu from the Islamabad International Airport’s parking area and recovered 5kg of hashish from his possession.
The ANF recovered 6kg of hashish near Kamra Bus Stop, GT Road in Attock from a resident of Upper Dir.
It arrested a resident of Peshawar after recovering 14.4kg of hashish from his car near Golra Morr, Kashmir Highway, Islamabad.
The ANF arrested another resident of Peshawar after recovering 2.4kg of hashish from his possession near Motorway M-I in tehsil Hassan Abdal of district Attock.
Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2019
Comments (8)
I guess MBS lied when he visited Pakistan. Only a small number have been released. Surprising? No. He had Khashoggi killed then denied it.
Better outbound screening needed to prevent smuggling of narcotics, and resultant deaths.
First and foremost, is there death-penalty in Islam for possessing narcotics? Secondly, execution by Saudi simply smells injustice - no access to a defence lawyer.
Improper investing!! Investigate to find the real terrorist activities..
I don’t support drug trade but still Saudi’s double standards amaze me. Saudi royals and westerners are beyond the reach of their justice system. It’s always people of poor countries paying the ultimate price. Shame on them.
@Nobody , Please also comment on your country's justice system!
@Nobody ,
I lived in Saudi Arabia for more than three decades, their laws are draconian and if you get caught in drugs smuggling, you are executed. One of my Saudi colleagues brother was put to death for drugs smuggling. They tried everything to save his life but in the end his neck was chopped off by the sword.
@fairplay There is a very good screening already present at the airports for the persons not carrying any narcotics or not part of the gang, for the rest they become facilitators.