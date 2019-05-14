Prime minister takes ruling alliance into confidence on IMF package
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday took parliamentarians of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its allies into confidence on the $6 billion bailout package finalised with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and overall economic policies of the government.
On the other hand, the opposition demanded that the government apprise parliament of the agreement made with the IMF.
During a meeting chaired by the prime minister, the PTI parliamentarians and its allies were briefed by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh on the IMF deal.
Later talking to the state-run Pakistan Television, Special Assistant to the PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the prime minister wanted to apprise the parliamentarians of the ruling party on the current economic situation before the coming federal budget.
She said the prime minister had also urged the PTI lawmakers to give more time to their constituencies and regularly visit markets and keep an eye on the prices of essential items during Ramazan. “The main focus of the prime minister was on how to alleviate the sufferings of the common man,” she added.
Ms Awan claimed that the government had put the economy on the right track and the sufferings of the people were temporary. She said the parliamentarians of the ruling alliance had shown complete confidence in the policies of the government and the prime minister.
Earlier, Dr Shaikh said Pakistan would receive $6bn under the IMF programme over a period of three years. He said the agreement between the government and the IMF would be approved by the latter’s board, adding that the IMF was an international institution whose primary job was to assist member countries facing economic difficulties. He said the conditions set by the IMF were also in favour of Pakistan that how the country could curtail its expanses and liabilities and improve its economy.
Dr Shaikh said the government was focused on not placing too much burden on the common man, adding that if power tariff was increased under the IMF programme, it would not affect 75 per cent consumers using less than 300 units of electricity. “Under the programme, the government is also allocating an additional Rs80bn for social safety programmes like Ehsaas and the Benazir Income Support Programme in order to minimise the burden on the common man,” he said.
In the National Assembly, opposition leaders, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Raja Pervez Ashraf of the Pakistan Peoples Party, asked the government to inform parliament about the conditions set by the IMF.
Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiyar said in a TV show that the IMF bailout package would be brought before the parliament.
Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2019
Comments (26)
IMF deal has many good points, the pm IK and gov't should high light those ,and have a special meetings with the bussiness coummunties ,all people of Pakistan should be on boards to build pak up !,
The IMF said Sunday that it wanted to see actions taken in Pakistan’s annual budget due next month before the deal is put to its board in Washington for final approval. According to Wall Street Journal.
What happened to pledge support of 2B from UAE 2B from KSA 4B from China
after PM IK visit to these countries
Either Pakistan wasted 8B or Pakistan PM fooling its fellow citizens
PM takes ruling alliance into confidence on IMF package
How about also taking the people into confidence about the same? When will that ever happen?
@N Abidi , Can you please Highlight those GOOD points ?
Copied and pasted: “The main focus of the prime minister was on how to alleviate the sufferings of the common man,” she added.
Only achievement of this government is begging for loans. Making life miserable for the people.
What options does he have at this juncture ( to save his government)?
who is ruling alliance two Big parties are in opposition.
PM has burnt a lot of political capital but signing this deal.
What do that mean, even ruling coalition partners did not know the fine print even after signing the deal??
IK, now take the opposition into confidence.
@N Abidi , What good points? Can you tell us any.
Looking at the circumstances created by the past governments of PMLN and PPP, Pakistan got a very good deal from IMF.
@ramaba, It bailed out from Bankruptcy and substantially reduce the Trade deficit from US $ 22 billion to US $ 6.2 billion!
Has he taken public in confidence???
This was a sell out. Poor peoe will sufer. The rupee will start to fall out. This was IMF negociating with IMF. It is a national disgrace.
This is not a loan. These are hand cuffs!
Common man will die under inflation and weak economic growth
@ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH, with the exception of temp growth driven trade deficit, most other economic indicators were very good - eg first time after a long period of time GDP growth was above inflation.
Your figure on trade deficit are incorrect, it is still very high, stagnation is economy due to this government mismanagement ( ie deviation and interest rise) is going to result in massive revenue shortfall of Rs500 billions by the end of this FY
Mr Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was adamant that the details of the LNG agreement with Qatar, which was made under his watch, was confidential and should not be disclosed even to the parliamentarians. He is now pushing the government to reveal the details of the agreement with the IMF. A strange world of Pakistani politics! Are there any principles that govern the behaviours of the politicians? Are values such as honesty, transparency, accountability important?
At least we know the money will be handled responsibly and not used to by park lane properties in London.
By delaying the inevitable, PTI has done more damage to the economy.
Strange! What confidence he is talking about? The lender need to be confident not borrower. This is just a loan not earned money.
Its good for Pakistan to accept the conditions put by IMF. Its for their own good in the long run. Any lender will put some conditions to safeguard their interest. Imran is doing a good job.
An uphill task which might prove to be fatal for P.T.I. administration and its partners both at federal and provincial levels.
It’s appraising coalition partners rather than taking them into confidence as the deal is already finalized.