May 13, 2019

4 policemen martyred in blast in Quetta's Satellite Town

Syed Ali ShahUpdated May 13, 2019

A vehicle was damaged in a blast in a market in Quetta's Satellite Town. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
Four policemen were martyred in a blast in a market in Quetta's Satellite Town, according to Quetta Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

The DIG said that two policemen and seven civilians have also been injured in the blast, while a police van was also damaged.

The blast, according to DIG Cheema, was the result of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a motorcycle parked on the roadside.

The injured are being shifted to the Civil Hospital, where an emergency has been imposed. Meanwhile, security officials have arrived at the area and cordoned it off.

The nature of the blast has not yet been determined and it is not clear if it was a targeted attack.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif condemned the blast in Quetta, saying that "by targeting Balochistan multiple times the enemy has made its intentions clear."

Sharif said "the surge in terrorism incidents is worrisome."

He paid tribute to the security officials for "risking their lives in defence of the country and its people".

"The entire nation stands determined until the eradication of terrorism," he added.

It is the fourth act of violence in the country since the holy month of Ramazan began. On May 8, five policemen were martyred in what officials described as a suicide bombing targeting an Elite Force van detailed to the security of the Data Darbar shrine in Lahore.

Later the same day, three people, including a tribal leader named Wali Khan Achakzai, were killed in a blast in Killa Abdullah.

Today's blast comes two days after a terrorist attack on Pearl Continental Hotel, Gwadar in which three people were killed while four were injured.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

SHUJAAT
May 13, 2019 09:48pm

why it is not ending

Recommend 0
Pak1
May 13, 2019 09:48pm

I'm surprised the government has not declared a state of emergency.

Recommend 0
Ron
May 13, 2019 09:49pm

There will never be peace till US is in neighbourhood.

Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
May 13, 2019 09:51pm

When it will stop, every time same story, committee has been set up for an enquiry

Recommend 0
shail
May 13, 2019 09:52pm

So Sad, Its to not just ban groups. Take strict actions

Recommend 0
Jamal
May 13, 2019 09:54pm

RIP do the same to where this is imported from.

Recommend 0
GK
May 13, 2019 09:56pm

Why are the police not protected by the Rangers?

Recommend 0
Sha b
May 13, 2019 09:58pm

@Ron, any actionable evidence?

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 13, 2019 09:59pm

This demands a National Security Plan to be enforced right away in the whole province.

Recommend 0
King
May 13, 2019 10:12pm

@Sha b, I think this attack done by bad terrorist !!

Recommend 0
Arumat
May 13, 2019 10:32pm

I think everyone(all countries) should come together and put an end to these brain washed terrorists for once

Recommend 0

